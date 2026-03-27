When it comes to furnishing our outdoor space, it can be easy to put all your attention on the more functional, durable side of things. But times have changed, and garden furniture doesn't have to be all strict, square lines and clunky shapes anymore.

In fact, your garden can — and should — reflect your true style, and one of the hottest outdoor furniture trends this year is about creating a sense of synergy between your interiors and your garden space. It’s time to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, and the easiest way to do this is with the shape of your outdoor sofa.

When it comes to sofas, the reigning style is still all about bouclé and curves, and Next's Florence Curve Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set lets you bring the look outside. Made from sturdy Acacia wood with a light natural bouclé fabric, the clean, curving lines and plush material wouldn’t be out of place in your living room, which is exactly why I want it in my outdoor space.

Next Natural Boucle Florence Curve Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,599 at Next UK This garden sofa has been inspired by the latest trends, seen clearly in its sleek curves, while the natural bouclé fabric makes it feel surprisingly 'indoors'. The subtle, cream-colored backrest adds to the minimalist look while providing support to the plush cushions — and the set even comes with a matching (but not too matchy-matchy) coffee table to complete the look. Like the look but don't have the space? Try Next's Florence Chairs and Table Bistro Set, which comes with two lounge chairs and a round coffee table, in the same bouclé fabric. Plus, you can save 10% right now when you buy two or more items priced at £150 or above.





Curved sofas can make your outside space look more modern, because their soft lines "create a subtle contrast that makes the seating area appear more attractive," Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D , tells me. "The overall look of the path or patio appears more luxurious, as this is often done in hotels and villas, and homeowners want to replicate that vibe."

But it’s not just about the look, she adds. Curved sofas can also serve your garden practically. "Straight sofas are, well, straight, so you have to sit sideways to see the person you’re talking to, whereas on curved sofas, the shape makes chatting much more enjoyable," Evelina explains.

Looking for more curved outdoor sofas? I've found just the thing.

Habitat Santorini 6 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set £800 at Habitat UK The bold contrast of the robust metal weave and the light, plush cushions is what makes this outdoor sofa stand out. Able to seat six, the sofa comes with thick pillows that have removable and washable covers. The sleek, curved design and matching black tables offer a modern look that would pair well with bright cushions for a pop of color. 20% Off John Lewis Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set, Cream £959.20 at John Lewis Promising ‘Los Angeles vibes’, John Lewis transformed its best-selling indoor sofa into a style for outdoors, combining modern, exposed frames with classic wood-effect details for the perfect summer sofa. This set includes a modular sofa with a built-in side table, which seats up to four and can be styled together or apart, letting you choose a configuration that works for you. It also comes with a coffee table and scatter cushions. 15% Off Zamora Curved Gray Garden Sofa and Teak Outdoor Coffee Table £1,999 at Barker & Stonehouse This curved garden sofa is made from durable teak wood and is upholstered in a classic gray polyester that helps make it more durable. It has been designed to offer medium firmness, while the seat covers are removable, making it easy to maintain throughout the garden-party season. The Very Collection Toledo Sofa Set with Modular Tables £799 at very.co.uk This modular outdoor sofa set comes with two half-round tables and a central round table, letting you mix-and-match to make it work for your space. You can either place the two half-circles on either side of the seats to have a handy spot for food and drinks, or push them together to make a second table, perfect for hosting. Meanwhile, the light, neutral colors of the cushions encapsulate the laid-back feeling of summer Cox & Cox Bornholm Corner Set £2,225 at Cox and Cox This corner garden sofa comes with light chocolate-colored cushions and natural wood detailing, bringing a sense of craftsmanship to your outdoor space. The clean, curved lines and simple back of the sofa complete the minimalist look, which would pair well with cream throw pillows and blankets. Garden Trading Hambridge Curved Corner Sofa Set Dark Natural £2,720 at Garden Trading This curved garden sofa is made from a banana leaf weave crafted from poly rattan, bringing a rustic-looking vibe to your garden while also ensuring it is able to withstand the elements. The neutral fabric adds a timeless touch, and the sofa also comes with an ottoman-style coffee table, which can double up as a footrest.

Now you’ve got your garden furniture sorted (hopefully!), it’s time to plan the rest of your outdoor space. Why not apply the Japanese philosophy of Hanami? It’s all about intentionally layering the trees in your garden to create an enchanting view throughout the seasons.

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