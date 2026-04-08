It’s easy to assume that truly timeless furniture means investing in recognizable pieces — the kind you’ll often see in round-ups of iconic design, like a Noguchi pendant, an Alvar Aalto stool, or a USM Haller system. And while those designs have certainly earned their place, building a home that lasts isn’t solely about buying the classics. Often, it comes down to knowing what to look for.

"The pieces that have already lasted decades will undoubtedly continue to be relevant," shares Marc Jambert, co-founder and studio principal of MAREDI Design. Think solid wood chests, well-crafted dining chairs, or a bed frame that is in just as good a shape today as it would have been 30 years ago — pieces that seamlessly move through changing trend cycles without feeling out of place.

In a culture shaped by what designers are calling "fast interiors", restraint matters now more than ever. Interior design trend cycles are temperamental, yet the foundations of what makes a piece timeless aren’t. So, here's what to look out for.

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1. Silhouette and Substance

Look for interesting silhouettes that aren't just cool now, but will always feel interesting. (Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Courtney Bishop Design)

When South Carolina-based designer Courtney Bishop is sourcing, she’s always looking at two things at once: silhouette and substance. "The strongest pieces aren’t chasing a moment," she says. A well-proportioned chair, a beautifully scaled sofa, or a table with "honest, elegant lines will outlive trend-driven details every time," she adds.

"Furniture with true longevity meets at the intersection of restraint and intention," adds British designer Marie Soliman of Bergman Interiors. It won’t depend on a trend for validation but rather draw from proportion, material integrity, and craftsmanship.

Timeless furniture has silhouettes that feel confident rather than experimental, finishes that patina instead of fade, and details that deserve a double take. Invest in pieces that will stand up to time, not just for a few seasons. Still uncertain? Ask yourself this: will it still feel right in 10 years — not, does this feel current?

Marc Jambert echoes that sentiment. Timeless furniture has durability, like the heirloom pieces found at your grandmother’s house. An artisan-made table with balanced lines, gentle curves, or even subtle geometry is something to look for.

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Marc Jambert Social Links Navigation Co-Founder, Studio Principal Born and raised in France, Marc Jambert infuses MAREDI Design’s Chicago and Loire Valley studios with over a decade of international expertise in wellness-focused interiors. As co-founder and studio principal, he drives regenerative design innovations using healthy materials, challenging conventions to create restorative homes that blend European heritage with modern sustainability.

2. Durability as a Design Principle

Timeless furniture isn't just about aesthetics, it has to actually be able to last, too. (Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Courtney Bishop Design)

Part of what makes a piece timeless lies in its durability. For example, a Turkish Oushak rug that’s been passed down through generations or a hand-forged iron bed frame. Timeless furniture should be able to grow with a home and with a family.

From a performance standpoint, construction matters just as much as aesthetics. Check for solid joinery, quality upholstery, and durable finishes — elements that make a piece grow more beautiful with age and wear.

Additionally, "a rule of thumb when considering furnishings with longevity is thinking about repairability, versatility, and multipurpose use," says Marc. "In general, I like pieces that can be restored, reupholstered, or refinished," adds Courtney.

Longevity isn’t just about a piece lasting one or two years; it asks whether something can have a second or third life.

3. Materials That Tell a Story

Think about materials that will age gracefully. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Bergman Design House)

Durability isn’t just physical; it’s emotional. Materials like wood, natural stone with its subtle imperfections, linen, and metals that soften rather than corrode absorb life into their surfaces. "They tell the story of a home instead of fighting against time," says Courtney.

It’s also important to pay attention to how those materials are finished. Hand-crafted and honed? That’s a win. Overly processed or synthetic? It’s better to skip.

"Timeless furniture embraces honesty in material. It doesn’t pretend," adds Marie.

Neptune Edinburgh Square Oak Side Table £395 at Neptune

Marie Soliman Social Links Navigation Founder, Creative Director Marie Soliman is an award-winning designer and founder and creative director of Bergman Design House and Njord by Bergman, with over 20 years of experience across hospitality, commercial, and residential design. Known for her artistic sensibility and global perspective, she has led high-profile projects including The Other House hotels in London, BXR London, Fairmont UK, Waldorf Astoria properties, and Eagle Lodge in Botswana.

4. The Fast Interiors Antidote

The best way to curate a timeless interior: patience. (Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Courtney Bishop Design)

Today, designers are noticing a shift. The era of disposable decor and quick purchases still exists, but homeowners are taking more time in decision-making. "Call it a return to permanence, call it discernment, or simply, good taste," says Marie.

A bouclé chair that feels irresistible today can feel dated tomorrow, while a coffee table purchased because of its popularity on social media will lose its appeal once the trend cycle has moved on.

"Timeless interiors are rarely built overnight," explains Marie. "They are layered, collected rather than completed. This is perhaps the greatest antidote to fast interiors: patience."



So, in short, how does one find timeless, durable furniture? Start with heritage pieces — chairs, lighting, and rugs that are less likely to be replaced over time. Much like building a capsule wardrobe, the same philosophy applies: choose fewer, better things with lasting appeal.

Investing in pieces that endure is ultimately a mindset, guided by a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, and one that allows a home to evolve thoughtfully over time.

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