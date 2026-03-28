If you're reading this, I'm assuming you're considering a new sofa (or reconsidering your existing one) for your living room. For that, you want something comfortable, something that will anchor your layout, but also stop-you-in-your-tracks stylish, that won't date. Finding a sofa that scores on all three is possible, but it helps to have a strong idea of what you're looking for, and for that, I always find it helpful to start with what you definitely don't want.

A sofa is a big purchase. So while the latest sofa trends are, of course, appealing, you don't want to accidentally find yourself with a couch that feels dated the following season. A new year of designs means that, naturally, some sofa styles have fallen out of favor — hence why I'm on a mission to find all of 2026's outdated sofa trends to avoid any unwanted design mishaps.

However, avoiding outdated sofa trends is less about chasing the latest fads and more about finding a seat or sectional that blends contemporary appeal and timelessness. So, to start, I asked the experts what sofa styles they are avoiding this year, and what to look for instead; here's what they told me to avoid in 2026.

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1. L-Shaped Sofas

DO INSTEAD: Pair a smaller sofa with an ottoman for more adaptability. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Rebecca Hughes.)

L-shaped sofas are one of the most popular sofa design styles for their ability to blend form and function. They can help get the most out of a small living room layout and even divide a larger, open-concept room. However, they are no longer the 'go-to' style in 2026, say designers.

"While L-shaped sofas certainly still have their place, they can feel less refined than a deep, well-proportioned straight sofa paired with an ottoman," says Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw. L-shaped sofas and sectional ideas can feel clunky, while a deep-set sofa and ottoman combination tends to open up the room, allowing for easier movement, and creating a more sociable layout — particularly when entertaining.

"This combination not only feels more elegant, but you can also try introducing a contrasting fabric through the ottoman," Louise adds.

Louise McGarry Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of Studio Braw Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Matt and Louise, the studio is based in Pimlico, South-West London, though they work across the UK and further afield on projects ranging from heritage townhouses to modern penthouses, sun-soaked villas, characterful show homes, and more.

2. Supersized Curved Sofas

DO INSTEAD: Use curved and organic sofa shapes in more intentional silhouettes. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone Architects.)

Curved sofas have been one of the biggest trends over the past couple of years, but it looks like 2026 is calling for a curb on supersized curved sofas. "Curved sofas still have their place, but they arguably peaked in 2025 and are now being used more selectively, rather than as a default statement," Louise explains.

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What does this actually mean? Rather than sticking one large, curved sofa in a living room as a 'shortcut' to curating a trendy space, think of why that style may (or may not) actually work in your specific space. Is the curve echoing the curves in the architecture or patterns in the room? Is it providing a contrast in an otherwise boxy layout? Or are you just choosing it because you saw it on someone's Pinterest board?

2026 is all about intentional design, so don't choose a curved sofa simply because you like it — think more carefully about whether it's the right silhouette for your space, and the specific way you exist within it.

3. Cool, Gray Colors

DO INSTEAD: Pick a sofa color that complements the room and the different lights of the day; this will bring a more layered look. (Image credit: Pierre Lacroix)

Gray is arguably the most controversial color to decorate with these days (although subtle gray can definitely still look chic). Nonetheless, it's a sofa color most designers say to avoid.

"Flat, cool grays tend to date a space quickly," explains Derek Miller, lead interior designer at Lauren Thomsen Design. Today's color trends lean toward a softer, warmer selection of shades. Think earthy colors and elevated neutrals. "I lean toward nuanced, atmospheric tones that shift with light and feel more enduring," adds Derek.

Obviously, you still want a sofa color that will stand the test of time, but it pays to be bold with your shade and saturation in 2026. Playing it too safe rarely reads well.

4. Ultra Low Sofas

DO INSTEAD: You can still go for modern silhouettes, just opt for something with a more characterful shape than the ultra-low, ultra-stuffy style. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

While I've become quite a fan of long and low furniture, Derek warns that "Instagram-inspired, minimalist low-profile sofas feel anonymous, and are designed more to blend in than to stand out." In the wrong context, this can lead to your sofa lacking the personality that makes a room feel unique.

"However well made, these styles lack depth, narrative, and any real point of view," he adds. Plus, they can be hard to get out of! "We are seeing less of the overstuffed, ultra-low sofas and are looking for more sofas with intentional proportion, personality, and unique silhouettes," adds Derek.

To steer clear of this outdated sofa trend, choose a sofa with a clear point of view and strong proportions — pro tip: "The most timeless choices feel intentional, well-crafted, and able to evolve naturally within a layered space," says Derek.

5. Prioritizing Cost Over Quality

DO INSTEAD: Take the time to collect your pieces, even if you are on a budget. To avoid outdated sofa trends, look for styles that stand the test of time, both in style and function. (Image credit: Norm Architects)

"I think what's really on its way out is the fast and cheap furniture movement we saw really wind up during Covid," says Anna Kroesser, interior designer at Kroesser + Strat Design.

More and more people are prioritizing quality sofas or are taking the time, energy, and effort to source a vintage (or new) iconic sofa design. Taking time to find these quality, unique pieces leads to an endlessly more interesting space.

"I think collectively our world is waking up to the fact that everything in life not only should not, but cannot be disposable," adds Anna. "Plus, it is so special to collect things over a lifetime and have heirloom-quality pieces that you can eventually pass down through the generations."

Anna Kroesser Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Anna Kroesser is part of the duo behind Kroesser and Strat Design, an East Coast United States luxury interior design studio. Their straightforward and client-focused approach aims to infuse every space with warmth and happiness, ensuring that Kroesser + Strat's designs are innovative, practical, and foster a sense of home and comfort for their clients

Choosing the right sofa really comes down to context. Consider where the sofa will live — its setting should guide your choices. Though there are a few outdated sofa trends to consider avoiding, ultimately, the best sofa for your space is about striking a balance between comfort, proportion, and the atmosphere you want to create.

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