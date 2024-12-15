Will Bouclé Sofas Be Out of Style in 2025? This Designer Thinks the Teddy Texture is "Overdone" — Here's Why
Everyone's beloved bouclé may be moving to the sidelines in the upcoming year; here is everything you need to know
I know, I know, we all love a bouclé sofa. Its soft tactile fabric is the perfect subtle moment of texture in any cozy living room, but even our favorite trends have to start to fade out of the spotlight eventually.
Interior designer Paul Deukmedjian told me that bouclé is the main trend he is eager to leave behind in 2025. "Bouclé is a fantastic material when used correctly, but like many trends, it has become overused," he explained. "By next year, it’s unlikely anyone will want a sofa in that style!"
With the new year upon us, many of 2024's biggest hits are under interior design investigation. Will our favorite sofa trends stand the test of time? Or are some of them better left in the past? Bouclé sofas are on today's design chopping block, and I'm diving into why this beloved trend may be falling out of style, and what you should be looking (and shopping) for instead, when searching for your next sofa. Here's everything you should know.
Why is Bouclé Falling Out of Fashion?
Bouclé's warm, inviting, and cozy texture has made the fabric into the star of interior design trends that it is today. Often seen in modern living rooms that exude a quiet luxury aesthetic, Paul says that bouclé "pairs beautifully with curved sofas or tailored furniture, as it helps soften sharp lines and adds a sense of comfort and sophistication." But the problem lies in just how saturated this sofa style has become.
Bouclé sofas work well in the right setting, yes. However, when included purely to follow a trend, they might not actually fit the overall aesthetic.
As a professional in the manufacturing field, Christiane Lemieux, an interior designer and founder of modern luxury brand Lemieux et Cie agrees that while popular, bouclé upholstery has its downsides. "We know it wears well, tailors beautifully, and is easy to clean. Bouclé fabric also hides flaws as the product wears which is a great thing, but it's true that trends like bouclé oversaturate the market."
"From our perspective, we have noticed bouclé is becoming less popular as the fatigue of it takes away the wow factor," says Paul. "Ultimately, style is personal, and homeowners should choose materials that align with their vision," he adds, but if you're someone who likes to stay on the cusp of trends, bouclé may be something to steer clear of in 2025.
What sofa fabrics to look for instead
Despite the forewarning of bouclé's decline, designers are already seeing the once-popular upholstery being replaced by bolder, more unique fabric choices.
"In Paris, where the bouclé trend originated, we are beginning to see a pivot toward even more luxurious textures," says Christiane. Hair-on-hide, dramatic furs, and dense-pile fabrics are some of the choices Christiane lists emerging as compelling alternatives. These options maintain the rich tactility bouclé is loved for, but "elevate the conversation toward decadence and drama, capturing a new level of sophistication," she says.
As for other options, "Corduroy is an excellent alternative for those looking for texture with a more tailored feel," says Paul. We've previously predicted chenille will be everywhere on sofas in 2025. "Additionally, incorporating traditional detailing, like pleats, fringing, or trim, can soften upholstered pieces in fresh, unique ways," adds Paul.
The best sofa or couch for you will ultimately reflect both your personal style and a sense of refined comfort in your space.
Shop Other Timeless Sofa Textures
Price: $599.99, Was: $899.99
Size: Four-Seater Sofa
Corduroy is a great material option to add a bit of texture to all of your cozy living room ideas, while still staying timeless and in style. This sectional from Walmart is currently almost 50% off, and in a beautiful off-white that is sure to pair well with any design style.
Price: $749.99, Was: $829.99
Fabric: Brown Chenille
Chenille, or tufted fabrics, are another upholstery choice you cannot go wrong with — it keeps that quiet luxury aesthetic that bouclé is known for, but with a softer, more understated tactile feel. And this deep-set seat sofa is currently on sale at Wayfair!
Price: $1,898
Color: Baby Blue
This baby blue option from Anthropologie may be more expensive, but is definitely a quality investment piece. Modular sofas and pit sofas are perfect styles for filling space in an open-concept living room layout as you can arrange them in several ways, and they make a chic statement. I always love going for a bit of color, and the colors that go with light blue are almost endless!
While bouclé may no longer be the dominant material of choice when it comes to our sofas, it still has its place in the design world, especially in contexts where practicality and warmth are key.
"If bouclé feels overdone to some, this shift opens exciting opportunities to explore new textures that redefine what comfort and luxury mean in interiors," says Christiane.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
10 Tips for an Easy Household Cleaning Schedule During the Holiday Rush — Bring On the Christmas Chaos!
If overstimulation is a common consequence of planning your cleaning timetable, then this expert guide will help you navigate the process like a pro
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
After Trading in their Bachelor Pad, This Homeowner Now Embraces Calm and Collected Energy on the Upper West Side
GACHOT used deep colors, modernist sensibilities, and calm vibes in a serene home for a growing family with a penchant for get-togethers
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
5 Ways to Decorate with Bobbin Details in Your Home — From the Walls to Your Furniture, and Doors, Too
Sometimes it's the smallest details that make the biggest impact. Here's some creative ways designers are incorporating the decorative trim into their homes
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
A Designer and Trend Forecaster Shares Her Style Predictions for Kitchens in 2025 — They're Easy Updates to Copy
Some new ideas and some reimagined classics; these unique ideas are perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement in their kitchen
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Gold Embossed Christmas Ornaments Add a Timeless Touch to Festive Decor — And Here's How You Can Replicate It
This easy DIY is both a festive activity and a shiny new detail to add to the tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Will Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse' Be in Every Kitchen in 2025? Here's Why We're Saying "Yes" to This Winningly Warm Neutral
From rugs to cabinets to wall colors, the chic shade is bringing warmth back to kitchen design
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's Wood-Soaked Home Bar Uses a Dark Palette and Gold Accents to Create Timeless Sophistication — And You Can Too
A moody blend of dark finishes and metal moments — chic cocktail corners don't get much more sophisticated than this. Here's how to shop the star-quality style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Pantone's Color of the Year for 2025 Has Been Announced — Meet 'Mocha Mousse'
We share how to style it, shop it, and everything else you need to know about the subtle yet elegant soft brown shade
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
In Defense of Mirrored Walls — Why This "Dated" 70s Trend Is Re-Exciting Us for 2025
Once a hallmark of dated interiors, reflective walls and surfaces bring new brilliance to contemporary homes with more space and light
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
We Asked 15 Interior Designers for Their Favorite Tips, Tricks, and Trends for Decorating at Christmas
Some are elaborate, some could be easily replicated, but all of them come with an expert tick of approval when it comes to style
By Olivia Wolfe Published