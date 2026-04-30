Up until very recently, I was the (proud) owner of a teeny, weeny balcony. With only enough room for some wall-mounted pots, an over-the-aircon-unit bench for the BBQ, and a single bistro set that needed to be squeezed past on either side, I pretty quickly maxed out my decorating and furnishing options. Needless to say, it was not the most comfortable setup.

Since I have lucked out and found myself with a full-size backyard and deck — something for which I have longed for for many years. But as I unfolded my little custom-painted bistro set with a satisfied nod, I discovered it looks comically small. And ironically, with the world (garden) finally my oyster, I realized I have no idea how to fill it and feel suddenly overwhelmed. What are the best outdoor furniture brands? Should we get rid of all of the plants and start again? Do I need a lounge and a dining table? Banquette versus chairs — which comes out on top?

To avoid making expensive errors, I turned to the experts to discern the six big garden seating mistakes that risk making my outdoor space uncomfortable (and what I should do instead). Here's what they warned against.

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1. Not Enough Seating Options

The right combination of furniture and zones can take you from reading a book with a coffee in the morning, to cocktails and platters with friends in the evening. (Image credit: KLH Home.)

The first big no-no, I'm told, is not having enough options where outdoor seating is concerned. If you are blessed with the space to create an outdoor entertaining area, creating a variety of ways to sit, kick back, and enjoy it is key.

"Think lightweight pieces that are easy to move around, mixed with soft cushioned seating for lingering with a glass of wine by the fire and a layered approach to table and garden stool options peppered throughout," says Liz Hoekzema, co-founder and creative director at KLH Home. "This way, as various conversation groups gather, and day shifts into evening, it's easy to mix things up and move pieces around to suit your entertaining flow."

Designer Greg Natale agrees that lightweight outdoor seating is best, and recommends mixing chairs with benches and modular seating. "This helps create greater flexibility, allowing the space to be rearranged to suit different occasions and group sizes," he says.

While abundance is key, Liz also highlights the need to think carefully about your style of seating, adding variation in seat-back heights — "so it's equally easy to relax for hours with a book, or sit forward to share a meal," she says. "This makes for a more welcoming scene for guests of all ages, children included, especially if some of said seating is of the wipeable variety!"

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Ferm Living Desert Lounge Chair in Cashmere £339 at fermliving.co.uk

2. Forgetting About the Sun

Create sun-drenched moments by considering how and where your furniture is placed around your outdoor spaces. (Image credit: Smac Studio.)

With the basics of creating versatile spaces down pat, the next consideration is the sun's movement around your outdoor area. Although it may feel insignificant, the ability to seek shade and sun is key to creating comfort, says Greg.

"Positioning your seating with access to shade — whether from a pergola, an umbrella, or nearby trees — can make a big difference. Natural shading helps keep the space cool and comfortable, so you can enjoy it for longer," he says.

While umbrellas and more minimal shade solutions are easy and effective (see this retractable sun sail), Liz notes that a more permanent solution has the added bonus of protecting your yard — and you — from the elements beyond just a few sun rays.

Liz Hoekzema Creative Director and Co-Founder Michigan-based Liz Hoekzema is the creative director and co-founder of KLH Homes. Specializing in modern homes, Liz is an expert in designing spaces with a creative edge that are as stylish as they are liveable, expertly connecting indoor and outdoor with ease.

3. Placing Style Above Comfort

Add cushions to your outdoor seating, or, better yet, go for ultra-comfy and upholstered. (Image credit: Nomad Developments.)

Believe me, I get it. Creating a Pinterest board moment is the dream. But the experts warn that bending too heavily in the direction of style can come at the cost of comfort.

"If outdoor dining is a big part of your lifestyle, having seating that supports long, relaxed gatherings is key," explains Greg. "Whether it’s a laid-back lunch or an extended dinner with friends, comfortable seating helps everyone settle in and enjoy the conversation without distraction."

For steel dining sets, for example, consider adding cushions — and make sure you have a super-comfy occasional chair off to the side, ready in-waiting.

4. A Clunky Layout

Having plenty of space around your furniture is key, says Greg, who ensured plenty of room to travel behind this outdoor lounge set. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

Just like you wouldn't (or shouldn't) buy a king-size bed before checking it fits in your bedroom first, you need to measure your outdoor space before you even begin wish-listing garden seating and furniture. And it's not enough for it to just fit.

"It’s important to allow for adequate circulation around the seating — ensuring there’s enough room to move freely and that pieces are spaced appropriately for both access and comfort," says Greg Natale. Failing to do so is a big garden seating mistake that will leave you with a space that's too difficult to use.

Greg Natale Interior Designer Award-winning Greg Natale is based in Sydney, but his style is renowned all over the world, found in London townhouses, Upper East Side abodes and enchanting Oklahoman barns. Bringing his Australian roots with him, Greg is known for designing sophisticated, but lifestyle-focused spaces where indoor and outdoor are intertwined.

5. Ignoring Durability

Opt for powder-coated steel and, if you can, keep your furniture undercover and out of the elements. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

And, finally, creating a space that is not only timeless in appearance, but in its durability. Just like with fashion, buying fast won't last, and unless you want to have to replace your furniture every five years (not sustainable for the environment or the bank balance), it's worth seeking out quality outdoor furniture that will last.

For Greg, a big factor is considering weather-resistance. "Quality outdoor furniture should be able to withstand the elements, from harsh sun exposure to heavy rain, while maintaining both its strength and appearance," he says.

Choose non-corrosive materials like aluminium or teak, ensure metals like steel have a protective coating, and, where material is concerned, check that it is UV-resistant.

Habitat Cali 4 Seater Metal Patio Set in Orange £120 at Habitat UK

And, if you're looking for lounges, plump outdoor furniture is all the rage right now. You heard it here first!

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