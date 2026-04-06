Starting off with the blank canvas of a compact room or apartment, however good your imagination, is always tricky. There's a lot to squeeze in and manoeuvre around, and with a lack of space to do so, you can end up making mistakes that can affect how well the room functions — and, let's face it, how good it looks.

Faced with a small space, intentional planning is key. "It’s important to make a list of what you really need a space to do first, then consider the elements you want to incorporate," says Louis Hagen Hall, director of design at architectural practice Studio Hagen Hall. "To maximize the use of an area, consider how to best make it flexible so it can serve a few purposes. With the right spatial planning, a bedroom, for instance, can also serve as a yoga studio, while including clever joinery for long-term storage items."

Consider the workings of the space before thinking about aesthetics, adds Jess Murphy, co-founder of Studio Jey. "We always start by mapping out circulation routes and identifying pinch points. Once movement through the space feels comfortable, everything else tends to fall into place more naturally."

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Built-in joinery can help to provide maximum efficiency. "It reduces visual clutter and can combine multiple functions within a single element," Jess says. "In particularly tight spaces, built-ins also help to define zones without the need for additional furniture. Ultimately, the goal is to make the space work harder while still feeling generous and comfortable."

Design with a future-focused approach and a small home will fulfil its requirements for longer. "Strip the plan back to its essentials to look at circulation, light, and structure," says architect Matt Loader, director of Loader Monteith. "Consolidate storage for small spaces rather than scattering it, so rooms can work harder and feel calmer for you.

Lastly, we suggest minimizing doors and partitions by using joinery, curtains, or level changes instead. In small spaces, flow is everything. If movement feels intuitive and light can travel through the plan, the home will always feel larger than its square meters suggest."

Ready to start planning? We've rounded up some of our favorite examples of clever spatial planning to inspire you.

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1. Sweet Dreams

Custom-made raised beds with hidden storage are perfect for this streamlined kids' room. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Styling by Despina Curtis. Design by Marc Krusin)

For his sons’ bedroom, designer Marc Krusin intentionally opted for the smallest room in the apartment. "The idea was to create a space where they could relax, read for an hour before bed, and go to sleep, rather than encouraging them to hide away in their room," he explains.

To create a calm, screen-free zone, Marc has designed custom-made raised cantilevered beds in the narrow room, allowing for storage underneath, including a den his sons can hide in.

2. Set the Benchmark

Built-in bench seating allows for space-saving versatility in this tiny dining area. (Image credit: Charlie McKay. Design by Studio Jey)

Faced with a limited footprint in this Victorian home, design and architectural firm Studio Jey opted for a clever dining room seating idea to minimize disruption to flow within this area.

"We approached this by treating the layout almost architecturally, prioritizing circulation first and then designing elements around it," explains Jess Murphy. "Built-in furniture became a key tool in resolving the constraints of the space, with the bespoke dining bench eliminating the need for loose chairs. It allowed the area to feel intentional rather than compromised."

GoodHome Arraqis Matt Black Wood Effect Pendant Ceiling Light £35 at B&Q A slim and sleek minimalist design like this pendant ceiling light is a good way to create clearer sightlines in a space for a more visually expansive feel.

3. Raising the Roof

Raising the roof of this loft conversion opened up design options — including a mini balcony. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design by Studio Hagen Hall)

Loft configurations can present challenges with low ceilings restricting head-height and effective use of the space. However, for Studio Hagen Hall, raising the ceiling height in the attic of this east London terraced home allowed for a variety of additions, including a small balcony.

"We used all available space possible," says Louis Hagen Hall, "integrating a custom headboard with overhead joinery in a redundant chimney stack alcove as well as a beautifully curved shower in a tiny recess in the bathroom."

4. Tucked Away

Under-stairs storage is put to good use with this pantry, disguised with an arched opening. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design by Nomad)

Retaining the character of a period property can be tricky, especially when trying to reconfigure small, awkward areas. However, as the renovation of this Chelsea townhouse by Nomad — also the home of its founder Jack Simpson — displays, working with the space can really help.

A sculptural arched doorway softens the aesthetic of the angled under-stair ceiling, while a neat countertop and shelves provide useful storage complete with a shelf skirt that removes the need to open doors in such a small space.

If you fancy creating your own shelf skirt, something like this Striped Ticking Fabric on Amazon, together with this Decorative Extendable Curtain Pole and these Metal Curtain Rings With Clips would do just the trick.

5. In the Zone

This integrated storage bench fits seamlessly into the kitchen scheme while allowing for a neat dining nook. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design by Loader Monteith)

Reconfiguring the floor plan of this modernist north London apartment was a challenge for architectural studio Loader Monteith: the small footprint had been broken into too many cellular rooms, with almost a third dedicated to circulation and doors. In removing the central storage spine and most internal doors, the firm introduced an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining space that allowed for multiple uses, while giving the home a clear circular flow.

"Storage was redistributed and absorbed into rooms where it made more sense, and we used pocket doors and soft thresholds to keep spaces defined without interrupting light or movement," says Matt Loader. An integrated storage bench in the dining area and a neat fold-down desk in a compact alcove pay homage to the architect’s vision of getting the most out of the space.

ZARAHOME Stainless Steel Stool £79.99 at Zara UK A stainless steel stool provides the perfect stylish contrast to wood furniture and decor.

For more storage ideas, designers share the stylish and practical ideas that help to create a more streamlined home.

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