This summer, garden furniture is all about going with the flow. One-size-fits-all rectangular forms and bulky square designs, once the default for outdoor spaces, are giving way to gentler, more organic silhouettes. Whether you’re stretching out by the pool or lounging on a balcony, doing so on curved outdoor seating will ensure you’re relaxing in style.

These fluid shapes reflect an open, languid approach to summer living — something we’ve noticed more widely across this year’s outdoor furniture trends, too. "Nature itself rarely works in straight lines, so it’s no surprise curved pieces sit so comfortably outdoors," suggests Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Law. "We’re letting down our symmetrical, formal, and ordered guard and are now taking inspiration and comfort from nature."

From smart roof terraces to laidback beach retreats, curved outdoor seating is everywhere at the moment — but why? And how can you bring the look to your own space? Let's find out.

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Why Is Curved Outdoor Seating Trending?

Curved outdoor seating taps into the trend for natural forms and reflects the desire to furnish gardens with as much design flair as inside. (Image credit: Cane-Line)

Known by designers as ‘the fifth room’, we’re now paying as much attention to how we furnish and decorate our gardens as we are to the inside of our homes. This increasing blurring of the boundaries means outdoor spaces are styled more thoughtfully, and furniture choice matters.

"We’re definitely seeing a shift towards approaching outdoor furniture with the same level of attention as interiors, both in terms of comfort and visual impact," suggests K’Arte Design’s director Katerina Tchevytchalova. "We’ve stopped treating the garden like a separate entity," agrees designer Lara Clarke. "This rise in curved seating reflects our desire for softer, organic shapes and spaces that feel relaxing."

Indeed, the popularity of these rounded forms taps into a wider trend for biophilic interior design, which naturally works well outdoors. "This look continues to have real influence in our homes and gardens," explains Reilly Gray, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle. "Curved outdoor seating creates a relaxed aesthetic that feels very much in touch with its surroundings, sitting more naturally alongside planting and soft landscaping."

Next Natural Salvador Curve 4 Seater Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,099 at Next UK This modular sofa, with a decorative woven rope design, can be configured into different set-ups using individual curved elements.

Why Are Curved Outdoor Sofas More Inviting?

Curved seating opens up sight lines and has a more relaxed, 'we can squeeze you in' look compared to blockier pieces. (Image credit: Expormim, Project: Norm Architects)

Where the straight lines of square and rectangular outdoor furniture close a space up, circular forms tend to open up, cocoon, and tempt relaxation as well as socializing. There’s just something about them that says ‘take a seat, relax’ rather than ‘sit down, but sit up straight’, proving that furniture choice is as much about look as it is feel.

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"Traditional sofas and benches invite people to sit in rows, making eye contact and conversation slightly more difficult," suggests Woodhouse & Law’s Nick Woodhouse. "Curved seating remedies this by allowing people to face inward and toward each other, whereas straight-edged seating creates barriers, physically as well as visually."

Nick Woodhouse Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Gardens at Woodhouse & Law Trained garden designer Nick leads his studio in tandem with John Law, an interior designer. The pair work on high-end residential projects across the UK, paying as much attention to outside as in.

Opting for outdoor furniture layouts with curves, rather than straight lines, shifts not only a seating arrangement but loosens your whole garden layout. “Curves pull people together for intimate gatherings, yes, but these soft edges also create a lovely sense of flow, contributing to an indulgent, comfortable feeling more generally outdoors,” believes designer Lara Clarke. “Gardens are packed full of crisp lines and sharp edges, so curves offer a wonderful antidote.”

By gently directing movement between spaces, they provide an element of subtle zoning, too. “Curved seating breaks up angular garden layouts, which is key for creating a calming environment against rigid landscaping,” agrees Martin Waller, founder of design house Andrew Martin. The overall effect, then, is somewhere tempting to lounge and linger.

Fjørde & Co Curved Outdoor Lounge Set Patio Daybed With Adjustable Canopy £1,319.99 at Wayfair UK This curved daybed is a shapely showstopper. Style it as a solo piece or pull it apart and pop up the table, and you've got a conversational setup.

How to Style Curved Outdoor Seating

Curved dining chairs can work seamlessly around a circular table or deliver visual contrast around a traditional rectangular design. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Approach furnishing your outside space in much the same way as indoors — the key is balance. “While a single piece can soften your space instantly, don’t just add one curved design without repeating the same shape elsewhere,” warns Suns Lifestyle’s Reilly Gray. “Pairing curved seating with other circular pieces is key, especially in design-led spaces.”

Reilly Gray Social Links Navigation Co-Founder, Suns Lifestyle Reilly is the co-founder of Suns Lifestyle, a British family-run outdoor furniture brand, and has worked on garden projects big and small. The team specialise in seating, pergolas, and outdoor kitchens.

This creates an opportunity for mixing and matching, as well as for visual contrast. “You don’t need everything to match for it to feel intentional and stylish,” confirms Katerina Tchevytchalova. If you have a statement corner sofa, for example, adding two curved armchairs (try this Savila Chair from Cox & Cox) not only softens the look but also increases the set-up’s sociability and lends an adaptable quality to your garden. “Give curved pieces some breathing room, though, to heighten the mix against straight lines.”

To elevate this approach, it’s key to consider size as well as shape. “You want the principles of visual weight to translate outdoors, so be very careful with scale,” instructs Lara Clarke. “If you have a single curved piece and it’s too small, it will simply look lost in your space rather than becoming a defining feature of it.”

When you’re layering in new pieces, make sure each one has enough presence to work as a visual anchor.

35% Off Cox & Cox Savila Chair £276 at Cox and Cox This curved chair is ideal for adding in with existing pieces of garden furniture. The contrasting bouclé cushions and wicker frame provide textural contrast and much comfort.

Curved outdoor seating not only looks more relaxed than the straight lines of rectangular forms, but it also changes how your whole garden, terrace, or balcony works. A curved sofa or sculptural chair switches the flow of your space from uniform and regimented to more fluid and instinctive, perfect for lazy days and convivial summer nights.

Sitting comfortably? Find out how to fit more seating into small gardens and the garden seating mistakes to watch out for. Plus, make sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter for more design inspiration and advice.