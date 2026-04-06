Being the proud renter of a London garden flat, I've learned that the biggest perk isn't hosting or barbecues, it's simply enjoying fresh air from the comfort of your own backyard. It seems obvious, I know, but the only way to truly reap this benefit is to have the proper garden seating — something comfortable, practical, and that looks good. And Habitat's Scoop Garden Bistro Set delivers on all three, with a sub-£200 price tag.

As soon as I spotted this set, it became an immediate favorite. The scooped, sling chair elevates it to a more contemporary style, while the green color feels grounded and super easy to style. Plus, two chairs and a table for £180? Let's just say: I'm predicting this set will sell out quickly.

I think the main appeal is how comfortable it looks. The overstuffed, plush, buttoned seat invites you to sit back and relax. And that kind of comfort is what today's outdoor furniture trends are prioritizing — gone are the days of clunky outdoor seating that focuses solely on durability. Today, the best outdoor furniture is just as comfortable as the pieces you'd style inside.

Habitat Scoop 2-Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set £180 at Habitat UK With this set, you get a pair of armchairs and a matching steel side table to create a fully realized seating corner in your garden. Though the fabric looks like an olive green, Habitat describes the shade as a deep emerald. The brand recommends covering or storing this set inside during the winter months to prolong its lifespan, and removing the cushions and storing them inside when not in use. A simple request.





Outdoor sling-back chairs were one of my favorite styles last season, so I love seeing how they've evolved for 2026. It's a true testament to how this style merges contemporary design with timeless appeal.

And to double down, green is not only one of the most popular choices for garden furniture (for obvious reasons), but it's become a shade synonymous with this season's garden trends. People want outdoor spaces that feel refined, yet harmonious with the natural environment.

In preparation for this set selling out (don't say I didn't warn you), I've done some digging to see what other similar styles were out there. Something comfy, something green, something bistro, something serene. Below are a few more ways to shop this style if you happen to miss out on the Habitat set.

Cox & Cox Seville Bistro Set £895 at Cox and Cox If green is not your thing, Cox and Cox's Seville Bistro Set is perfect for a sleek, but cozy outdoor space to enjoy the warming spring weather. The frame is made from honey-colored acacia wood and faux wicker, and the cushions are a light beige that will help stay cool during hot days and match with many different design schemes. Cotswold Company Filkins Metal 2-Seater Bistro Set £399 at The Cotswold Company Perfect for smaller spaces like balconies or patios, this charming bistro set from Cotswold Company includes a table and two lounge-style chairs designed for comfort, each with powder-coated metal frames that resist rust outdoors. It's like having a little slice of green Parisian park chairs in your own backyard — chic. Ferm Living Desert Lounge Chair £271.20 at fermliving.co.uk This Desert Lounge Chair from Fermliving is one of my favorite outdoor pieces. It has a powder-coated steel frame, with an interchangeable handwoven textile seat made entirely from recycled post-consumer plastic that has been spun into PET yarn. Sustainable materials always make for a better garden. Plus, it's suitable for use both indoors and out! Cult Furniture Harris Garden Armchair Set £349 at cultfurniture.com I can't decide if it's the subtle stripes or the overly plush cushions, but I'm obsessed with this armchair set — it might just be the perfect shade of dark green. Made from durable materials suitable for outdoor use, this set includes two armchairs crafted from weather-resistant, UV-protected fabric and a specially-treated steel frame. Tom Dixon Groove Garden Lounge Set £944 at Holloways of Ludlow This Tom Dixon Groove garden lounge set brings a sculptural element to your outdoor living space by drawing subtle inspiration from Art Deco curves. Crafted from premium powder-coated aluminium, the pieces are lightweight, weatherproof, and corrosion-resistant. But my favorite part is the glossy finish — it's that cherry-on-top touch that brings your garden to life. Atkin & Thyme Savannah Lounge Chairs and Table Set £999 at atkinandthyme.co.uk If you really want comfort, this is it. The Savannah set from Atkin & Thyme includes two comfortable lounge chairs with a distinctive woven rope detail, complete with a compact side table with rope detail and glass tabletop. The chair frames are made of weatherproof powder-coated aluminium, so you can leave them outside all year round. The cushions are water-repellent, UV-resistant, and quick-drying, with removable zip covers for easy cleaning — music to my ears.

If I had to choose the one piece to have in my garden this season, I think it just might be this set from Habitat. Still have a few pieces left on your list before your garden is fully in order? Subscribing to Livingetc's newsletter will give you all the inspiration you need.