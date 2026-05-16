The 'Deep-Padded' Cushions on This Garden Sofa Are No Joke — Elevated Outdoor Living Has Never Looked So Comfortable
On-trend stripes and a terracotta color scheme? This small but cozy outdoor seat might be the find of the season
After a long day in the sun that drifts into nightcaps under the stars, there’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of an aching backside courtesy of unforgiving outdoor seating. That’s exactly why the deeply padded cushions on Cult Furniture's Harris Garden Sofa stopped me mid-scroll — and why it’s no surprise it’s already selling fast. I could sink into those marshmallowy, plump cushions and stay long after the garden lights come on.
In 2026, brands are finally acknowledging something obvious: if we demand comfort from our indoor sofas, why should our garden sofas get away with anything less? The result is a wave of deeply cushioned, lounge-like designs that prioritize softness without sacrificing style, and the shift reflects a broader evolution in how we view outdoor spaces, says Sophie Bertrand, head of design at Rosebank Landscaping.
“People are prioritizing comfort, softness, and a more relaxed, lounge-inspired aesthetic outdoors, with oversized cushions and cocooning silhouettes helping create a resort-like feel at home,” Sophie tells Livingetc. “The trend is also being driven by luxury interior design, where brands and designers are embracing ‘comfort-core’ living with extra-deep sofas, curved silhouettes, and cocooning forms, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces with sculptural, lounge-style seating that feels more like a luxury hotel suite than traditional patio furniture.”
With its generously thick cushions perched atop a steel frame, this two-seater garden sofa from Cult Furniture is instantly inviting. Matching the powder-coated frame, the rust red cushions are scored with a sophisticated pinstripe that riffs on classic beach stripes.
Beyond looks, comfort is clearly the priority here. The shower-proof cushions are UV-resistant for added longevity and almost pillow-like in their plumpness, resting on a sling-style white base stretched across the metal frame. That detail is particularly clever, introducing a little give and movement beneath you, so the whole seat flexes softly as you shift and wiggle to get comfortable.
At 135cm wide, 85cm deep, and 91cm tall, it’s compact enough for city balconies yet substantial enough to anchor a patio or grassy corner of the garden. Pair it with the matching garden armchair set, and you have the perfect setup for conversations that drift lazily into the evening, ideally with a blanket thrown over knees once the familiar British chill rolls in.
It’s also just one example of the deeply cushioned outdoor seating Cult Furniture is championing this season, proving the brand has fully embraced the rise of “comfort-core” outdoors.
This low-rise bistro set has an effortlessly elegant silhouette. The standout is the travertine-effect square coffee table, whose textured sintered stone top sits on a moss green frame that perfectly mirrors the powder-coated steel used for the accompanying chairs. This pairs beautifully with natural-hued, shower-proof, UV-protected cushions that look almost inflated in their plumpness. They rest on a fabric sling stretched across the frame, introducing a subtle flexibility that moves naturally with the body.
With its commanding charcoal-black frame, this reclining bistro lounge set has an academic air to it. The mood is softened, though, by deeply plump cushions punched with chesterfield-style tufted buttons, adding a tailored, almost indoor-furniture feel. The two reclining outdoor lounge chairs are upholstered in a tactile natural bouclé that may look and feel irresistibly cozy, but are also cleverly UV-resistant. Woven rattan detailing on the chair backs breaks up the darker palette with texture and warmth. If the charcoal feels a little too imposing for your garden scheme, there’s also a softer taupe version.
Cult Furniture’s Arco Garden Corner Sofa Set is visibly generous from the moment you lay eyes on it. Deeply padded taupe seat cushions are paired with equally plump back cushions, all perched atop a sleek black aluminium frame with a clean-lined, contemporary feel. An oversized footstool completes the setup, while two integrated side tables ensure drinks, books and snacks are always within arm’s reach, with one cleverly sliding beneath the sofa when not needed. Although the set comfortably seats five, the sheer thickness of the footstool cushion means it can easily moonlight as an extra seat whenever the extended family suddenly appears at the garden gate.
It isn’t only metal-framed seating embracing the rise of generously oversized cushions. Relaxed and contemporary in silhouette, Swyft’s Garden Chair Set 02 pairs deep forest green upholstery with the warm, natural grain of solid acacia wood, creating a palette that feels instantly grounded. But it’s the cushions that truly steal the spotlight. Thick, plush and invitingly sink-in, they bring an almost indoor-sofa level of comfort to the garden, the sort of seating that encourages lingering for hours rather than perching temporarily between activities.
Resting on an understatedly slim base frame, the seat, back, and arm cushions on this Made.com outdoor sofa appear almost balloon-like in their exaggerated plumpness. Wrapped in a tactile white bouclé, the design leans fully into the indoor-outdoor blur shaping garden furniture right now. It’s cocooning, curvaceous, and so soft-looking that, at first glance, you’d be forgiven for assuming it belonged in a living room rather than out on a patio. Generously sized at 98cm deep and 190cm wide, there’s ample space for two people to properly sink in and settle for the day, gradually disappearing deeper into the cushions as the afternoon drifts into evening.
Here’s another garden sofa that perfectly balances deeply generous cushioning with an elegantly minimal, Scandi-leaning silhouette. The broad, solid eucalyptus wood frame, subtly lifted on slim steel feet, keeps the overall look light and architectural despite the sofa’s undeniably plush proportions. It can be mixed with other elements of the Bloom modular range to create a style that perfectly suits your space, which can then be easily adapted, too, as needs change.
The beachy stripes on this deeply padded garden sofa practically announce summer on arrival, especially in this timeless nautical navy colorway. Supremely thick and squishy sink-in cushions are upholstered with a shower-resistant fabric. Beneath them, an all-weather fabric sling stretches across the frame, introducing supportive flexibility while also allowing the recline to be adjusted for a more personalized lounging position. And when summer eventually packs up and leaves, the sofa can be partially dismantled for easier storage through the colder months.
With a seat cushion almost twice as thick as the back cushion, this outdoor armchair wastes no time making its priorities clear: comfort first. The low-rise silhouette has a gentle recline that immediately encourages you to settle back. Curved armrests soften the shape, decorative bobbins punctuate the feet and top of the backrest, and at the rear, a distinctive waving panel adds an unexpected flourish. The sage cushions pair beautifully with the pale frame, while the cream piping almost makes the structure feel like a continuation of the upholstery itself.
Fatboy is best known for its iconic XXL Floor Cushion, and this modular garden sofa carries that same irreverent spirit into a full-scale lounging setup. The generously oversized cushions feel almost slouched into shape, with a soft, pillowcase-like looseness around the edges that makes the whole piece look mid-relaxation permanently. Beneath that laid-back exterior, though, there’s serious durability at work. A galvanized, powder-coated steel frame provides the hidden structure, while the UV-resistant fabric is designed for real outdoor living: the covers can be wiped clean, hosed down, or even removed and machine-washed.
Finally, something we can all agree on: outdoor furniture shouldn’t be a test of endurance — and the very best way to prove it is to fill your garden with exaggeratedly large cushions.
That said, these deeply padded sofas are not the only comfort-first contenders in the garden scene right now. There’s also a growing appetite for sink-in outdoor bean bags — gloriously boneless, body-hugging forms that turn patios into laid-back lounge zones. It’s that same “comfort-core” thinking stripped down to its most relaxed, informal expression.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
For more ideas for your garden and beyond, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.