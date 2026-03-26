After last week's glimpse of summer sunshine, my mind is fully set on transforming my garden into a relaxed entertainment space by the time those rays return. First stop, a dining table set.

A good table set is the foundation of your outdoor entertainment space. It's the hub for dinners with friends, entertaining afternoons, and casual workday evenings, enjoying the long summer days. But there's a catch, and it's where to buy garden furniture before it all sells out. I'd started writing this story about another garden table set from Habitat, but by the time I sat down to write, it had already sold out.

However, this Scandi Metal Patio Set from Habitat is no second fiddle. A far cry from the traditional wood options, this table is made for garden designs that yearn for something bolder and more urban — think Shoreditch hangout vibes for a fraction of the price. Featuring a retro reeded glass tabletop and 70s-inspired olive green finish, Habitat’s Scandi 6-seater metal patio set is perfect for both courtyard gardens and large patios. Imagine the twinkling glass top under your patio’s mandatory festoon lights — dreamy!

Green dining sets are a big outdoor furniture trend right now, in part inspired by Hay's iconic Pallisade design, but Habitat's option brings its own design twist. PS. if it's already sold out by the time you come to read this article, I also like Swyft's dining set as a take on the trend, too.

Habitat Scandi 6 Seater Metal Patio Set in Green £500 at Habitat UK Weatherproof and ready to seat up to six guests, the Habitat Scandi Patio Set is perfect for withstanding all weather conditions. The tabletop features a reeded glass finish, designed to catch the light and support all your gathering's food and drinks. The table measures 74cm tall, 79cm wide and 146cm in length, comfortably seating six guests. Featuring a lightweight stackable chair design, with each chair weighing just under 5kg, it's easy to store this set for the winter too. The weatherproof olive green finish is built to last. Plus with its contrasting natural-coloured seat cushions, you don't need to worry about comfort on long-dinner party nights.

The glass inserts are reminiscent of the glass brick decor trend. (Image credit: Habitat)

It's this set's retro-inspired design which I've truly fallen in love with.

The mid-century curved table edges matched with the window-pane style reeded glass top feel fresh and contemporary, unlike more traditional outdoor furniture designs. The only accessories this table needs is a fresh jug of margs and a few friends!

Priced at £500, this table and chair set has all the style of an upmarket London designer for a fraction of the price, and it's currently £100 off using the code GREEN20. For your peace of mind, it comes complete with a one-year warranty.

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With a design this alternative and affordable, it's not going to stick around for long. Habitat has nailed a high-end furniture look that doesn't compromise on practicalities. It's perfect, and I can't get my hands on it quick enough.

Sold Out Already? Try This

Swyft Home Garden Dining Set 01 - Olive £799 at Swyft Home If the olive green tones of the Habitat Scandi set caught your eye, this table and bench dining set is right up your street. The darker green colour will look great when set against darker charcoal fence panelling or patio. Crafted from anti-rust aluminium, it's both sturdy yet light, so rearranging your garden or packing it away for the winter is a breeze! Atkin & Thyme Anna 6 Seat Dining Set in Green £999 at atkinandthyme.co.uk A combination of both chair and bench seating, this set from Atkin & Thyme is ideal for families whose children may prefer bench-style seating. Though the size is bigger than the Habitat set, measuring an additional 20cm in length, you don't need to worry about packing this table away, as it can withstand all weather conditions! Tikamoon Gaby Orange Metal 6-Seater Garden Set £1,299 at tikamoon.co.uk Inspired by a retro colour palette, this set from Tikamoon embraces the earthy tones of 70s colourways with a terracotta finish. Next to fresh summer greenery, this set will look effortlessly modern and fun, perfect for those wanting a more relaxed garden feel. Take note though, this set doesn't include seat cushions, so if you want added comfort you'll have to purchase those separately. The Range Ealing Dining Table and Chair Set £249.99 at The Range This set is great value for money! Priced at just £300 it's a great budget buy that can still seat six guests. Though the colour may not be as punchy as others, the weather-resistant sage green colour is great for gardens with calmer palettes. If you want to embrace a more retro colour scheme, pair it with terracotta or olive green throw cushions or seat pads. Roseland Furniture Porto 6 Seater Rectangular Dining Set £569.95 at roselandfurniture.com Embracing the curved edges I love in the Habitat design, this garden set from Roseland Furniture is another great choice for retro interior enthusiasts. A generous 160cm in length and 90cm wide, this design is perfect for larger gatherings. Plus, if the glass top of the Habitat design seems a bit too hard to keep clean, this solid metal top is a great alternative. Laura James Wilder 6 Seater Metal Garden Dining Set With Wren Burnt Orange Chairs £599.99 at laura-james.co.uk This table and chair set from Laura James combines style with comfort. The bucket design chairs are made from sturdy, solid plastic – great at preventing chilly legs on cold metal. The table itself is made from galvanised steel, making it super sturdy and ready to withstand even the wildest of parties. Choose from four retro-coloured chairs, or even a mix of colours for a more informal feel.

When anybody asks me when to buy garden furniture, I always suggest at the first glimmer of spring sunshine, if not sooner. The best styles do sell out, so it's worth investing early.

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