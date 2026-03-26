For most of us, working from home is here to stay, which means it's time to upgrade from taking meetings at your dining room table. But if you don't have the space for a dedicated home office, don't worry — you don't have to splurge on an entirely new set-up to carve out a stylish working zone; I've discovered, you just need Dunelm’s Ludo Swivel Desk.

When selecting a desk for your home office, size is always an important factor. You need something big enough to fit a computer screen (or two), a keyboard, a mouse, and a notebook (and maybe even a vase of flowers or a photo frame), but there’s no need for it to take over the entire room, especially if you’re working from your living room or kitchen.

By day, the desk opens out into a spacious L-shape that fits everything you need and helps to 'zone' your space. But come 5pm, tuck one table under the other, and you've got a sleek side console, and more importantly, your space back.

Dunelm Ludo Swivel Desk in Mango Wood £499 at Dunelm Crafted from solid mango wood, this swivel desk brings a touch of natural warmth and class to any room. Its simple design means it would fit in well with any decor, while the curved shape adds a unique touch — not to mention the smooth swivel mechanism, which allows you to position it to suit your working-from-home needs. Delivery costs just £9.95, and if you don't absolutely love it, Dunelm offers free returns.

Fold-out desks are a smart small home office idea because they work with the room, not against it, Miriam Prada, director at Miriram Prada Interiors, tells me. “They maximize function without claiming permanent floor space. You can have a full work setup when needed, then visually ‘tidy it away’ in seconds.”

The designer adds that they can also support multi-use living. “These desks allow a living room or bedroom to shift seamlessly into a workspace. They reduce visual clutter, which makes a space feel bigger. Being able to close or rotate the desk helps maintain a calm, cohesive look.”

Want more ideas like this? Coming right up.

Next Natural Arches Swivel Desk £550 at Next UK With its natural wood design, this swivel desk is perfect for those wanting a desk that doesn’t have to look like a desk. There’s no need to faff, simply swivel the desk out for more space — and you can use the storage space in the center to keep all your work-related items neatly out of sight at night. 40% Off LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Mathéo Wall Desk £431.99 at La Redoute UK For a desk that doesn’t take up any floor space, try this rattan fold-out desk from La Redoute. The hidden desk, made from oak and rattan cane, brings a natural, earthy vibe to any room and serves as wall decor when folded away — it's just 8.6cm thick when closed. It is practical, with cable grommets for your connections, and design-forward thanks to the brass-finish steel handles and sleek, oval shape. IKEA LÄNGHOPP Pull-Out Desk £79 at ikea.com For a smaller option, go with this pull-out desk from IKEA, which fits into compact areas while still offering enough surface space for a computer. The smooth glide mechanism makes the transition easy, and the front legs come with castors to ensure your floors stay scratch-free. The simple white finish allows this to slot into any room, and this is also a great option for those with children, as it can be cleaned without hassle with a damp cloth. 20% Off Dunelm Bryant Pull Out Desk £349 at Dunelm With its rich walnut finish, this desk offers a pull-out section to give you extra surface when you want to work. The swivel feature means it can be tucked away or opened out depending on your needs, and it also comes in a mango wood effect if you’re looking for something lighter to complement your room. The black metal hardware adds to the sleek look of the piece of furniture, which resembles a functional sideboard when not in use as a desk. Habitat Bournemouth Office Desk £299 at Habitat UK Turning a country-style sideboard into a desk couldn’t be easier, thanks to this design which combines functionality with style. With a classy beige color that would slot well into any room and a polished pine top, this desk has enough space to fit a desktop computer and a chair underneath. It also has a cupboard below, a shelf and a cubby hole to store books, wires, or even your computer when it is in ‘sideboard’ mode. 16% Off Inbox Zero Desk With Shelves £77.99 at Wayfair UK This piece of furniture combines a four-tier shelf with a folding desk – and at just 30cm wide it takes up minimal room. The steel frame brings an industrial feel to your room, while the shelves above are perfect for displaying decor like candles, frames or books. The storage space below only becomes visible when the desk is folded out, so is a great place to keep your working-from-home supplies.

Savvy space-saving designs are a great way to start paring things back and make your rooms feel less cluttered — but if you’re aiming for less visual noise, why not try the Romantic Minimalism trend? It’s all about combining the stripped-back nature of minimalist design with softer, poetic twists.