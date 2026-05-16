The 'Deep-Padded' Cushions on This Garden Sofa Are No Joke — Elevated Outdoor Living Has Never Looked So Comfortable

On-trend stripes and a terracotta color scheme? This small but cozy outdoor seat might be the find of the season

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Cult Furniture&#039;s Harris Garden Sofa in rust red on a modern patio with neutral-toned flooring, side table and plant pots
(Image credit: Cult Furniture)

After a long day in the sun that drifts into nightcaps under the stars, there’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of an aching backside courtesy of unforgiving outdoor seating. That’s exactly why the deeply padded cushions on Cult Furniture's Harris Garden Sofa stopped me mid-scroll — and why it’s no surprise it’s already selling fast. I could sink into those marshmallowy, plump cushions and stay long after the garden lights come on.

In 2026, brands are finally acknowledging something obvious: if we demand comfort from our indoor sofas, why should our garden sofas get away with anything less? The result is a wave of deeply cushioned, lounge-like designs that prioritize softness without sacrificing style, and the shift reflects a broader evolution in how we view outdoor spaces, says Sophie Bertrand, head of design at Rosebank Landscaping.

“People are prioritizing comfort, softness, and a more relaxed, lounge-inspired aesthetic outdoors, with oversized cushions and cocooning silhouettes helping create a resort-like feel at home,” Sophie tells Livingetc. “The trend is also being driven by luxury interior design, where brands and designers are embracing ‘comfort-core’ living with extra-deep sofas, curved silhouettes, and cocooning forms, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor spaces with sculptural, lounge-style seating that feels more like a luxury hotel suite than traditional patio furniture.”

At 135cm wide, 85cm deep, and 91cm tall, it’s compact enough for city balconies yet substantial enough to anchor a patio or grassy corner of the garden. Pair it with the matching garden armchair set, and you have the perfect setup for conversations that drift lazily into the evening, ideally with a blanket thrown over knees once the familiar British chill rolls in.

It’s also just one example of the deeply cushioned outdoor seating Cult Furniture is championing this season, proving the brand has fully embraced the rise of “comfort-core” outdoors.

Finally, something we can all agree on: outdoor furniture shouldn’t be a test of endurance — and the very best way to prove it is to fill your garden with exaggeratedly large cushions.

That said, these deeply padded sofas are not the only comfort-first contenders in the garden scene right now. There’s also a growing appetite for sink-in outdoor bean bags — gloriously boneless, body-hugging forms that turn patios into laid-back lounge zones. It’s that same “comfort-core” thinking stripped down to its most relaxed, informal expression.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.