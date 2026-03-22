As a maximalist, it won’t come as a surprise that I don’t think minimalism is the answer to small space living. Really, the idea that owning and displaying fewer pieces is going to make your room feel any more spacious is a fallacy — if anything, giving one or two pieces of furniture ‘room to breathe’ in a space with a tight footprint makes them look sparse and creates a cold, unwelcoming atmosphere. Having fewer things just ends up drawing attention to a room’s limited proportions.

Look, I’ll happily admit that there is something pleasing about minimalism in interior design, especially when it’s done right — individual pieces of furniture often become a room’s highlight, while nuances in texture and subtle shifts in color can appear more plainly when they’re not crowded by other objects. That so often depends, though, on sweeping architecture and a generous floor plan, and the same effect absolutely does not translate to small spaces.

It’s no surprise to me, then, that interior designers are increasingly populating petite rooms more generously. There’s extra furniture on tight floor plans, a few more pieces of art and sculpture, and color and pattern are creeping in where bland white walls once reigned supreme. Let me explain why this works and share my reasons for believing that minimalism is not the answer to small space living.

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1. "Minimalism Strips Away Personality"

"I wanted this small space to have a relaxed, exclusive feel," says designer Chad Dorsey. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman, Project: Chad Dorsey Design)

There’s a fine line between minimalism and maximalism — just because you’re rejecting one of the two design styles, it doesn’t mean you automatically embrace the other. When you walk into a small room with hardly anything in it, though, you just don’t get any sense of its inhabitant. An empty floor plan with bare walls and a lack of any ornamentation immediately registers as a lack of personality and warmth.

Sure, a delicious lounge chair in one corner and a wow-factor floor lamp in the other might hint at good taste, but where’s the sense of character? This comes from unique objects and points of visual interest. “A room with bolder elements, from textured wall coverings, a custom sofa in a tactile material, or eye-catching artwork, creates a far more relaxed feel," says interior designer Chad Dorsey. "These create a more sensory, emotional experience in a room.”

Filling a space thoughtfully (rather than cramming it with possessions) is an art in itself. “In small spaces, it’s about being selective,” agrees Juliette Byrne. “The aim is to curate rather than accumulate, allowing pieces that matter most to you to stand out.”

Chad Dorsey Social Links Navigation Founder, Chad Dorsey Design Chad translates his spatial expertise (he’s a trained architect) into bold projects across the United States, ranging from the tiny proportions of a private aircraft interior through to sprawling luxury hotels.

2. "Minimalism Often Feels Unfinished"

Forgoing minimalism doesn't have to mean OTT maximalism, but you should add personality. (Image credit: Matt Clayton, Project: Yellow London)

Minimal bedrooms don’t necessarily unlock a good night’s sleep — you might think an empty space will bring a sense of zen unreachable in a room with a little flair, but who wants to wake up in a room devoid of personality? Leaving small spaces minimal simply makes them feel anonymous rather than bigger, and often leads to terrible, echo-y acoustics that sharpen any bump in the night.

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“In smaller rooms, there’s often a temptation to strip things back completely, but this often leads to removing too much and leaves spaces feeling unfinished,” believes Cath Beckett, co-founder of Yellow London. Minimalism certainly doesn’t make your space feel any bigger — having items on display gives the eye things to look at, rather than just focusing on the room’s dimensions.

“Going minimal in a small bedroom doesn’t equate to spaciousness, as you end up missing any sense of scale,” adds Cath. “You need layers of differing color, pattern, and texture to make a room feel balanced, visually interesting, and far more comfortable.”

Mantas Ezcaray Mia Mohair & Wool Throw Wine £249 at Heal's

3. "Minimalism Creates Showroom-y Spaces"

Painting walls in a bolder color, rather than plain white, softens harsh boundaries in a smaller room. (Image credit: Jon Day, Project: Sally Conran)

When you walk into a small room with barely anything in it, it can feel like you’ve turned a corner in a showroom. Yes, your table might be a circular Saarinen and your chairs the latest design from Porada, but if these are the only things in your dining space, then you might as well leave the price tag out on display for the next buyer.

Essentially, you need character for a small space to feel like it’s greater than the sum of its parts. “The instinct to get rid of belongings and pair things right back just because space is tight doesn’t really lead to practical or comfortable living,” agrees London-based interior designer Sally Conran. “The eye looks for contrast, and rich, eclectic rooms are the ones with character.”

Leaving a room empty and with blank white walls (it’s no surprise I’m against painting small rooms white, too) does nothing to make it feel more spacious — color, after all, takes up no extra square footage. “In this dining room, the blue walls give a unifying backdrop in a busy, angled space,” explains Sally of the room pictured above. “Painting them white would do nothing to make the space look interesting, and the color actually makes it seem bigger too.”

Sally Conran Social Links Navigation Founder, Sally Conran Interior Design Sally moved from styling for brands and magazines into interior design, working with her creative partner Wenda Harrison to bring a sense of ‘relaxed luxury’ to residential and hospitality projects across the UK.

4. "Minimalism Leaves No Room For Real Life"

Minimalism often leads to a lack of surfaces and seating, creating an uncomfortable environment. (Image credit: John Merkl, Project: Lark + Palm)

Having a living room with only an armchair and a minimal wooden bench in it might feel like ‘high design’ in principle, but where do you sit when you’re not solo? Spaces with hardly any furniture in them don’t exactly invite lounging, let alone hosting guests, and they simply don’t function as purposeful spaces. Generous sofas and cozy chairs, complete with throw pillows and blankets, make you want to sit down.

“Good design is about creating a space someone can really live in, not somewhere that feels staged or precious,” says Ansley Majit, principal designer and founder of Lark + Palm. “Minimal spaces are generally impractical because hardly anybody actually leads a minimal life. You need comfort and a sense of layering to create a rich and dynamic room that people genuinely want to spend time in.”

“Decorating sparsely doesn’t make rooms feel any bigger, either; it just makes them feel empty,” says Ansley. “When the full footprint of a room isn’t used, something just feels off. A space that is too empty creates an unsettling experience rather than a welcoming or spacious one.”

5. "Minimalism Makes Small Spaces Uninspiring"

If you're a creative person, its easier to work in spaces with plenty of visual stimulation. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes)

Busy schedule, calls to make, lots to get through? The idea of working in an empty white box, completely devoid of distraction, can sometimes seem like a dream. Here’s the thing, though: research suggests that a mix of visual stimulation boosts our creativity and engages our brain.

“Books, art, and ceramics give a space warmth and emotional resonance,” explains interior designer Rebecca Hughes. “Sparse spaces lack a visual anchor, and we need these prompts for creativity.” There’s a fine line, of course, between minimalism (which inevitably leads to impersonality) and maximalism (which can hinder focus). “Editing is more powerful than erasing, though, so choose pieces that add depth and function to support work, play, and imagination,” Rebecca adds.

Crucially for spaces that are often dimensionally-challenged, leaving a home office minimal doesn’t make it feel any bigger. “The idea that emptiness makes a room feel more spacious is wishful thinking,” says Rebecca. “In fact, all it does is highlight proportions and make a room feel stark or exposed.”

SERAX Marie Michielssen Molly Stoneware Vases, Set of 6 £60 at Selfridges

Stuffing a small room full of objects and furniture, rather than carefully curating them, does nothing for the space or the people that use it — but minimalism is very often just as bad. Who really wants to live, relax, and socialize in a space with barely anything in it? Minimalism simply isn’t the answer for rooms with a tight footprint. It won’t make it feel any more spacious, and it’ll just lead to it feeling sparse and uncomfortable.

If you need more inspiration, consider the art of tidy maximalism or take your design cues from further afield by exploring the bold world of Scandinavian maximalism.

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