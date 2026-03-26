Habitat's Good Garden Furniture Always Sells Out, so This London-Cool Green Dining Table Will Be Gone, Fast — And It's Got £100 Off Right Now

If you love design with a bit of edge, this set will give you an effortless East London designer feel for a fraction of the price

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a green outdoor table with a glass top and green chairs in a modern garden
(Image credit: Habitat)

After last week's glimpse of summer sunshine, my mind is fully set on transforming my garden into a relaxed entertainment space by the time those rays return. First stop, a dining table set.

A good table set is the foundation of your outdoor entertainment space. It's the hub for dinners with friends, entertaining afternoons, and casual workday evenings, enjoying the long summer days. But there's a catch, and it's where to buy garden furniture before it all sells out. I'd started writing this story about another garden table set from Habitat, but by the time I sat down to write, it had already sold out.

However, this Scandi Metal Patio Set from Habitat is no second fiddle. A far cry from the traditional wood options, this table is made for garden designs that yearn for something bolder and more urban — think Shoreditch hangout vibes for a fraction of the price. Featuring a retro reeded glass tabletop and 70s-inspired olive green finish, Habitat’s Scandi 6-seater metal patio set is perfect for both courtyard gardens and large patios. Imagine the twinkling glass top under your patio’s mandatory festoon lights — dreamy!

Green dining sets are a big outdoor furniture trend right now, in part inspired by Hay's iconic Pallisade design, but Habitat's option brings its own design twist. PS. if it's already sold out by the time you come to read this article, I also like Swyft's dining set as a take on the trend, too.

green glass table top

The glass inserts are reminiscent of the glass brick decor trend.

(Image credit: Habitat)

It's this set's retro-inspired design which I've truly fallen in love with.

The mid-century curved table edges matched with the window-pane style reeded glass top feel fresh and contemporary, unlike more traditional outdoor furniture designs. The only accessories this table needs is a fresh jug of margs and a few friends!

Priced at £500, this table and chair set has all the style of an upmarket London designer for a fraction of the price, and it's currently £100 off using the code GREEN20. For your peace of mind, it comes complete with a one-year warranty.

With a design this alternative and affordable, it's not going to stick around for long. Habitat has nailed a high-end furniture look that doesn't compromise on practicalities. It's perfect, and I can't get my hands on it quick enough.

Sold Out Already? Try This

When anybody asks me when to buy garden furniture, I always suggest at the first glimmer of spring sunshine, if not sooner. The best styles do sell out, so it's worth investing early.

If you want more inspiration for styling your outdoor space this summer, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter?

Matilda Bourne
Contributor

Matilda Bourne is a freelance homes, gardens and food writer, stylist and photographer. Known for creating and capturing content for multiple international brands, her work has been featured in The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, and Hello! magazine. When she’s not writing, you can usually find her tending to her much-loved garden and scouring thrift stores for vintage furniture. 