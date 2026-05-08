Forget Tacky Plastic Garden Storage Boxes — This Weathered Steel Chest Is So Much More Stylish for Keeping Your Outdoor Cushions In

Your garden cushions deserve a stylish spot to rest when not in use, and we've just found the best-looking option out there

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Outdoor Storage Box Steel Garden Solution Terrace Organizer Urban Style
(Image credit: Wayfair)

Call me a snob, but nothing makes me cringe more than seeing a big, bulky, plastic box taking up prime real estate in an otherwise beautiful garden. I know it's there for practical reasons, I understand that. But really, there needs to be more design-led storage options for our outdoor spaces.

Of course, it's important to store your outdoor cushions and whatnot, but what's the point in buying beautiful outdoor furnishings only to ruin the whole design with some tacky plastic boxes? If I'm bringing something into my garden, it has to feel cohesive with the design as a whole, and a flimsy gray plastic box is not on my list of chic outdoor storage options.

So, I went on a search for a product that is just as practical, but a little easier on the eyes. And this Steel Outdoor Storage Box from Wayfair was an instant win in my book. Chic, practical, and with no shortage of space, this is the storage box I've been waiting for to elevate my space.

Stylish Alternatives

If this amount of storage isn't going to cut it in your garden, why not invest in a garden closet instead?

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.