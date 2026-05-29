Luxury kitchens have and are becoming noticeably warmer over recent years, and where we've been seeing 'drenching' taking over kitchen design, where all materials are the same, this concept is now gradually being replaced with layers of tones and texture to create depth and elegance. This change is evident in many contemporary wood kitchen ideas, where character and contrast are now considered more important than a closest match.

As always, balance is key, and we’ve called in some of the best designers to explain how to “wood match” your kitchen well and why exact matching can potentially leave the space feeling rather flat.

So, Should Wooden Floors Match Wood Cabinets?

The dark wood island becomes the star of the show, but the flooring keeps the base of the space warm and in keeping. (Image credit: Blakes London)

In recent years, wooden cabinetry has been matched to flooring carefully, all to create a seamless finish. This highly coordinated approach is now becoming less and less favored, and we are indulging in contrast, variation, and tactility.

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“Matching stained kitchen cabinets to the floor is outdated,” concludes Annie Elliott, Founder of Annie Elliot Design. “With the return of stained cabinets (walnut or white oak more often than cherry these days), we want floors that contrast.” Contrast in interior design, even if subtle, is what creates depth and elegance. Too much similarity can blur surfaces together, making it tricky for the eye to distinguish where one material ends. The other begins, resulting in a less defined space and therefore a little less intentional.

Annie Burrows, Lead Designer at Blakes London, reassures us: “Timbers do not need to match, and in many cases a perfect match can work against you, producing a scheme that feels flat or, at worst, a little alpine lodge.”

Instead, she suggests a solution. “Make the contrast deliberate: a deep walnut alongside a pale oak works beautifully precisely because the difference is unambiguous. If you are working with the warmer ginger-toned timbers that are having a well-deserved moment right now, ground them with something cooler and paler to avoid the scheme feeling overwhelming.”

“If in doubt, keep darker timbers on joinery and furniture and lighter ones underfoot. Reverse that relationship and the room becomes surprisingly difficult to resolve,” she adds. Following these rules allows each material to hold its own and create a tonal palette of natural materials.

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Annie Elliott Founder of Annie Elliot Design Annie is the founder of Annie Elliott Design and author of "My Neighbor Saw Me Naked and Other Reasons You Need Drapes: The Essential Decorating Handbook". With a background in English, Art History, and senior roles at institutions including the Smithsonian, she brings a strong curatorial eye to residential design. Today, she is known for creating colourful, characterful homes that blend antiques with contemporary pieces, often layering pattern, art and wallpaper for a distinctive, lived-in feel.

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Annie Burrows Lead Designer at Blakes London Annie is a designer at Blakes London, a boutique bespoke joinery and interior design studio creating one-of-a-kind kitchens, bathroom vanities, dressing rooms and bespoke joinery for clients who want something truly their own. Warm, personable and genuinely curious about the people she works with, Annie takes the time to understand each client's personality and lifestyle before a single line is drawn, a quality that is very much at the heart of how Blakes London works. In her six years with the studio she has built a portfolio of kitchens that are considered, functional and beautiful in equal measure. She holds a BSc in Sociology and Politics from the University of Bristol and a PGDip in Interior Architecture from the Inchbald School of Design.

How to Use Contrast in a Wooden Kitchen

This rich cabinetry breaks up the flooring and ceiling, yet ties them together simultaneously. (Image credit: MAIN)

Contrast only works when it feels considered and well-thought-out. While designers are steering away from matching exact woods, there is still a fine line between a layered scheme and one that feels totally disconnected. The key to making it work is through ensuring there is enough distinction between the tones, grains, and overall finish for a proper contrast to be created.

“Choosing both wood floors and wood cabinets for a kitchen can work beautifully as long as the colour and texture of the wood is carefully considered,” explains Alex Main, Director of Main. “If the wood color is too similar, the kitchen will look one-dimensional.” He recommends pairing darker walnut or even black wood cabinets with a paler kitchen flooring for a dramatic difference, or choosing complementary wood tones but different patterns, for example, plain for the cabinets and herringbone for the floor.

Alex Main Director of Main Alex Main is the Director of The Main Company, specialists in bespoke kitchens, reclaimed flooring and cladding, and bespoke furniture. Based in North Yorkshire, the 20,000 sq foot showroom and workshops were established in 1978 by Karan and Chris Main. Joined by sons Alex and Tom in 2004, the family business is one of the largest suppliers of reclaimed timber in the UK. Incorporating both traditional and modern designs, each and every project is handmade by The Main Company’s master craftsmen in its North Yorkshire workshops.

Can Matching Floors and Cabinets Work?

Clean lines and a one-wood finish showcase the form of this contemporary kitchen. (Image credit: Havwoods)

While the focus seems to be on contrast right now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that matching wooden floors and cabinetry is wrong. In fact, when approached intentionally, a tonal scheme can create a quieter and more modern base, working particularly well in newer homes or more minimalist kitchens.

“As with all things in interiors, there’s no straightforward answer to this one and no definitive ’should’,” says designer Kate Guinness. “You can either match your wood cabinetry to your wood floors or not; it just depends on what effect you’re trying to create.” According to Kate, matching timber finishes tends to produce a calmer and simpler overall effect as fewer materials are competing within the same space. The result of this material uniformity can feel especially effective in kitchens where the focus is intended to be on something else, such as a striking marble surface or even a bold piece of art.

However, Kate does note how context matters. “If you have a period property, it may feel more natural to have the cabinetry in a different finish (even slightly, think plain oiled oak versus limed oak, for example) from the timber floors, as this will be more likely to give an authentic, accumulated feel. Ultimately, there is no right or wrong,” she explains. It will, after all, come down to the specific people, property, and finishes in question to achieve the final balance.

The key difference is that the matching should feel deliberate rather than default or safe. It can end up with an incredibly serene, refined, and architectural ambience.

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Kate Guinness Founder of Kate Guinness Design Kate started her working life as a set and costume designer in theatre, which has undoubtedly influenced her style. In 2016 she launched Kate Guinness Design, an interior design studio that works internationally on residential and commercial projects. They specialise in creating interiors with an authentic sense of accumulation through combining antiques, fabrics, colour and art that have the appearance of being gradually developed over time, gaining them a place in House & Garden’s top 100 for the past six years.

Layers of similar tones in various materials create levels of character and personality. (Image credit: Naftali Group. Design: Claudia Allegra Interiors)

The big change in luxury kitchens is that we no longer expect timber to do all of the work on its own. The most elevated wood-ON-wood kitchens balance warmth with other materials, introducing stone, metal, lighting, and upholstery to create relief, contrast, and layers of character and personality.

"When working with a kitchen with wood-on-wood combinations, the goal is to achieve perfect harmony with contrasting elements,” explains Claudia Roth, founder and principal designer, Claudia Allegra Interiors. In one of her recent projects, white oak flooring and oak panelling establish a warm and continuous base, while bronze hardware and an organic chandelier break up the timber with a cooler, sculptural contrast. The result is a richly layered palette where each material has room to stand out without overwhelming the space, proving it’s less about matching timbers perfectly and more about finding the right balance between materials within the space.

Bronze accents, natural stone, velvet upholstery, and statement kitchen lighting all add to softening the repetition of wood, allowing for each material to have a presence. This definitely results in a successful layered approach where woo-on-wood feels luxurious rather than OTT matching.

Claudia Roth Founder and Principal Designer, Claudia Allegra Interiors Claudia Allegra Roth is the founder and principal designer of Claudia Allegra Interiors, a New York-based design firm. Though originally from San Francisco, Claudia has since made Manhattan her home and studied Urban Design & Architecture at New York University’s esteemed Colleges of Arts & Sciences. She began her interior design career at Emily Del Bello Interiors and Benjamin Vandiver Interiors before establishing her eponymous firm in 2023. Claudia and her team specialize in creating bespoke residential spaces that blend timeless aesthetics with thoughtful, nuanced design solutions, resulting in personalized environments of style and sophistication. Since its founding, Claudia Allegra Interiors has completed 30 projects across Manhattan, Connecticut, The Hamptons, New Jersey, and Miami, with 12 more underway across the United States.

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It seems that today's most luxurious kitchen trends are moving away from the idea that every finish needs to match — instead, the goal is to compose a material palette that aligns really well. With timber in particular, the aim is to ground the space with its softness and warmth, but we should be open to combining different versions, while understanding the balance.

So, whether we’re talking rich walnut cabinetry against lighter oak flooring, or warm timbers combined with cool metals and tactile stone surfaces, these combinations help create a kitchen that feels much more lived-in, layered, and characterful, coming away from an overly polished scheme. The space should allow a sense of honest individuality.

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