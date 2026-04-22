How to Do a Feng Shui Spring Clean, and Reset Your Home's Energy — 4 Tips From a Professional Practitioner
It's not too late to refresh your living spaces for harmonious energy to flood through
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spring cleaning doesn't simply begin and end with dusting your surfaces and putting off long-avoided home tasks. Especially if you've taken the effort to design your home so it's energetically balanced.
Instead, why not take an approach that is led by the principles of Feng Shui? This approach to resetting your space will focus on aesthetics as well as energy. Think decluttering for better Feng Shui, refreshing energy on every level, focusing on your entryway, and balancing the elements.
Before you begin your Feng Shui spring clean, let's take a look at how to take on each task and the benefits of doing so.Article continues below
1. Declutter with Purpose
"In Feng Shui, clutter is more than just physical — it’s energetic. The items you surround yourself with can either support your future or keep you tied to the past," says Feng Shui master Marie Diamond.
"As you begin your spring clean, be intentional. Instead of simply organizing, ask yourself whether each item reflects the life you want to create. Objects connected to outdated goals, old relationships, or negative memories can subtly block new opportunities."
She finds that letting go of these items creates space not just physically, but energetically. And this, in turn, allows for something better to enter. Depending on your lifestyle, you can either spring clean like a minimalist or adopt an anti-minimalist approach to deal with clutter in your home.
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon 'The Secret'.
2. Refresh Energy on All Levels
"A true Feng Shui reset happens on more than one level. It highlights the importance of clearing energy physically, energetically, and mentally. Start with the physical by cleaning, dusting, and organizing your home," she says.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"Then move into energetic clearing by opening windows, letting in fresh air, or using sound like clapping or bells to shift stagnant energy. Finally, bring in intention. As you clean, focus your thoughts on what you want to invite into your life."
She explains that this transforms a simple task into a meaningful ritual that aligns your space with your goals. So, if you're resetting your home for spring, cover all your bases with purpose.
3. Focus Your Efforts on Your Entryway
"Your front door is one of the most important areas in Feng Shui. It represents how energy, opportunities, and abundance enter your life. Take a close look at your entrance this spring. Is it clean, welcoming, and easy to access?" Marie asks.
"Make sure the path is clear, the door opens smoothly, and the space feels inviting. Even small touches like a fresh doormat, a healthy plant, or good lighting can make a big difference."
When your entrance feels open and positive, Marie says that it signals readiness to receive new opportunities. A little entryway Feng Shui will go a long way in the year of the horse.
4. Balance the Five Elements
"Harmony in Feng Shui comes from balancing the five elements of Earth, wood, fire, metal, and water. I recommend incorporating these elements to create spaces that feel both grounded and energized," Marie advises.
"As you refresh your home, notice what might be missing. You can introduce wood through Feng Shui plants, fire through candles or lighting, and Earth through natural materials or crystals. Then, metal through organization and minimalism, and water through mirrors or flowing shapes in furniture."
You don’t need to redesign everything. Marie finds that even small adjustments can bring a sense of balance and flow into your environment. So my advice is to identify the deficient element and focus on bringing back equilibrium with intention.
Wood
Size: 55 cm to 65 cm
This monstera is the perfect living room Feng Shui houseplant to balance the wood element in your home.
Earth
Color: Red
As far as Feng Shui crystals go, carnelian is the choice of the year for focus and prosperity. And this bowl is a stylish way to attract that energy.
Fire
Color: Wine Red
Pair these beautiful dinner candles with this Shiny Silver Candle Holder from STOFF Nagel.
Metal
Color: Black
Tap into chic home organization trends with this covert Storage Container Sphere from Kristina Dam.
Water
Size: 165 cm H, 76 cm W
This piece from Anthropologie, plus our guide to Feng Shui mirror tips, will help you amplify the energy you're manifesting.
Must Read
Format: Hardcover
This book by Cliff Tan, the internet's go-to Feng Shui expert, is a great read for beginners looking to optimize their interior energy.
Marie leaves us with the note that a Feng Shui spring clean is ultimately about alignment. "When your space reflects your intentions and supports your growth, everything begins to flow more easily, from your energy to your opportunities."
For more advice on how to curate a home that's harmonious from front door to backyard, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. And while you wait for the next mail chock full of chic design ideas, I recommend taking a scroll through this guide to remove negative energy from your home.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.