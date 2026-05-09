For too long, we've settled for outdoor furniture that's hard and rigid for the sake of durability. Well, not anymore. This season, the latest designs have centered around comfort instead, and there's one particular style that has come to the fore (again): Papasan chairs.

Once a hallmark of the Boho style of yesteryear, in 2026, these scooping, bowl-shaped seats have a little bit more contemporary edge. It's the ultimate accent chair to relax into, especially when coupled with modern outdoor furniture silhouettes and motifs. Imagine the plump, sculptural shape of a Papasan chair styled with more streamlined, low-slung seats.

Just because you want a comfortable place to lounge outdoors doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice style. It's a sentiment reflected in the latest outdoor furniture trends, and to make it easy for you, I've found 12 of the best styles to shop.

This Bend Goods Peacock Lounge chair diverges from the typical papasan chair, while still embracing that cozy bucket-like feel. (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

"The Papasan-style garden chair is a perfect cocoon for spending your spring evenings," says Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof. "I would style it with something textured underfoot that elevates your outdoor space — think a jute outdoor rug — and add a plush cushion in a contrasting color. Pair it with a rattan side table like the Rampura side table from Nkuku to complement the Papasan chair's silhouette for visual weight, and you've completely transformed your cozy corner into a haven."

Basically, you don't have to go full boho, but just a touch of modern boho style can make your garden feel oh-so much more comfortable. Ready to shop? Here are 12 of the most design-forward styles I found that work with a range of tastes, schemes, and budgets.

The biggest garden seating mistake is investing in pieces that are so uncomfortable you'll never use them. A Papasan chair is almost a comfort guarantee.

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