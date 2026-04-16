IKEA Is Having a Rare Sale on Outdoor Furniture Right Now — There Are Sun Loungers, Modular Sofas, and Armchairs on Discount

With prices so reasonable, the retailer rarely goes on sale, so now is the time to bag a bargain before summer hits

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IKEA JUTHOLMEN outdoor seating
(Image credit: IKEA)
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The upside is that IKEA's prices are always relatively low, but the downside is that that means the furniture brand very rarely goes on sale. When it comes to larger purchases — like say, outdoor furniture — it's still an investment, and not one I'd typically encourage you to make on an impulse. That is, except, of course, for today, because select pieces from IKEA's outdoor furniture range are currently on sale for IKEA Family members (hint: it's free to sign up).

Now, full disclosure, Livingetc has readers in both the UK and the US, so when scouring the sale, I had to check both regions. And, well, there's good news and bad news, depending on where you're based. In the UK, the JUTHOLMEN collection (arguably one of the best-looking outdoor sofas) is up to 20% off, and you can save £39 on the sleek SEGERÖN Sun Lounger. In the US, there is a lot more on sale.

So, below, I've done the hard work for you, finding the best outdoor furniture to shop from IKEA's sale, wherever you're based. (But if that's the UK, I'd recommend scrolling quickly past the next section.) P.S. These prices are valid until April 19 in the US and May 31 in the UK, so don't wait.

US IKEA Furniture Sale

UK IKEA Outdoor Furniture Sale

If you're still on the hunt for stylish outdoor furniture ahead of the season, you need to check out Habitat's Scoop Metal Garden Bistro Set. It's a sell-out style, so word of warning, though: don't wait for it to go on sale. It simply doesn't stay in stock for long enough.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.