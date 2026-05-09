Is This IKEA's Best-Looking Sofa Yet? It's Got On-Trend Curves and Bouclé Fabric, but It's a Fraction of the Price of Its Designer Doppelgängers
This sofa helps you achieve the 'quiet luxury' look in your living room without paying the luxury price tag
Curved sofas are still dominating our living rooms; the softer silhouettes instantly make a space feel more elevated and cocooning. And while designer versions can easily set you back thousands, IKEA's recently released LILLESÄTER sofa delivers the same sculptural look for a fraction of the price. Is this the brand's best-looking sofa yet? I certainly think so.
While it comes in a bright yellow for the brazenly bold out there, it's the creamy, off-white bouclé fabric option that feels effortlessly expensive to me. The rounded arms, pillowy profile, and curved shape mean it will slip seamlessly into your space, without looking too heavy or dominating. It's certainly a strong contender for one of IKEA's best products.
And while I haven't had a chance to sit on it personally, I noticed it's made with a pocket-spring core and cold-moulded foam, the same as IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 sofa, which interiors editor Emma Breislin has sat on. "It's certainly a firmer sofa, not one you'll 'sink' into," she shares of this specific construction, "but it still comfortably supports you, and aesthetically, won't slouch or sag. I'd recommend adding some throw pillows for a bit of extra squish, though."
The bouclé fabric has been treated with 'easy-care', which ensures spills won't soak in. There is a satisfying video on the product page showing how a spilt drink can be easily wiped off with a dry cloth — so no need to worry about the practicalities of a cream colored sofa.
Assembly is required, but you can actually have it assembled for you for an additional £27.75, which is helpful. And the sofa comes with IKEA's 10-year guarantee.
This sofa achieves the quiet luxury aesthetic without feeling sterile, and the organic silhouette helps balance out sharper architectural interiors beautifully.
And even better: the collection extends beyond just the sofa. There’s a matching swivel armchair, ottoman, and multiple modular sofa sizes, making it surprisingly easy to create a cohesive living room scheme around the look.
Stylish Alternatives to Shop
When it comes to sofa trends, curved silhouettes are here to stay. It helps to balance and soften more linear spaces, creating an enveloping and cocooning feeling — just what you want in your living room.
For more design inspiration like this, make sure you're subscribed to Livingetc's newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.