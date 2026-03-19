The Livingetc aesthetic has always been firmly focused on the contemporary, and the closest we’ve ever come to an antique is the addition of a well-placed Eames lounger or an archival Carl Hansen & Søn chair. Until now.

Even the most modern designers are embracing antiques in a way we’ve never seen before, mixing them with current design trends and using them in ways that instantly make a room more welcoming.

"You don’t want a house to feel too precious," says interior designer Jess Cooney. "If you include pieces that have already been used many times, and perhaps been worn in a bit, then not only do you get a charming patina that always softens the room it’s in, but you also feel like you can put your feet up on the furniture straight away. How cozy and homely is that?"

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In Molly Kidd's projects, at least half of the pieces are antiques, creating a timeless and lived-in feel. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Molly Kidd)

"Patina is so important," agrees designer Ellen Hamilton. "I live with lots of old things, and there is a real comfort in being surrounded by them. In a recent project, the owner thought she wanted all new pieces, but actually, we realized that the dining chairs she’d had for years, which were reminders of another time and another life, were more familiar and relaxing to be around. Usually, when you walk into a room that has antiques in it, even when they’re mixed with more modern pieces, your shoulders drop, and you feel like you’re at home."

For Molly Kidd, founder of Molly Kidd Studio, decorating with antiques isn’t just an aesthetic or ambient choice but part of her brand’s ethos. "Nearly 10 years ago, I made a promise that every project would strike a thoughtful balance between new and old — half new, half vintage," she says. "That 50/50 has evolved, now often being more like 80/20, with the majority antique."

This wasn’t about following a trend; it simply felt right to the designer. "I wanted my designs to reflect a deeper beauty, one that honoured the richness of what came before. You can immediately tell when a home is filled entirely with new pieces — it lacks depth and character. My goal is always to create spaces that feel timeless, where you can’t quite pinpoint when they were designed."

In this apartment designed by Ellen Hamilton, the owner felt more comfortable with old dining chairs in lieu of the new. (Image credit: Max B. Design: Ellen Hamilton)

This mood marks a big shift in our mindset — and we’re mindful that we look at how antiques can be folded into modern family life and of explaining why you’d want to do this. "A vintage armoire brings craftsmanship, proportion, and weight that modern manufacturing rarely replicates," says Molly. "Just like fast fashion, fast interiors lack originality, personality, and patina. An antique Danish sideboard can break up a room of too many new pieces, ground a space and whisper: 'This didn’t come from a box.'"

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Of course, in the face of rampant consumerism, buying older pieces also feels more eco-conscious. "Because I believe in sustainable design at every layer, whenever possible, I shop within the town of the project," Molly says. "It’s part environmental, part emotional: giving back while taking history. Sustainability doesn’t mean sacrifice. It means sensibility. We’re chasing longevity. Beauty that endures."

Molly points out that there is an art to picking the newer pieces that sit alongside antiques, and it fits perfectly with this approach. "I will only put a piece in a home if I can imagine it ending up in an antique store. Because the best design choices, like the best furniture, are those that stand the test of time."

How to Find Antiques Online

Here's how Carmen Nash, the founder of Loft and Thought has turned sourcing vintage furniture into an art form.

Don’t use specific keywords I’m more likely to search for ‘unusual dressers’ or ‘handmade dressers’ than something specific like ‘mid-century dressers’. Not every seller will share the same definition of mid-century as you, so search with a much wider lens.

I’m more likely to search for ‘unusual dressers’ or ‘handmade dressers’ than something specific like ‘mid-century dressers’. Not every seller will share the same definition of mid-century as you, so search with a much wider lens. Read the small print I once bought a table I thought was plaster – and it was made from polystyrene. And I had pre-paid! If the material isn’t listed or the details are too sparse, then skip it.

I once bought a table I thought was plaster – and it was made from polystyrene. And I had pre-paid! If the material isn’t listed or the details are too sparse, then skip it. Ask for photos from all angles This is one of the checks I have to make sure what I’m buying isn’t damaged. You always want to see pictures of the underside of a piece of furniture, which is where chips and cracks often hide.

This is one of the checks I have to make sure what I’m buying isn’t damaged. You always want to see pictures of the underside of a piece of furniture, which is where chips and cracks often hide. Find out how it will be delivered Particularly for vintage lighting. It’s important to have a strong knowledge about materials; plaster, for example, tends to chip. Knowing that something is fragile means you know you need to be really careful before buying it.

Particularly for vintage lighting. It’s important to have a strong knowledge about materials; plaster, for example, tends to chip. Knowing that something is fragile means you know you need to be really careful before buying it. Trust your instincts People can be really weird! Sometimes I have to drive for hours to collect a piece, so I have to be sure it will be worth that time, energy and financial outlay. If a seller isn’t telling me what I need to know, then it’s usually better just to leave it.

Antiques aren't just an aesthetic, either. They're a story. And, as story-telling becomes an ever more important part of how we craft our homes, they can do a lot of the heavy lifting.

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