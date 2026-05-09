Curved sofas are still dominating our living rooms; the softer silhouettes instantly make a space feel more elevated and cocooning. And while designer versions can easily set you back thousands, IKEA's recently released LILLESÄTER sofa delivers the same sculptural look for a fraction of the price. Is this the brand's best-looking sofa yet? I certainly think so.

While it comes in a bright yellow for the brazenly bold out there, it's the creamy, off-white bouclé fabric option that feels effortlessly expensive to me. The rounded arms, pillowy profile, and curved shape mean it will slip seamlessly into your space, without looking too heavy or dominating. It's certainly a strong contender for one of IKEA's best products.

And while I haven't had a chance to sit on it personally, I noticed it's made with a pocket-spring core and cold-moulded foam, the same as IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 sofa, which interiors editor Emma Breislin has sat on. "It's certainly a firmer sofa, not one you'll 'sink' into," she shares of this specific construction, "but it still comfortably supports you, and aesthetically, won't slouch or sag. I'd recommend adding some throw pillows for a bit of extra squish, though."

IKEA LILLESÄTER 3-Seat Sofa in Axvall Off-White $799 at IKEA The bouclé fabric has been treated with 'easy-care', which ensures spills won't soak in. There is a satisfying video on the product page showing how a spilt drink can be easily wiped off with a dry cloth — so no need to worry about the practicalities of a cream colored sofa. Assembly is required, but you can actually have it assembled for you for an additional £27.75, which is helpful. And the sofa comes with IKEA's 10-year guarantee.





This sofa achieves the quiet luxury aesthetic without feeling sterile, and the organic silhouette helps balance out sharper architectural interiors beautifully.

And even better: the collection extends beyond just the sofa. There’s a matching swivel armchair, ottoman, and multiple modular sofa sizes, making it surprisingly easy to create a cohesive living room scheme around the look.

IKEA LILLESÄTER Swivel Easy Chair in Gunnared Dark Blue $399 at IKEA The matching swivel chair with a rounded tub shape feels very on-trend, especially paired with the tactile off-white upholstery. It's the perfect accent chair to soften a room. IKEA LILLESÄTER Pouffe in Axvall Off-White $150 at IKEA A matching ottoman can make a sofa setup feel even more expensive. This rounded pouffe works equally well as a footrest or even a more relaxed coffee table alternative. IKEA LILLESÄTER 3-Seat Sofa in Gunnared Bright Green-Yellow $799 at IKEA If the creamy look feels a little too safe, the collection also comes in a vibrant yellow-green. It gives the chair a more retro feel and arguably shows off the sofa’s sculptural lines even more dramatically.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Habitat Poppy Fabric 2 Seater Sofa in Natural £275 at Habitat UK A little bit smaller but with a super affordable price tag, I've fallen head-over-heels for this Habitat bouclé sofa and its sweet ball feet. Westwing Sofa Bed Eliot £1,249 at Westwing Available in 16 colors and three different fabrics, you'd never guess this stylish sofa also transforms into a bed. More of an investment than IKEA's option, but worth it. Soho Home Garret Armchair in Natural Boucle £1,695 at Soho Home Shaped for maximum comfort and the ultimate rounded silhouette, this armchair instantly adds luxury to any corner of a living room.

When it comes to sofa trends, curved silhouettes are here to stay. It helps to balance and soften more linear spaces, creating an enveloping and cocooning feeling — just what you want in your living room.

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