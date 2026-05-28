Feng Shui is built on the art of placement. And while it's often used to decide where your furniture should find itself, it can also be beneficial when styling your indoor garden. And today, we'll explore where to place a pothos.

As one of the lucky houseplants, an intentionally styled pothos can make a difference to the energy in your home. The entryway, your home office, and a bedroom are auspicious areas for pothos. And the Southeast corner of your house is another underutilized zone.

But to decide where your pothos should go, let's take a look at what each of these rooms symbolizes, as per the principles of Feng Shui.

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1. Entryway for Welcoming Energy

Place something like this Devil's Ivy and Clay Pot from Patch Plants right by your front door for a wave of good energy. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

There are many Feng Shui entryway plants to avoid, but the pothos is not one of them. In fact, Feng Shui practitioner Marie Diamond, tells me that it's one of the best places to style a pothos.

"Consider placing it on a console table, a small shelf, or even hanging from above where its vines can cascade gracefully downward. The heart-shaped leaves on a pothos act as a living embrace, softening any harsh angles and welcoming each visitor with warmth and love," she says.

"These trailing vines also slow down rushing chi, which is essential if your front door faces a long hallway or a staircase, as this is where energy tends to escape too quickly."

H&M Stoneware Plant Pot with Saucer £19.99 at H&M (US) Yellow is among the best Feng Shui entryway colors, so a smooth planter like this is a compatibly lucky option to go with your pothos.

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon 'The Secret'.

2. Home Office for Cultivating Success

Style this Golden Pothos from Crocus in your WFH space to nourish your ambitions. (Image credit: Crocus)

If you're seeking good Feng Shui for your home office, perhaps a pretty potted pothos is what your space is missing. Marie tells me that a work-from-home space, be it a full fledged room or a built-in study, is a great space for a pothos.

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"These Feng Shui houseplants become your silent partner in success," she says. "Place it near your desk — ideally to your left side as you sit, which in Feng Shui is the position of the 'Green Dragon', a protector of your career and your ambitions."

Home Studyo Pierre Ceramic Planter 25cm £80 at Selfridges According to Feng Shui, decorating with blue in a home office will bring focus. So, I recommend this inflated decor from Home Studyo.

3. Bedroom for Nurturing Energy

Place this Devil's Ivy Houseplant from Urban Outfitters in your bedroom for luck in love. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters x Hello Houseplants)

Where bedroom Feng Shui is concerned, Marie tells me that placing a pothos in your sleep sanctuary can only improve the energy in this space. That is, as long as you take pothos care seriously.

"This houseplant has the power to soften the energy of the bedroom, promote restful slumber, and gently bring more harmony into your closest relationships," she says. "I recommend planting it in a pot with earthy tones to harmonize the element that rules this area."

So, this is a brilliant room to decorate with terracotta pots. The Bergs Potter Hoff Pot is one of my favorites for this task.

Westwing Large Planter Olea £87 at Westwing If your bedroom features a darker palette, then this glossy planter from Westwing is a stylish option for your potted pothos.

4. Southeast Corner for Abundance

For your wealth zone, this tall Devil's Ivy Moss Pole Houseplant from Beards & Daisies is a win. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"In the Bagua map, the southeast corner of your home, or of any individual room, is the wealth and abundance area," says Marie. "And the pothos is the perfect plant for this corner because in Feng Shui, wood energy nourishes wealth energy."

So, if your pothos is currently sitting in a spot outside of your home's Southeast corner, this is your sign to relocate it for better energy. And if your plant needs a spruce, Marie recommends styling it in a purple pot for good luck.

SERAX Molly Stoneware Flower Pot £50 at Selfridges Decorate with purple to enhance your pothos' luck with this textured planter from SERAX.

FAQs

What Does a Pothos Symbolize in Feng Shui?

In Feng Shui, a pothos is believed to be a very auspicious plant. A healthy pothos symbolizes wealth, growth, renewal and resilience. Its heart shaped leaves and cascading vines invite the life force into your home.

Is Golden Pothos Good for Feng Shui?

The golden pothos is one of the luckiest houseplants in Feng Shui. Its glossy leaves and trailing vines symbolize continuous growth while softening common poison arrows and attracting wealth. It's often described as a 'money plant' for financial prosperity.

Next, explore peace lily placement to further step up your Feng Shui game. And for more tips to optimize your home and invite lucky energy, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.