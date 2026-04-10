I have been seeing fluid forms in furniture all over stylish contemporary homes of late. And the one thing in common with spaces decked out in these smooth-edged furnishings is the free-flowing line of sight.

Regardless of the color and textures of the decor in the space, this element of rounded corners makes a clear, calming statement. And it just happens to be a great way to avoid poison arrows in Feng Shui.

So, let's take a look at how fluid furniture can ease the energy in a space. And some of the most chic ways to bring the concept into your home.

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Fluid Forms in Furniture for Feng Shui

Don't the rounded sofa and the barrel-style armchairs in this living room feel so much more organic than sharp-edged furniture? (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

From a Feng Shui perspective, Anjie Cho, co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School, explains that fluid forms in furniture may be described as curvy, undulating, or wavy.

"Simply put, a poison arrow is when an angle is facing you for a long time. For example, a large corner of a building facing your front door or pointed edges within your interior design," she says.

"So, it makes sense that if you have curvy and more fluid forms in your home’s furniture, you will avoid creating unnecessary 'poison arrows'. Plus, these shapes are linked to the water element. So, it will also help invite wisdom and intuition, while inviting energy to flow smoothly in your home."

Since it's the year of the fire horse, decorating with fluid forms is a clever way to introduce the element of water. And thereby, balance the fire energy in your home.

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Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She is also the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living.

Michelle Accetta Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Michelle Accetta is a South Bay–based interior designer and Feng Shui practitioner known for creating spaces that are both beautiful and deeply supportive of daily life. With over a decade of experience, she brings a warm, eclectic style that blends function, flow, and emotional impact. Through her firm, Michelle Accetta Home, she offers full-service design — from kitchens to full-home furnishings — drawing on neuroaesthetics, color psychology, and Feng Shui to shape environments that feel connected and inspiring.

Notice how the curved sofa and the round edges, even carved into the doorways, make for a softer aesthetic? (Image credit: PENY HSIEH INTERIORS)

Michelle Accetta, interior designer and Feng Shui expert, tells me that fluid forms can create a feeling of movement and flow in a space. "The water element is associated with depth, looking inward, and flow as well," she notes.

"Since furniture with sharp corners, especially ones that are pointed at you, disrupts the flow of a room or space, alternatives with fluid forms can easily soften these poison arrows."

I recommend opting for free-flowing furniture for better bedroom Feng Shui and improved energy in your living room, too. A rounded headboard in the former space and curved sofas in the latter will immediately lighten the space.

And if you're looking for some specifics, here are my current favorite interpretations of fluid forms in furniture for better Feng Shui.

For more insight into how to remove bad energy from your home, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. And in the meantime, here's a guide to some Feng Shui mistakes practitioners always notice.