I’m Predicting This Editor-Favorite Cushioned Outdoor Armchair Set Will Sell Out Soon — And It Even Comes With a Matching Side Table

Garden seating is becoming just as comfortable as indoor sofas, and this set is a case in point

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Image of two modern, green outdoor chairs with green cushions positioned around a matching green metal side table. There is a rug underneath them, and the house behind the chairs is dark wood.
(Image credit: Habitat)

Being the proud renter of a London garden flat, I've learned that the biggest perk isn't hosting or barbecues, it's simply enjoying fresh air from the comfort of your own backyard. It seems obvious, I know, but the only way to truly reap this benefit is to have the proper garden seating — something comfortable, practical, and that looks good. And Habitat's Scoop Garden Bistro Set delivers on all three, with a sub-£200 price tag.

As soon as I spotted this set, it became an immediate favorite. The scooped, sling chair elevates it to a more contemporary style, while the green color feels grounded and super easy to style. Plus, two chairs and a table for £180? Let's just say: I'm predicting this set will sell out quickly.

I think the main appeal is how comfortable it looks. The overstuffed, plush, buttoned seat invites you to sit back and relax. And that kind of comfort is what today's outdoor furniture trends are prioritizing — gone are the days of clunky outdoor seating that focuses solely on durability. Today, the best outdoor furniture is just as comfortable as the pieces you'd style inside.

Outdoor sling-back chairs were one of my favorite styles last season, so I love seeing how they've evolved for 2026. It's a true testament to how this style merges contemporary design with timeless appeal.

And to double down, green is not only one of the most popular choices for garden furniture (for obvious reasons), but it's become a shade synonymous with this season's garden trends. People want outdoor spaces that feel refined, yet harmonious with the natural environment.

In preparation for this set selling out (don't say I didn't warn you), I've done some digging to see what other similar styles were out there. Something comfy, something green, something bistro, something serene. Below are a few more ways to shop this style if you happen to miss out on the Habitat set.

If I had to choose the one piece to have in my garden this season, I think it just might be this set from Habitat. Still have a few pieces left on your list before your garden is fully in order? Subscribing to Livingetc's newsletter will give you all the inspiration you need.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.