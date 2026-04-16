IKEA Is Having a Rare Sale on Outdoor Furniture Right Now — There Are Sun Loungers, Modular Sofas, and Armchairs on Discount
With prices so reasonable, the retailer rarely goes on sale, so now is the time to bag a bargain before summer hits
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The upside is that IKEA's prices are always relatively low, but the downside is that that means the furniture brand very rarely goes on sale. When it comes to larger purchases — like say, outdoor furniture — it's still an investment, and not one I'd typically encourage you to make on an impulse. That is, except, of course, for today, because select pieces from IKEA's outdoor furniture range are currently on sale for IKEA Family members (hint: it's free to sign up).
Now, full disclosure, Livingetc has readers in both the UK and the US, so when scouring the sale, I had to check both regions. And, well, there's good news and bad news, depending on where you're based. In the UK, the JUTHOLMEN collection (arguably one of the best-looking outdoor sofas) is up to 20% off, and you can save £39 on the sleek SEGERÖN Sun Lounger. In the US, there is a lot more on sale.
So, below, I've done the hard work for you, finding the best outdoor furniture to shop from IKEA's sale, wherever you're based. (But if that's the UK, I'd recommend scrolling quickly past the next section.) P.S. These prices are valid until April 19 in the US and May 31 in the UK, so don't wait.
US IKEA Furniture Sale
22% off, Save $395
This says it seats four, but I could see so many more squishing on — especially if there's a cheeseboard on that matching coffee table. It's made with a durable Acacia wood frame that's been pre-treated with a stain to ensure it endures the seasons, and the cushions are water-repellent. Comfort-wise, it has an extra-deep seat for that lounge-back style, and with a range of configurations to choose from, you'll find something that fits in your space.
27% off, save $100
Oozing with style, this cane armchair would look so good styled across from the NÄMMARÖ Conversation Set thanks to its complementary colorway. The rope-tied details speak to handcraft, which is a big outdoor furniture trend right now, and it looks just as good from the back as it does from the front (which is an important detail for outdoor furniture that usually 'floats'). It's also available as longer sofas if you want to go all-out with this style.
15% off, Save $30
Also available with two different styles of cushions, there is just something so unbeatable about a timber sun lounger. This one is designed to complement the NÄMMARÖ series, and is also made of the same durable Acacia wood. The back can be adjusted to five different levels, including flat, meaning it could also be used as a bench seat. Reviews are mostly good, with comments including "assembly was easy," "perfect for small backyards," "looks expensive," and "easy to move around."
15% off, Save $30
For something a bit brighter and more colorful, this mint-green outdoor chair is so fun. Perforated surfaces have been popping up everywhere lately, and the scooped seat makes it oh-so comfortable, and the perfect place to squish a comfy cushion or two. Come winter, I could even see this metal chair being moved inside and draped with a sheepskin. Plus, it's also available in white if you want something more subtle.
17% off, Save $220
I haven't come across this outdoor style from IKEA before, but it looks so much more expensive than it is (even more so with the current sale). Available to buy as individual pieces, too, I couldn't go past the convenience of this one-click complete 'conversation' set. It's made with low-slung mesh seats and squishy cushions, which let you really sink in (plus the cushion covers are 'dope-dyed', which uses less water), while the coffee table conceals hidden storage.
21% off, Save $170
There is something so classic and timeless about this IKEA outdoor sofa. The plastic rattan gives it a subtle, textured finish that'll last season after season, while the plump, water-resistant cushions feel ever-so sleek. It's available in a range of different shapes and sizes, so you can configure a layout that works for you and your space — and even comes as a dining table, for ultimate cohesion with your outdoor furniture.
UK IKEA Outdoor Furniture Sale
13% off, Save £32
I love outdoor furniture that looks as good from the back as it does from the front, and that's the case with IKEA's JUTHOLMEN series. There's something about this outdoor sofa that reminds me of the ironwork often seen in Parisian parks, yet this time, it's made from plastic rattan and powder-coated steel for added durability. Plus, the water-resistant cushions make it feel extra comfortable.
14% off, Save £44
IKEA's JUTHOLMEN series is available in a range of modular layouts, including this 3-seat sofa, and you can choose whether you want it with or without cushions — I quite like it styled without the back cushions so you can see the decorative woven detailing. This style would also work well in smaller spaces as the woven detail makes it feel lighter and brighter, and won't block sightlines.
16% off, Save £39
As for a sun lounger, there's something so contemporary about this SEGERÖN style — the hand-woven rope detailing adds a little something extra that the NÄMMARÖ doesn't have. It's made from durable, powder-coated steel, and the cushion covers are machine-washable. Plus, when you get sick of them (or wear through them), they're replaceable. So far, it's got one review that says it "looks like a luxury hotel style lounger."
If you're still on the hunt for stylish outdoor furniture ahead of the season, you need to check out Habitat's Scoop Metal Garden Bistro Set. It's a sell-out style, so word of warning, though: don't wait for it to go on sale. It simply doesn't stay in stock for long enough.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.