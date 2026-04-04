Acacia, teak, mango, rattan… I don’t know about you, but I feel a bit lost with garden furniture.

I’d rather stay away from plastic furniture – that much I know. But when it comes to the best wood for outdoor furniture, knowing which ones are actually sustainable, and which will actually survive multiple British summers, I feel a bit in the dark.

To get to the bottom of it, I had to reach out to an expert. And boy did they deliver! Turns out, an unlikely candidate may be the new top dog for outdoor furniture – eucalyptus.

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If I’m being honest, I thought eucalyptus was best kept for bouquets and koala food. Little did I know it’s one of the most sustainable woods out there, and brands are jumping on the trend with new eco-friendly designs. We've seen it in the designs from the likes of John Lewis and Habitat, in some of their most design-forward pieces.

Want to know more about this sustainable material? We’ve got an expert guide to tell you if this material is the best fit for your outdoor space, plus some stylish sets you can get your hands on this summer.

Is eucalyptus a sustainable wood option for outdoor furniture?

Its chic washed-out patina is great for a coastal feel. (Image credit: Habitat)

According to expert Magdalena Gierasinska, Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse, eucalyptus wood really leads the way for sustainable wood furniture.

“Eucalyptus can be a strong option for environmentally conscious consumers, primarily because it is a fast-growing species often cultivated on managed plantations,” says Magdalena. “This makes it more renewable than slower-growing hardwoods, helping to reduce pressure on natural forests.”

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Unlike some fast-growing trees, eucalyptus is actually incredibly dense in comparison to how long it takes to grow. In fact, it has the same hardness rating as oak, making it a great choice for long-lasting, renewable wood furniture. Unlike teak, which can take between 35 and 50 years to reach maturity, growers can harvest eucalyptus trees after just 10-15 years. Eucalyptus, on the other hand, as Magdalena explains, is more often cultivated on regulated plantations rather than natural woodlands.

Magdalena Gierasinska Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse Magdalena Gierasinska is Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse and has worked at the business for over 10 years. She has more than 15 years of industry experience working with brands in the interiors and retail sector.

Will eucalyptus stand up to outdoor use?

The material is naturally weather-resistant thanks to its high oil content. (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Did you know eucalyptus wood is naturally water-resistant? Thanks to its high oil content, it actually repels water and pests, making it an ideal candidate for patio and lawn furniture that has to withstand any Great British summer downpours.

Expert Magdalena explains, “Eucalyptus is a strong and sturdy, dense hardwood that performs well outdoors thanks to its natural resistance to moisture, insects, and decay. Thanks to these properties, it is an increasingly popular choice for garden furniture.”

The same principle applies to teak too – it’s why the wood is commonly used for marine decks. However, if your patio furniture is unlikely to experience regular typhoons, I’d say eucalyptus can be a much cheaper and equally hard-wearing option!

What is the aesthetic of eucalyptus vs other outdoor woods?

With its naturally pale tone, eucalyptus works well within a calm and neutral colour palette. (Image credit: Sklum)

With its straw-yellow tone and naturally faded finish, Eucalyptus oozes a chic and relaxed Aussie beach vibe. If left untreated, the wood will naturally fade into a coastal white-washed tone, which looks great alongside cool grey seat cushions.

For darker, red-based furniture tones, you’ll need to look at acacia and teak options. Both hardwoods have a stronger red hue that can be emphasized with the help of outdoor furniture oils.

However, what all these woods have in common is that they don’t take to painting well. Remember the natural oil content that’s so good at repelling water and decay? Well, unfortunately, it’s also good at repelling paint, too. Though some can achieve a good finish with copious sanding, in the long run, the paint isn’t likely to adhere properly and will fade quickly with use. Instead, if you want to revive an old teak or acacia set, sand it down and apply an appropriate oil. This will restore the wood's natural oils and, in turn, boost its weather resistance.

Is eucalyptus outdoor furniture good value for money?

Value really is where eucalyptus shows its advantages as some of the best garden furniture. Its fast-growing nature makes it a much cheaper sustainable hardwood, resulting in hard-wearing furniture designs that look expensive while being easy on your wallet.

“One of its biggest advantages is value for money,” says expert Magdalena. “It’s a popular choice for those who want durable garden furniture without the higher price tag. Aesthetically, eucalyptus also offers a similar look to more premium woods, with a warm tone that weathers attractively over time.”

According to Magdalena, eucalyptus also offers a great middle ground when weighing up durability vs cost. She explains, “Compared to eucalyptus and teak, acacia is more affordable, but it can be less resilient in changing weather conditions and may require more frequent maintenance. Eucalyptus offers a balanced alternative, delivering good durability and weather resistance at a more accessible price point than teak.”

Is teak a better choice than eucalyptus for outdoor furniture?

A cost-effective material, experts say eucalyptus has all the aesthetics of premium hardwoods without the high price tag. (Image credit: Gardenesque)

Teak and eucalyptus sit at opposite ends of the cost scale for wooden outdoor furniture. Eucalyptus is fast-growing, and therefore more cost-effective and sustainable. However, teak is likely to last longer than eucalyptus, but carries a higher upfront cost.

As Magdalena explains, “Teak has a high natural oil content, which makes it exceptionally durable and able to withstand the outdoor elements. It’s a low-maintenance material, but this sometimes comes at a more premium cost.”

On average, a six-seater eucalyptus outdoor dining table and chair set starts at £650. Teak, in comparison, starts at around £1,000. If you’re looking for a long-lasting furniture set that requires minimal maintenance and you can afford the higher upfront cost, opt for teak. If cost is more of a concern, focus on eucalyptus!

What maintenance does eucalyptus outdoor furniture need?

In comparison to more porous woods, eucalyptus has relatively simple maintenance needs. The natural oils in the wood do most of the hard work to prevent water ingress. To keep your furniture in top condition, it’s just a case of maintaining the wood's oil levels.

Magdalena explains, “Eucalyptus does require regular maintenance, such as cleaning and, more occasionally, oiling, to preserve its colour and prevent it from drying out or developing surface cracks.”

Teak oil for outdoor furniture is your best bet. Simply clean the furniture with warm, soapy water, leave it to dry, then apply a coat of oil with a rag. Leave it to sink in for 15 minutes and then wipe off the excess. I like to restore my outdoor furniture twice in a season, once at the beginning so it’s ready for summer, and then once at the end to protect it while in storage.

So before you commit to teak or acacia, why not look into eucalyptus designs?

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