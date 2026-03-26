This Actually Very Stylish 'Swivel' Desk Gives You Plenty of Work Space, Without Your WFH Set-up Taking Over Your House Once It's Time to Clock Off

'Working from home' is a way of life now, so it's time to move off the dining room table. Here's how I'd do it without sacrificing space

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Dunelm Ludo Swivel Desk, Mango Wood
(Image credit: Dunelm)

For most of us, working from home is here to stay, which means it's time to upgrade from taking meetings at your dining room table. But if you don't have the space for a dedicated home office, don't worry — you don't have to splurge on an entirely new set-up to carve out a stylish working zone; I've discovered, you just need Dunelm’s Ludo Swivel Desk.

When selecting a desk for your home office, size is always an important factor. You need something big enough to fit a computer screen (or two), a keyboard, a mouse, and a notebook (and maybe even a vase of flowers or a photo frame), but there’s no need for it to take over the entire room, especially if you’re working from your living room or kitchen.

By day, the desk opens out into a spacious L-shape that fits everything you need and helps to 'zone' your space. But come 5pm, tuck one table under the other, and you've got a sleek side console, and more importantly, your space back.

Fold-out desks are a smart small home office idea because they work with the room, not against it, Miriam Prada, director at Miriram Prada Interiors, tells me. “They maximize function without claiming permanent floor space. You can have a full work setup when needed, then visually ‘tidy it away’ in seconds.”

The designer adds that they can also support multi-use living. “These desks allow a living room or bedroom to shift seamlessly into a workspace. They reduce visual clutter, which makes a space feel bigger. Being able to close or rotate the desk helps maintain a calm, cohesive look.”

Want more ideas like this? Coming right up.

Savvy space-saving designs are a great way to start paring things back and make your rooms feel less cluttered — but if you’re aiming for less visual noise, why not try the Romantic Minimalism trend? It’s all about combining the stripped-back nature of minimalist design with softer, poetic twists.

Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.