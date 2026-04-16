The upside is that IKEA's prices are always relatively low, but the downside is that that means the furniture brand very rarely goes on sale. When it comes to larger purchases — like say, outdoor furniture — it's still an investment, and not one I'd typically encourage you to make on an impulse. That is, except, of course, for today, because select pieces from IKEA's outdoor furniture range are currently on sale for IKEA Family members (hint: it's free to sign up).

Now, full disclosure, Livingetc has readers in both the UK and the US, so when scouring the sale, I had to check both regions. And, well, there's good news and bad news, depending on where you're based. In the UK, the JUTHOLMEN collection (arguably one of the best-looking outdoor sofas) is up to 20% off, and you can save £39 on the sleek SEGERÖN Sun Lounger. In the US, there is a lot more on sale.

So, below, I've done the hard work for you, finding the best outdoor furniture to shop from IKEA's sale, wherever you're based. (But if that's the UK, I'd recommend scrolling quickly past the next section.) P.S. These prices are valid until April 19 in the US and May 31 in the UK, so don't wait.

US IKEA Furniture Sale

UK IKEA Outdoor Furniture Sale

13% off, Save £32 IKEA JUTHOLMEN 2-Seat Modular Sofa, Outdoor £202 at ikea.com I love outdoor furniture that looks as good from the back as it does from the front, and that's the case with IKEA's JUTHOLMEN series. There's something about this outdoor sofa that reminds me of the ironwork often seen in Parisian parks, yet this time, it's made from plastic rattan and powder-coated steel for added durability. Plus, the water-resistant cushions make it feel extra comfortable. 14% off, Save £44 IKEA JUTHOLMEN 3-Seat Modular Sofa, Outdoor £251 at ikea.com IKEA's JUTHOLMEN series is available in a range of modular layouts, including this 3-seat sofa, and you can choose whether you want it with or without cushions — I quite like it styled without the back cushions so you can see the decorative woven detailing. This style would also work well in smaller spaces as the woven detail makes it feel lighter and brighter, and won't block sightlines. 16% off, Save £39 IKEA SEGERÖN Sun Lounger, Outdoor £201 at ikea.com As for a sun lounger, there's something so contemporary about this SEGERÖN style — the hand-woven rope detailing adds a little something extra that the NÄMMARÖ doesn't have. It's made from durable, powder-coated steel, and the cushion covers are machine-washable. Plus, when you get sick of them (or wear through them), they're replaceable. So far, it's got one review that says it "looks like a luxury hotel style lounger."

If you're still on the hunt for stylish outdoor furniture ahead of the season, you need to check out Habitat's Scoop Metal Garden Bistro Set. It's a sell-out style, so word of warning, though: don't wait for it to go on sale. It simply doesn't stay in stock for long enough.

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