This Curved, Bouclé-Clad Garden Sofa Brings the Coolest Trends From Indoors, Outside

Good looks aside, there are practical reasons to choose a curved outdoor sofa for your garden, too

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Next Natural Boucle Florence Curve Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set
(Image credit: Next)

When it comes to furnishing our outdoor space, it can be easy to put all your attention on the more functional, durable side of things. But times have changed, and garden furniture doesn't have to be all strict, square lines and clunky shapes anymore.

In fact, your garden can — and should — reflect your true style, and one of the hottest outdoor furniture trends this year is about creating a sense of synergy between your interiors and your garden space. It’s time to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, and the easiest way to do this is with the shape of your outdoor sofa.

When it comes to sofas, the reigning style is still all about bouclé and curves, and Next's Florence Curve Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set lets you bring the look outside. Made from sturdy Acacia wood with a light natural bouclé fabric, the clean, curving lines and plush material wouldn’t be out of place in your living room, which is exactly why I want it in my outdoor space.

Curved sofas can make your outside space look more modern, because their soft lines "create a subtle contrast that makes the seating area appear more attractive," Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D, tells me. "The overall look of the path or patio appears more luxurious, as this is often done in hotels and villas, and homeowners want to replicate that vibe."

But it’s not just about the look, she adds. Curved sofas can also serve your garden practically. "Straight sofas are, well, straight, so you have to sit sideways to see the person you’re talking to, whereas on curved sofas, the shape makes chatting much more enjoyable," Evelina explains.

Looking for more curved outdoor sofas? I've found just the thing.

Now you’ve got your garden furniture sorted (hopefully!), it’s time to plan the rest of your outdoor space. Why not apply the Japanese philosophy of Hanami? It’s all about intentionally layering the trees in your garden to create an enchanting view throughout the seasons.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.