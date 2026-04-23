Live in any house for a period of time, and, however meticulous you thought you had been in making 'timeless' design choices, there will come a stage when you look around and realize there are areas that have started to look a little passé.

In my own home, I have become increasingly aware, mainly due to the nature of my job, that there are definitely elements that have not withstood the passing of the years as well as I might have hoped. Not necessarily in the way in which they have physically worn, but more when it comes to how 'of-the-moment' they look. I'll admit that I'll always choose a more classic (some might say safer) look to something too 'out there' in terms of the latest trends, but even parts of my house that I chose because I thought they had enduring appeal at the outset have begun to look dated now.

In fact, five main features now come across as decidedly tired, and with a remodel on the horizon, I'm keen to ensure a timeless kitchen design next time around — one of the key areas that needs addressing — along with finding replacements in the other spaces in my home that will look relevant and fresh for many years to come.

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1. The Wooden Flooring With Orange Undertones

A subtler, paler wood flooring, with wider planks, will look much fresher than our very Tango-toned floor. (Image credit: Joey Kendal Brown; Design: House Nine Design; Flooring: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

Timber flooring might seem like something of a no-brainer when it comes to choosing something classic and non-offensive underfoot, yet as I have come to realize, not all wood flooring ideas stand the test of time as well as others. My own oak engineered planks, for example, now look a little out of date thanks to their rather orange undertones and neither-here-nor-there mid-width.

According to Adam Robertson, MD of Urbane Living, this style of wood flooring actually fell from favor some time ago. "Floors with a strong orange undertone instantly date a property as they tend to dominate the overall scheme, making it harder to layer in more contemporary finishes and furnishings. Particularly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s, they were often paired with mid-width planks, which can contribute to a slightly busy, repetitive look."

Timber flooring works well in the open-plan dining room and snug we have them in, so I am keen to know what kind of replacement to opt for that will still deliver on a practical level but will hold up to changes in trends a little better.

"To create something fresher and more timeless, we typically recommend wider oak planks in neutral or lightly smoked tones, with finishes that feel closer to raw timber rather than high-gloss lacquer," advises Adam. "Together, these choices create a more balanced foundation with lasting appeal."

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Ian Tomlinson, MD of Chauncey's Timber Flooring, agrees that subtler tones are the way forward. "We’re seeing a shift towards softer, more natural tones with a matte finish, which allows the character of the timber to come through without overpowering the space. Wider boards also help to create a calmer, more contemporary feel, as they reduce visual busyness and better showcase the grain.

"Ultimately, longevity comes from choosing a floor that feels authentic and suits the property," adds Ian, highlighting to me that this isn't something I gave too much thought to when choosing our floors. "Opting for wood flooring with gentle finishes, subtle textures, and colors that sit comfortably within a neutral palette will ensure the floor remains timeless for years to come."

Adam Robertson Social Links Navigation MD of Urbane Living Adam Robertson is the co-founder and managing director of Urbane Living, a specialist flooring company recognised for its expertise in parquet, bespoke carpets and runners. With a background in design and a strong eye for detail, Adam is passionate about all things related to quality timber, from floorboards to wall panels.

Ian Tomlinson Social Links Navigation MD of Chaunceys Timber Flooring Chaunceys Timber Flooring is a family-run company based in Bristol with Ian becoming the Managing Director in 2012. They have been supplying sustainable, high-quality timber flooring to homeowners, award-winning architects, design and build companies, and renowned interior designers since 1988.

2. The Boring All-White Kitchen Walls

A more considered color palette featuring nature-inspired neutral shades, such as the green with plenty of wood finishes seen in this space, would feel far warmer than the unimaginative all-white walls we went for. (Image credit: Chris Snook; Design: Main)

While the kitchen itself, a classic Shaker kitchen design in a stone gray, has weathered well in terms of changing trends, the all-white walls have not. In all honesty, I gave very little thought to the color of the walls, opting for the easiest and safest bet, keen to crack on and get the whole project finished. Not only are the white walls now covered in marks and cooking stains, but they also look bland and unimaginative.

Catherine Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn, has some advice on choosing kitchen colors that will inject personality without the risk of looking dated a few years down the line. "We’re seeing kitchens move towards colors that feel warmer and more relaxed, while still having a sense of longevity. Rather than stark whites or cooler grays, which can sometimes feel quite flat over time, people are choosing softer, more natural shades that bring a gentle sense of warmth into the space.

"Warm neutrals are becoming a real foundation in kitchens. Tones like soft stone, clay, taupe, and creamy off-whites feel easy to live with and work beautifully alongside materials such as wood and stone," continues Catherine. "They create a backdrop that doesn’t feel tied to a particular trend, which is why they tend to last so well."

While a neutral color palette appeals to many, you need not discount brighter shades altogether for a look that'll last, according to Catherine. "Greens, in particular, from bright color bursts to soft sage, and even through to deeper olive, continue to be a favorite. They feel calm and familiar, which suits the kitchen as a space where people spend a lot of time. We’re also seeing less of a single color used. Instead, kitchens are becoming more layered, with a mix of colors that make the space feel more alive and lived-in."

And how about those rich, bold, jewel-like tones we've been seeing so much of recently? Can they be used confidently without the risk of them looking 'done' in a year's time?

"Deeper shades of blue, burgundy, or plum can work really well, especially on cabinetry or an island," says Catherine. "The key lies in balancing them with lighter tones — then they add some depth without overwhelming the room. The kitchens that feel both fresh and timeless are the ones that balance warmth, softness, and a little bit of personality, rather than following trends too closely."

3. The Unimaginative Downlighters in the Kitchen

Taking a more layered lighting approach to our kitchen's scheme, as this space so expertly demonstrates, would have made it feel less sterile. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki; Design: Souq.Studio)

Nothing says 'I have given no thought to my kitchen lighting ideas' like a ceiling studded with a uniform grid of inset downlighters placed with no consideration to where their overly-bright beam will fall — and that is exactly what I have in my kitchen. As a result, I rarely turn them on and instead rely on the trio of pendants over the breakfast bar and the adjustable spots over the sink. I want these downlighters gone when we remodel, but what to replace them with for a good general source of illumination?

Interior designer Roxi Zeeman, founder of Souq.Studio, shares my dislike of this use of downlights. "Grid-like layouts of downlights in every room are something I avoid wherever possible — they feel harsh and lack any atmosphere. I only use them when absolutely necessary, and always as part of a wider lighting scheme.

"I always design with cross-layered illumination in mind, lighting at multiple levels, from wall lights to pendants and softer ambient sources like table lamps, creating atmosphere and flexibility," adds Roxi.

Already, the simple addition of two table lamps placed at different heights within my kitchen has made all the difference to how it looks and feels.

Roxi Zeeman Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Souq.Studio Souq.Studio was founded by Roxi Zeeman, whose journey from Cape Town to Tunbridge Wells inspires her layered approach to interiors — combining earthy warmth, curated detail, and intentional calm. Souq Studio is dedicated to creating spaces that blend contemporary elegance with authenticity. Offering a complete interior design service, they guide each project from start to finish, collaborating with architects and contractors to ensure that every detail reflects clients' visions.

Heals Milton Swing Arm Wall Light Brass £94.50 at Heal's The long extended arm and fully adjustable head of this simple brass wall light make it easy to direct its beam wherever needed. Amazon White Ceramic Pendant Light £59.99 at Amazon UK The stylish shell-like wave design of this ceramic pendant light belies its very reasonable price tag, while the brass socket and flex add a classic look. Westwing Wall Spotlight Gleam £29.99 at Westwing Available in a range of subtle colorways, this modern, ribbed spotlight is both adjustable as well as dimmable making it easy to adapt to suit the mood.

4. The Clumsy Pedestal Bathroom Sanitaryware

I'd love a stand-out freestanding bath just like this one, with warm stone flooring to feature in my new modern bathroom scheme. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Of all the rooms in our house, it has to be the main bathroom that has dated the fastest. The combination of play-it-safe, standard-sized square white wall tiles that have also been used for the built-in bath surround, ill-considered lighting, and chunky floor-standing, pedestal-style sanitaryware means this is one seriously yawn-inducing space. Thankfully, our remodelling plans will see this room become a guest bedroom, but I am keen that the new bathrooms we create don't date anywhere near as quickly as this one did.

Luckily, Adam Wollerton, bathroom design manager at BK Eleven, has some advice for me here. "Timelessness often comes down to restraint. Wall-hung basins and toilets are a good example of this, as they introduce a lighter, more architectural feel while also making the space easier to maintain, which helps them remain relevant over time. Choosing designs with concealed fixings, slimmer edges, and carefully judged proportions avoids the bulkier look that can date more quickly, particularly in smaller bathrooms. It is also worth paying close attention to how pieces meet the wall or floor, as flush connections and well-finished junctions tend to feel more permanent and less trend-driven than more exposed or decorative solutions."

Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino, advises focusing not only on the items of sanitaryware you choose, but also on how they work together. “One of the simplest ways to avoid a bathroom dating quickly is to think in terms of cohesion rather than individual pieces, choosing basins and toilets that share the same design language so the space feels calm and resolved. For example, pairing a softly curved countertop basin with a toilet that echoes those same gentle lines creates a sense of continuity, whereas mixing very angular and very rounded forms can feel disjointed over time.

"Rimless toilets, slimmer profiles and basins with refined edges also tend to have more longevity, as they strike a balance between contemporary design and everyday practicality," continues Richard. "Finishes are equally important, with classic gloss white remaining consistent, while more subtle matte tones can work well when used sparingly and in line with the overall scheme."

Adam Wollerton Social Links Navigation Bathroom design manager at BK Eleven Innovative designs and ideas have seen Adam become a leading figure within the industry. Joining Bathroom & Kitchen Eleven in 2016, Adam spearheads the company’s progression with his exciting and pioneering designs for showrooms.

Richard Eaton Social Links Navigation Design manager at Tissino Richard is senior design manager at Tissino and is responsible for designing many of Tissino's market-leading bathroom products. His speciality areas are showers, baths and heating, and he enjoys nothing more than developing products that people enjoy using on a daily basis, while making sure they look the part.

5. The Basic White Panel Radiators

Classic column radiators would fit in with the classic interior scheme far better than the basic panel designs we opted for. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki; Design: Souq.Studio)

Given that when we bought this house it had no heating at all, save for two open fires, installing central heating was something of a priority. What this meant is that I gave little thought to the design of the heat sources, plumping for cheap, white panel radiators that do the job of warming the house but are contributing absolutely nothing to the interior decor scheme. If I were to do it all again, I'd opt for underfloor heating throughout, but given that I really don't want to go taking up the floors, I am after radiators with a little more design flair.

Nick Duggan, director at the Radiator Centre, has some advice. "While classic white panel radiators are functional, they can quickly fade into the background, or worse, make a room feel dated as interior trends evolve. If you’re looking to create a home that feels both contemporary and enduring, it’s worth thinking of your radiators as part of your overall design story rather than just a necessity.

"One of the simplest ways to achieve a more timeless look is to move beyond standard white," continues Nick. "Soft neutrals, warm metallics, or deeper architectural tones like anthracite are all worth considering. These finishes tend to age far more gracefully and complement a wider range of interior styles as your decor changes."

While I know there are plenty of striking designer radiators out there that look more like artwork than heat sources, as well as ways to hide radiators, given that this is an old cottage and I am keen to keep the interiors in keeping with its rustic nature, I am not sure these would be right for me.

Nick agrees that the secret to a timeless scheme is to respect the individual nature of your home. "Ultimately, the key is to choose something that feels in keeping with your home’s character. When a radiator is selected with the same care as lighting or furniture, it evolves with the home, rather than dating quickly."

Nick Duggan Social Links Navigation Director at the Radiator Centre Nick has over 20 years of experience in central heating and radiators, leading the team at one of the UK's largest independent suppliers.

As the space the majority of people tend to spend the most time in these days, the kitchen needs not only to be up to handling all the practical day-to-day tasks we carry out there, but also to look good — and stay that way. It is, therefore, important to create a design that will stand the test of time, if you don't want to find yourself looking at giving it a refresh prematurely. And with that in mind, here are a few things not to do in a kitchen remodel, so that you can ensure your space not only looks good, but is also practical, too.

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