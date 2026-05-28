Where to Place a Pothos Plant in Your Home for Good Luck — 4 Spots That Will Work in Your Favor, According to a Feng Shui Expert
Also known as 'epipremnum aureum', these plants can be lucky, provided you style them in auspicious spots
Feng Shui is built on the art of placement. And while it's often used to decide where your furniture should find itself, it can also be beneficial when styling your indoor garden. And today, we'll explore where to place a pothos.
As one of the lucky houseplants, an intentionally styled pothos can make a difference to the energy in your home. The entryway, your home office, and a bedroom are auspicious areas for pothos. And the Southeast corner of your house is another underutilized zone.
But to decide where your pothos should go, let's take a look at what each of these rooms symbolizes, as per the principles of Feng Shui.
1. Entryway for Welcoming Energy
There are many Feng Shui entryway plants to avoid, but the pothos is not one of them. In fact, Feng Shui practitioner Marie Diamond, tells me that it's one of the best places to style a pothos.
"Consider placing it on a console table, a small shelf, or even hanging from above where its vines can cascade gracefully downward. The heart-shaped leaves on a pothos act as a living embrace, softening any harsh angles and welcoming each visitor with warmth and love," she says.
"These trailing vines also slow down rushing chi, which is essential if your front door faces a long hallway or a staircase, as this is where energy tends to escape too quickly."
Yellow is among the best Feng Shui entryway colors, so a smooth planter like this is a compatibly lucky option to go with your pothos.
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon 'The Secret'.
2. Home Office for Cultivating Success
If you're seeking good Feng Shui for your home office, perhaps a pretty potted pothos is what your space is missing. Marie tells me that a work-from-home space, be it a full fledged room or a built-in study, is a great space for a pothos.
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"These Feng Shui houseplants become your silent partner in success," she says. "Place it near your desk — ideally to your left side as you sit, which in Feng Shui is the position of the 'Green Dragon', a protector of your career and your ambitions."
According to Feng Shui, decorating with blue in a home office will bring focus. So, I recommend this inflated decor from Home Studyo.
3. Bedroom for Nurturing Energy
Where bedroom Feng Shui is concerned, Marie tells me that placing a pothos in your sleep sanctuary can only improve the energy in this space. That is, as long as you take pothos care seriously.
"This houseplant has the power to soften the energy of the bedroom, promote restful slumber, and gently bring more harmony into your closest relationships," she says. "I recommend planting it in a pot with earthy tones to harmonize the element that rules this area."
So, this is a brilliant room to decorate with terracotta pots. The Bergs Potter Hoff Pot is one of my favorites for this task.
4. Southeast Corner for Abundance
"In the Bagua map, the southeast corner of your home, or of any individual room, is the wealth and abundance area," says Marie. "And the pothos is the perfect plant for this corner because in Feng Shui, wood energy nourishes wealth energy."
So, if your pothos is currently sitting in a spot outside of your home's Southeast corner, this is your sign to relocate it for better energy. And if your plant needs a spruce, Marie recommends styling it in a purple pot for good luck.
Decorate with purple to enhance your pothos' luck with this textured planter from SERAX.
FAQs
What Does a Pothos Symbolize in Feng Shui?
In Feng Shui, a pothos is believed to be a very auspicious plant. A healthy pothos symbolizes wealth, growth, renewal and resilience. Its heart shaped leaves and cascading vines invite the life force into your home.
Is Golden Pothos Good for Feng Shui?
The golden pothos is one of the luckiest houseplants in Feng Shui. Its glossy leaves and trailing vines symbolize continuous growth while softening common poison arrows and attracting wealth. It's often described as a 'money plant' for financial prosperity.
Next, explore peace lily placement to further step up your Feng Shui game. And for more tips to optimize your home and invite lucky energy, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.