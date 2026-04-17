The Chinese money plant is a long-standing addition to Feng Shui indoor gardens. Also known as pilea peperomioides, this houseplant is easy to grow and fast to flourish, too. And it can bring your home a wave of prosperity, provided you place it with intention.

As one of the lucky houseplants to style into your lush spaces, knowing where to pop this potted cultivar is the key to channeling its abundant energy. And with its fun, round foliage, it's sure to add a splash of texture and color to any plant corner.

But here's where you should actually place it for a season of luck.

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Where to Put a Chinese Money Plant in Your Home

This sweet Chinese Money Plant from Beards & Daisies might be mini but it's energy is larger than life. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal designer at Planner 5D, tells me that Chinese money plants placed in dark corners cause energy to stagnate. And when styled in cluttered areas, they can block positive and new energy.

"The far left corner from the entrance is a brilliant spot for a Chinese money plant, because in Feng Shui, this area is associated with abundance and stimulates financial growth," says Evelina.

"It's also one of the best Feng Shui living room plants. This area has positive energy, so place it near an active zone and in a prominent spot. Or you can also put it near your workspace to support concentration and growth in both personal and professional realms."

These plants also add a layer of calm to living spaces. And Evelina finds that most bright rooms with natural light are ideal. Where Chinese money plant care is concerned, this cultivar loves the sun, which means it will stay healthy. And that translates to strong energy.

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Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

Patch Plants Penny the Chinese Money Plant £37 at Selfridges Planter Color: Blue Marbled If you're looking to grow the luck in your home, this Chinese Money Plant from Patch Plants is my top choice.

Why Does Chinese Money Plant Placement Matter?

Repositioning your Chinese money plant is a simple move that can make a significant change. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Where you locate these small indoor plants matters more than you might think, especially if you've embraced the principles of Feng Shui in your interior design.

"A plant’s placement is sometimes more important than the plant itself," Evelina explains. "A well-placed plant promotes movement and vitality, while a poorly placed one symbolizes stagnation or a blockage of growth."

And as of the year of the horse, you want good energy to gallop through your home freely. So, if you have this plant at home or plan to adopt one, this is your sign to rethink its placement.

And it's not just Chinese money plants that deserve a considered approach. Feng Shui peace lily placement is just as important. Or else, these elegant blooms will brighten your home without positively influencing its energy. For more tips on removing bad energy from your home and aligning it for abundance, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.