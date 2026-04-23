As you know, Livingetc has always been laser-focused on modern interiors. But in 2026, even the most contemporary designers are finding ways to fold antiques into spaces, adding character, storytelling, and a touch of lived-in charm. And it seems there may be more reasons to borrow from the past, aside from aesthetics.

Interior designer and wellness expert Lisa Sternfeld — who founded WLLW Studio to empower people to create spaces that nurture both their health and lifestyle — says environmental wellness is more connected to heritage design than anything like clinical minimalism. "My son developed severe respiratory issues, and in trying to understand it, I started looking more closely at our home," she tells me. "That shifted everything, and my work became as much about how a space supports the body as how it appears."

So, how can design and collecting antiques promote wellness? "Heritage design is what environmental wellness looked like long before we had a name for it," she says. "Materials are used more as they are: solid wood, natural fibers, and mineral finishes made by hand and built to last. The people who made them understood them over generations: how wood moves, how wool breathes, and how finishes weather. That knowledge is part of what you inherit when you bring an antique piece into a home; an approach that naturally aligns with environmental wellness."

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Lisa Sternfeld Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Wellness Expert Lisa Sternfeld is an accomplished interior designer and WELL-accredited environmental health and wellness expert with a passion for education and a focus on creating healthier homes. After earning two degrees from Parsons School of Design and training with industry leaders Thomas O’Brien and Adam Tihany, she founded design studio WLLW in 2006, specializing in sophisticated residential and hospitality projects that embrace craft, tradition, and wellness.

When bringing furniture — new or old — into your home, it's always wise to let it air out a bit first. (Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Cortney Bishop Design)

Lisa Sternfeld's approach is timely. Many contemporary materials are engineered for high performance and efficiency, which means adhesives, coatings, and treatments are inadvertently becoming part of our interiors.

"When people describe that ‘new home smell,’ it’s actually these materials off-gassing as they settle," she explains. "Upholstered furniture often contains polyurethane foam, for example." Some paints release Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and materials such as particleboard, MDF, lacquers, and glues can release toxic chemicals into the air.

Earlier pieces — now classified as vintage or antiques — were typically made with a simple solid timber frame and natural fillings, such as horsehair for structure, layered with cotton, wool, or feather down. "Unlike modern foam, heritage fillings allow air to circulate," Lisa explains.

Chez Pluie 19th Century Spanish Walnut and Wrought Iron Wall Console £3,078 at chezpluie.com

When buying new bedding, check for an OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification, especially if you've got sensitive skin. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Urbanology)

Similarly, there's a hidden downside to what makes today's fabrics so much harder-wearing. "Soft furnishings such as rugs, curtains, and bedding, on the other hand, are often chemically-processed and finished with coatings that aren’t immediately visible, including stain-resistance, fire-retardants, moth-proofing, and synthetic backings," explains Lisa. "Vintage and antique wool rugs — particularly those that haven’t been treated or backed more recently — tend to carry none of that, and wool naturally filters particulates from the air."

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OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 is a new, globally-recognized certification that's worth looking out for when shopping for textiles today. It essentially ensures that the product (and its manufacturing process) has been cleared of over 1,000 harmful substances. For example, Bed Threads' bedding is OEKO-TEX 100 certified.

"By using fewer layers and time-honored materials, a space begins to feel quieter, more grounded and enduring," says Lisa. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Phoebe Nicol)

Lighting is less often considered but still relevant when considering home wellness. "Plastics and coatings can respond to heat and release compounds slowly," says Lisa. "An antique brass or iron fixture is simply metal — aged, stable, and inert."

More generally, Lisa suggests that antiques not only carry a lower chemical load than newly made pieces but that they've already had time to 'settle'. This means what you're bringing into your home has moved through its initial off-gassing phase, and anything nasty that might have been released into the air has already happened, elsewhere.

"Materials like wood, wool, linen, metal, and stone also carry a circular logic," she adds. "Objects that have lasted for generations aren’t being produced again, which reduces the need for new materials and processes. It’s a more sustainable way of living that prioritizes longevity over the temporary, where the health of the home and the broader environment are closely connected."

1stdibs Short French Wood Tripod Stool £373.81 at 1stDibs

Take a look at the things you touch most in your home, and consider what they're really made with. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki; Design: Souq.Studio)

According to Lisa, the bedroom is often where people notice the biggest shift. "It’s our most intimate space and where we spend the most uninterrupted time," she explains, "so the materials around us and what we breathe while we sleep matter more." This is even more important in kids' rooms. "Kids tend to be more sensitive to what surrounds them, which makes the materials closest to them a priority," says Lisa.

Kitchens are also important, as "there is more direct and repeated contact with materials throughout the day," says Lisa, so it's worthwhile investing in eco-friendly kitchen countertops. And, of course, living spaces matter, too.

It's worth scrubbing up on the most sustainable materials before shopping for new (or old) furniture. (Image credit: Lisa Sternfeld)

Thankfully, there’s a science behind sourcing ‘healthy’ antiques, says Lisa. "Look for pieces that feel materially clear," she explains. "Solid wood, natural fibers, and stone surfaces that reflect age rather than recent alteration."

Because it's not just how something was made, but what's happened to it since. "Refinishing and reupholstery can introduce newer materials, so it helps to know how a piece has been handled," she adds. "If a design has been altered, ask how it was done and what materials were used. Specialist dealers can give you a sense of where a piece has come from."

Better yet, source things from regional auction houses and estate sales, she says. "This is often where you find things that haven’t been overly modified — pieces have often lived in the same home for decades, meaning they haven't been subjected to modern refinishing or chemical treatments," she adds.

Some online platforms for sourcing second-hand furniture include 1stDibs for vetted global dealers, Pamono for European vintage, and Retrouvius for interesting reclaimed pieces.

Antiques don't just make your home 'healthier', but can add charm that newer pieces simply can't replicate. (Image credit: Edmund Dabney. Design: Studio George)

If you're suddenly looking around your home, stressing — don't. Making your home 'healthier' doesn't have to mean a complete redesign. Moving forward, it's about paying more attention to what you're buying and how it's made, considering sustainable interior design practices, rather than just cost or durability.

And when appropriate, go antique. "Antiques bring a sense of time, while contemporary pieces keep the space feeling open," says Lisa. "Even just a few antiques can be enough to shift the room, especially when the materials are different. It’s less about layering and more about how those pieces sit together. The contrast between them, the patina of the old against the clean lines of the new, is often what makes a space feel complete."

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