Spring cleaning doesn't simply begin and end with dusting your surfaces and putting off long-avoided home tasks. Especially if you've taken the effort to design your home so it's energetically balanced.

Instead, why not take an approach that is led by the principles of Feng Shui? This approach to resetting your space will focus on aesthetics as well as energy. Think decluttering for better Feng Shui, refreshing energy on every level, focusing on your entryway, and balancing the elements.

Before you begin your Feng Shui spring clean, let's take a look at how to take on each task and the benefits of doing so.

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1. Declutter with Purpose

Learning how to declutter your home is always the first step to a successful reset. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

"In Feng Shui, clutter is more than just physical — it’s energetic. The items you surround yourself with can either support your future or keep you tied to the past," says Feng Shui master Marie Diamond.

"As you begin your spring clean, be intentional. Instead of simply organizing, ask yourself whether each item reflects the life you want to create. Objects connected to outdated goals, old relationships, or negative memories can subtly block new opportunities."

She finds that letting go of these items creates space not just physically, but energetically. And this, in turn, allows for something better to enter. Depending on your lifestyle, you can either spring clean like a minimalist or adopt an anti-minimalist approach to deal with clutter in your home.

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon 'The Secret'.

2. Refresh Energy on All Levels

A Feng Shui spring clean should encompass physical, mental, and energetic realms. (Image credit: Elise Scott. Design: APC Build. Architecture: Chan Architecture Pty Ltd)

"A true Feng Shui reset happens on more than one level. It highlights the importance of clearing energy physically, energetically, and mentally. Start with the physical by cleaning, dusting, and organizing your home," she says.

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"Then move into energetic clearing by opening windows, letting in fresh air, or using sound like clapping or bells to shift stagnant energy. Finally, bring in intention. As you clean, focus your thoughts on what you want to invite into your life."

She explains that this transforms a simple task into a meaningful ritual that aligns your space with your goals. So, if you're resetting your home for spring, cover all your bases with purpose.

3. Focus Your Efforts on Your Entryway

If you're making any Feng Shui entryway mistakes, now's the time to amend them. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Construction: LBA Construction)

"Your front door is one of the most important areas in Feng Shui. It represents how energy, opportunities, and abundance enter your life. Take a close look at your entrance this spring. Is it clean, welcoming, and easy to access?" Marie asks.

"Make sure the path is clear, the door opens smoothly, and the space feels inviting. Even small touches like a fresh doormat, a healthy plant, or good lighting can make a big difference."

When your entrance feels open and positive, Marie says that it signals readiness to receive new opportunities. A little entryway Feng Shui will go a long way in the year of the horse.

4. Balance the Five Elements

The year of the horse is double fire energy, so balance is key. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

"Harmony in Feng Shui comes from balancing the five elements of Earth, wood, fire, metal, and water. I recommend incorporating these elements to create spaces that feel both grounded and energized," Marie advises.

"As you refresh your home, notice what might be missing. You can introduce wood through Feng Shui plants, fire through candles or lighting, and Earth through natural materials or crystals. Then, metal through organization and minimalism, and water through mirrors or flowing shapes in furniture."

You don’t need to redesign everything. Marie finds that even small adjustments can bring a sense of balance and flow into your environment. So my advice is to identify the deficient element and focus on bringing back equilibrium with intention.

Marie leaves us with the note that a Feng Shui spring clean is ultimately about alignment. "When your space reflects your intentions and supports your growth, everything begins to flow more easily, from your energy to your opportunities."

For more advice on how to curate a home that's harmonious from front door to backyard, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. And while you wait for the next mail chock full of chic design ideas, I recommend taking a scroll through this guide to remove negative energy from your home.