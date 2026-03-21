While the old saying may have us forever looking for the 'new black', I think many of us have missed a more important design memo: wood is the new white. In interior design, white is a clean, crisp, fail-safe choice that goes well with most other colors and in most spaces. But in 2026, we're seeking more warmth and personality in our homes, and for that, a wood-panelled wall or solid backdrop serves to soothe, without distracting.

When you think about wood as an alternative to white, it seems like an obvious choice, really. In the same way that white tends to recede into the background, so does wood. It creates a beautiful, natural base for the rest of your design scheme to come to life. However, with wood, you get more character, charm, and comfort (three important elements of today's interior design trends).

Yes, white does go with everything, but it's not your only choice. Wood drenching can engulf a room in coziness while still allowing for experimentation, and wooden furniture is an elevated alternative to basic whites. So, are you with me?

Article continues below

Why Wood Is the 'New White' in Design

The layered wood in this living room makes the space feel more lived-in. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Nina Freudenberger)

The wood renaissance is a result of a collective lean towards design that feels more characterful over the past couple of years. Wood has always been classic, sure, but where it could once feel builder-grade or dated, modern interpretations — like dark wood kitchens and the warm, honey oak trend — bring decorating with wood into a more contemporary conversation. There is a richer, more storied quality to how wood is being used.

The ethos behind all-white minimalism focused on paring things back; "a stripping away that felt modern a few years ago, but now I believe we are looking for materiality that reflects something more," says Los Angeles-based interior designer Nina Freudenberger. "An addition to a space rather than a reduction."

"I think we are all craving modern spaces that feel warmer, more tactile, and more connected to nature than in the past," she adds. And that's where wood shines.

Nina Freudenberger Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Freudenberger graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA and a Bachelor’s of Architecture in 2003, before founding Freudenberger Design. Her studio is a nationally recognized Los Angeles-based interior design firm handling projects of all types, ranging from hospitality design to private residential design across the country.

You can also use wood in various finishes to create depth and texture, like in the dining room above. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Nina Freudenberger)

Where decorating with white risks feeling sterile or 'safe' (there's a reason most rentals are white), wood influences the entire visual atmosphere and emotion of a room. "It adds a sense of calm and makes a home feel grounded and soothing," says Nina. "Plus, when you choose to decorate with wood, a room suddenly feels considered architecturally, not just layered with superficial treatments." This difference is critical to building an authentic interior.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Basically, using wood as your 'blank canvas' brings more to the table. You get texture naturally through the wood grain and knots, movement in the material, and, considering it's a natural material, it tends to layer well and be easily accentuated through fabric choices and paint colors. As you can hopefully start to see, wood is just as dependable as white, but it feels more considered.

How to Style Wood as a Backdrop

Even applying paneling to your walls should be a consideration for paint alternatives. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

So, what's the best way to apply wooden surfaces where you'd once use white? Thankfully, there are plenty of types of wall paneling and furniture to lean on. And you don't need to cover an entire room to add this feature to a house. "Start by picking a special room to feature this in: a cozy study or home office, a dining room, or even a small space, such as a powder room, and it will go a long way," says Nina.

But it's not necessarily always as simple as painting a wall white. "Cohesiveness is what allows this idea to work like a blank canvas," says interior designer Davide Casaroli. It's important to consider how it will layer against the other elements in the room.

From there, you can choose to add a modern panelling idea to the walls, or mix and match a variety of dark and light woods through furniture choices. "Using a muted wood panel is very helpful, and selecting the right color for a custom stain is an essential first step," adds David.

But at its core, you can use wood in the same way as you would white — as a universal neutral. "What is so wonderful about decorating with wood is that it adds texture, richness, and a sense of permanence all at the same time," adds Nina.

Davide Casaroli Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Davide Casaroli is an Italian designer based in Los Angeles, California. Davide has a Master's degree in Architecture, and, in 2015, ​Davide officially opened his studio, Davide Casaroli Design.

If this space were drenched in a lighter neutral like white, cream, or off-white, it wouldn't have nearly the same cocooning effect. (Image credit: Daniëlle Siobhán. Design: DAB studios)

More than anything, this style is about shifting an ingrained design mindset: where you catch yourself reaching for white because it 'goes with everything', stop and consider whether wood could be a more interesting alternative. "These simple applications change not just in how that room feels, but how the entire house feels," says Nina.

Of course, everybody needs a little inspiration to get started, so I've gone ahead and sourced six of my favorite wooden pieces that encapsulate this idea.

So there you have it: my case for why wood should be, and is, the new white in interior design. That's not to say that when you choose the right white paint, the color can't be stunning as well, just that wood shouldn't be ignored.

Remember that, like white, wood creates a quiet backdrop to which almost anything can be layered on it, but with more character, warmth, and depth.

For more inspiration like this, make sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.