'Papasan' Chairs Are Officially Back — These Are the Most Stylish (and Insanely Comfortable) Outdoor Versions
It's the coziest way to up your outdoor living room game
For too long, we've settled for outdoor furniture that's hard and rigid for the sake of durability. Well, not anymore. This season, the latest designs have centered around comfort instead, and there's one particular style that has come to the fore (again): Papasan chairs.
Once a hallmark of the Boho style of yesteryear, in 2026, these scooping, bowl-shaped seats have a little bit more contemporary edge. It's the ultimate accent chair to relax into, especially when coupled with modern outdoor furniture silhouettes and motifs. Imagine the plump, sculptural shape of a Papasan chair styled with more streamlined, low-slung seats.
Just because you want a comfortable place to lounge outdoors doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice style. It's a sentiment reflected in the latest outdoor furniture trends, and to make it easy for you, I've found 12 of the best styles to shop.
"The Papasan-style garden chair is a perfect cocoon for spending your spring evenings," says Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof. "I would style it with something textured underfoot that elevates your outdoor space — think a jute outdoor rug — and add a plush cushion in a contrasting color. Pair it with a rattan side table like the Rampura side table from Nkuku to complement the Papasan chair's silhouette for visual weight, and you've completely transformed your cozy corner into a haven."
Basically, you don't have to go full boho, but just a touch of modern boho style can make your garden feel oh-so much more comfortable. Ready to shop? Here are 12 of the most design-forward styles I found that work with a range of tastes, schemes, and budgets.
This Habitat bistro set was one of the first Papasan-inspired styles I spotted this season, and I am still obsessed. It's a modern take that is just as cozy-looking and makes for an elevated lounge moment. For £180? That's a steal.
This is for if you want to go the traditional Papasan chair route. The textured rattan is UV- and weather-resistant, and can be left outdoors year-round. It only needs to be wiped down with a damp, soft brush or cloth every so often to keep it looking brand new.
A Papasan chair with a little pizazz? This contemporary rocking style is one of my favorite new takes on the Papasan chair. And this could totally double as a cozy bistro set if you double up!
The biggest garden seating mistake is investing in pieces that are so uncomfortable you'll never use them. A Papasan chair is almost a comfort guarantee.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.