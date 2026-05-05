A much-needed antidote to the state of the world at the time, 2020 was all about embracing coziness, comfort, and calm in our homes — as such, a polished, pared-back 'soft minimalism' aesthetic was trending, and as part of that, bouclé furniture boomed. The looped, French yarn became a telltale sign of taste, but in 2026, is that still the case?

In short: not quite. While bouclé is still undoubtedly one of the biggest interior design trends from the past decade, it's lost a bit of its status in recent years. In fact, interiors are moving away from all-white-everything, swapping more obvious choices for details — including fabric trends — that feel more unique, personalized, and perhaps unexpected.

"There was a period where everything everywhere was bouclé, and we saw how quickly that started to feel overdone," interior designer Ethan Charles tells me. "But bouclé as a fabric will never fully phase out, provided that it's being used in a thoughtful, tasteful way." And how is that? Let's discuss.

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For a pared-back aesthetic that still feels thoughtfully layered and multi-dimensional, use bouclé alongside warm woods and natural materials like linen, wool, and stone. (Image credit: Ethan Charles Design. Credit - Public 311.)

In the era of 'quiet luxury' in interiors, bouclé was a way to add texture and visual interest to a minimalist space. "It felt fresh and elevated — but it quickly became widely available," explains luxury interior designer Jordana Ashkenazi, of Element One House. "As with many trends, that level of accessibility can dilute its impact, and when it appears everywhere, it risks feeling more like a fad than a considered design choice. That’s often when it begins to date."

Often repeated uniformly across a whole room in the same classic, cream tone, bouclé quickly started to feel overused and dated. "When everything matches too closely, it lacks contrast and visual interest, and can feel quite one-dimensional," Jordana adds. "It can also appear overly trend-led when paired with very sculptural forms or overly pared-back, all-neutral schemes that lack depth and warmth."

Does that mean bouclé has become dated? No — but it shouldn't be used as the hero of your decorating scheme. "Bouclé has been around for decades, so it’s never going to totally disappear," says interior designer Natalie Simone, creative director at Morris and Milne Interiors. "It's a fantastic fabric that can add a great warmth and coziness to a space without being overbearing — but what we're seeing now is a shift in how it's used."

Jordana Ashkenazi Social Links Navigation Founder, Design Director Jordana founded Element One House, which is a dynamic and fresh design studio that embraces a holistic approach to the process of design and development. The team adopts styles of the past, present, and future as they believe every home (and its inhabitant) is different.

How to Decorate With Bouclé in 2026

"Using bouclé in smaller doses, such as a pair of armchairs or a single footstool, can add softness without overwhelming the space," says Jordana. (Image credit: Studio 18 Interiors.)

In 2026, we're certainly exercising more restraint when decorating with bouclé (particularly cream colored bouclé). No longer the defining feature, it's just one of many fabrics used in a thoughtfully layered space.

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"For me, the way to keep bouclé feeling timeless is to make sure the entire room isn’t covered in it," Ethan Charles shares. "It’s so important to invite in other textures, materials, and finishes so the space still feels layered and interesting." Some of his favorites? "I really love linens — chunky linens, waxed linens, really any type of linen," he says.

Ethan Charles Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Ethan Charles Greenfeld is the founder and principal designer at Ethan Charles Design, a boutique design studio located in Sherman Oaks, California, serving clients locally and nationwide. Ethan is a member of the Haven List and Interior Collab, and his designs have been featured in several notable interior design publications, as well as in season two of The Design Network's "The Reveal."

Jordana Ashkenazi suggests introducing bouclé in one singular accent piece, then layering it with warmer, natural finishes like timber and stone to add depth. "For example, a curved bouclé sofa can make a beautiful focal point within a room, but I would avoid repeating the same finish across additional seating," she adds.

Interior designer Francesca Leat likes to create contrast when decorating with bouclé by pairing it with other fabrics. "Think of a bouclé end-of-bed bench with a velvet mohair surround to add interest and character," she explains. "Also, using colored bouclé feels like it offers a fresh take, giving it far greater longevity."

So, it's clear that the answer to whether bouclé is 'uncool' in 2026 all lies in how you use it. It's still completely possible to make it feel refined and individualistic, and not like you're copy-and-pasting a dated social media trend.

Shop Stylish Bouclé Furniture

But want to know what's replacing bouclé, according to designers? "When it comes to upholstery, we love linens," Ethan explains. "It’s such an easy fabric to layer into a room, and it brings warmth, softness, and visual interest without feeling heavy."

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