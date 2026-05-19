When a TV isn't dominating the central sightline of a room, the space instantly feels bigger, brighter, and a stronger sense of design can be created. I felt this flip firsthand in my flat, as I battled to find the perfect placement for my TV. I moved it back and forth between the console on the central wall and a table in the corner of the room, constantly perplexed about whether form or function should come first. What I wish I knew then? A rolling TV stand makes finding the perfect spot easy, and adjustable.

But before you picture the ugly, clunky TV cart your teacher used to roll out — hear me out: rolling TV stands have come a long way in terms of design, like much of the home tech world. In my quest to prove that my TV can live stylishly in my living room without dominating the main wall, I came across a powder pink rolling stand from Pedestal. The color? Chef's kiss (and it comes in seven others too). The build? Sturdy and slim. And where to put it? Well, anywhere you like!

I mean, who am I to sit here and tell you that the invention of the wheel is an incredible thing? But honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if rolling TV stands start to become the alternative to TV walls in 2026

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Image 1 of 2 The pink adds a considered pop of color, making something so functional feel a part of the design. (Image credit: Pedestal) Being able to easily roll your TV from room to room is a game changer. (Image credit: Pedestal)

With the right design, a rolling TV stand is the kind of stylish home tech that makes living with smart products and appliances more comfortable. Tuck your TV in the corner (or even in a cupboard?) and roll it out when it's needed. It becomes an ugly eyesore you're designing your space around, to a more adaptable element.

If I needed any convincing of the idea, seeing a rolling TV stand in the living room of Amanda Djerf, the founder of Bonanza Collective, did it. She styled a Moon Rollin' rolling TV stand from Pedestal in her space, and tells me, "I fell for the fact that I can roll it around my apartment — watch a movie from bed on the weekend and cozy up on the couch in the evening."

Image 1 of 3 Want to watch a cheeky show while cooking? Easily done! (Image credit: Amanda Djerf) A rolling TV stand is especially helpful in rooms with little wall space. (Image credit: Amanda Djerf) Most people don't want a TV in the bedroom, but you can roll it in for a lazy movie night every now and then. (Image credit: Amanda Djerf)

Rolling TV stands work in any home where you want to decentralize your TV; however, they are especially beneficial in smaller spaces. If you have limited wall space to dedicate to a screen or an awkward living room layout to work around, the adaptability of a rolling TV stand allows for more creative freedom.

Sure, a stylized TV wall can look really chic (and there are plenty of ways to do this well), but nothing really beats actually being able to move (or roll) your TV out of the way when not in use.

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"I'd definitely go for a stand that offers functional accessories to hide away cords, and maintain a minimalistic look," says Amanda. Alternatively, you could add a TV frame for a more modern heritage aesthetic.

A lot of rolling TV stands also have add-on shelves that are perfect for styling coffee table books or objects for a more curated look. I've had a search to see what's out there, and below are six of the most stylish and streamlined rolling TV stands on the high street.

It may not be the most groundbreaking of ideas, but a rolling TV stand was definitely a styling idea that I completely overlooked in the past. With today's stylish options, you get a sleek, chic, and convenient alternative to the overbearing black box hanging on the wall. No more living room TV mistakes...

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