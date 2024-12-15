Will Bouclé Sofas Be Out of Style in 2025? This Designer Thinks the Teddy Texture is "Overdone" — Here's Why

I know, I know, we all love a bouclé sofa. Its soft tactile fabric is the perfect subtle moment of texture in any cozy living room, but even our favorite trends have to start to fade out of the spotlight eventually.

Interior designer Paul Deukmedjian told me that bouclé is the main trend he is eager to leave behind in 2025. "Bouclé is a fantastic material when used correctly, but like many trends, it has become overused," he explained. "By next year, it’s unlikely anyone will want a sofa in that style!"

With the new year upon us, many of 2024's biggest hits are under interior design investigation. Will our favorite sofa trends stand the test of time? Or are some of them better left in the past? Bouclé sofas are on today's design chopping block, and I'm diving into why this beloved trend may be falling out of style, and what you should be looking (and shopping) for instead, when searching for your next sofa. Here's everything you should know.

Why is Bouclé Falling Out of Fashion?

Bouclé's warm, inviting, and cozy texture has made the fabric into the star of interior design trends that it is today. Often seen in modern living rooms that exude a quiet luxury aesthetic, Paul says that bouclé "pairs beautifully with curved sofas or tailored furniture, as it helps soften sharp lines and adds a sense of comfort and sophistication." But the problem lies in just how saturated this sofa style has become.

Bouclé sofas work well in the right setting, yes. However, when included purely to follow a trend, they might not actually fit the overall aesthetic.

As a professional in the manufacturing field, Christiane Lemieux, an interior designer and founder of modern luxury brand Lemieux et Cie agrees that while popular, bouclé upholstery has its downsides. "We know it wears well, tailors beautifully, and is easy to clean. Bouclé fabric also hides flaws as the product wears which is a great thing, but it's true that trends like bouclé oversaturate the market."

"From our perspective, we have noticed bouclé is becoming less popular as the fatigue of it takes away the wow factor," says Paul. "Ultimately, style is personal, and homeowners should choose materials that align with their vision," he adds, but if you're someone who likes to stay on the cusp of trends, bouclé may be something to steer clear of in 2025.

What sofa fabrics to look for instead

Despite the forewarning of bouclé's decline, designers are already seeing the once-popular upholstery being replaced by bolder, more unique fabric choices.

"In Paris, where the bouclé trend originated, we are beginning to see a pivot toward even more luxurious textures," says Christiane. Hair-on-hide, dramatic furs, and dense-pile fabrics are some of the choices Christiane lists emerging as compelling alternatives. These options maintain the rich tactility bouclé is loved for, but "elevate the conversation toward decadence and drama, capturing a new level of sophistication," she says.

As for other options, "Corduroy is an excellent alternative for those looking for texture with a more tailored feel," says Paul. We've previously predicted chenille will be everywhere on sofas in 2025. "Additionally, incorporating traditional detailing, like pleats, fringing, or trim, can soften upholstered pieces in fresh, unique ways," adds Paul.

The best sofa or couch for you will ultimately reflect both your personal style and a sense of refined comfort in your space.

Shop Other Timeless Sofa Textures

Justlet Modular Sectional Corduroy Sofa View at Walmart Price: $599.99, Was: $899.99 Size: Four-Seater Sofa Corduroy is a great material option to add a bit of texture to all of your cozy living room ideas, while still staying timeless and in style. This sectional from Walmart is currently almost 50% off, and in a beautiful off-white that is sure to pair well with any design style. Wide Modern Style Tufted Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $749.99, Was: $829.99 Fabric: Brown Chenille Chenille, or tufted fabrics, are another upholstery choice you cannot go wrong with — it keeps that quiet luxury aesthetic that bouclé is known for, but with a softer, more understated tactile feel. And this deep-set seat sofa is currently on sale at Wayfair! Corduroy Celine Modular Armless Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $1,898 Color: Baby Blue This baby blue option from Anthropologie may be more expensive, but is definitely a quality investment piece. Modular sofas and pit sofas are perfect styles for filling space in an open-concept living room layout as you can arrange them in several ways, and they make a chic statement. I always love going for a bit of color, and the colors that go with light blue are almost endless!

While bouclé may no longer be the dominant material of choice when it comes to our sofas, it still has its place in the design world, especially in contexts where practicality and warmth are key.

"If bouclé feels overdone to some, this shift opens exciting opportunities to explore new textures that redefine what comfort and luxury mean in interiors," says Christiane.