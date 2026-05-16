After a long day in the sun that drifts into nightcaps under the stars, there’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of an aching backside courtesy of unforgiving outdoor seating. That’s exactly why the deeply padded cushions on Cult Furniture's Harris Garden Sofa stopped me mid-scroll — and why it’s no surprise it’s already selling fast. I could sink into those marshmallowy, plump cushions and stay long after the garden lights come on.

In 2026, brands are finally acknowledging something obvious: if we demand comfort from our indoor sofas, why should our garden sofas get away with anything less? The result is a wave of deeply cushioned, lounge-like designs that prioritize softness without sacrificing style, and the shift reflects a broader evolution in how we view outdoor spaces, says Sophie Bertrand, head of design at Rosebank Landscaping.

“People are prioritizing comfort, softness, and a more relaxed, lounge-inspired aesthetic outdoors, with oversized cushions and cocooning silhouettes helping create a resort-like feel at home,” Sophie tells Livingetc. “The trend is also being driven by luxury interior design, where brands and designers are embracing ‘comfort-core’ living with extra-deep sofas, curved silhouettes, and cocooning forms, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces with sculptural, lounge-style seating that feels more like a luxury hotel suite than traditional patio furniture.”

Cult Furniture Harris 2 Seater Garden Sofa - Rust Red Strip £295 at cultfurniture.com With its generously thick cushions perched atop a steel frame, this two-seater garden sofa from Cult Furniture is instantly inviting. Matching the powder-coated frame, the rust red cushions are scored with a sophisticated pinstripe that riffs on classic beach stripes. Beyond looks, comfort is clearly the priority here. The shower-proof cushions are UV-resistant for added longevity and almost pillow-like in their plumpness, resting on a sling-style white base stretched across the metal frame. That detail is particularly clever, introducing a little give and movement beneath you, so the whole seat flexes softly as you shift and wiggle to get comfortable.

At 135cm wide, 85cm deep, and 91cm tall, it’s compact enough for city balconies yet substantial enough to anchor a patio or grassy corner of the garden. Pair it with the matching garden armchair set, and you have the perfect setup for conversations that drift lazily into the evening, ideally with a blanket thrown over knees once the familiar British chill rolls in.

It’s also just one example of the deeply cushioned outdoor seating Cult Furniture is championing this season, proving the brand has fully embraced the rise of “comfort-core” outdoors.

Finally, something we can all agree on: outdoor furniture shouldn’t be a test of endurance — and the very best way to prove it is to fill your garden with exaggeratedly large cushions.

That said, these deeply padded sofas are not the only comfort-first contenders in the garden scene right now. There’s also a growing appetite for sink-in outdoor bean bags — gloriously boneless, body-hugging forms that turn patios into laid-back lounge zones. It’s that same “comfort-core” thinking stripped down to its most relaxed, informal expression.

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