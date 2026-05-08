Call me a snob, but nothing makes me cringe more than seeing a big, bulky, plastic box taking up prime real estate in an otherwise beautiful garden. I know it's there for practical reasons, I understand that. But really, there needs to be more design-led storage options for our outdoor spaces.

Of course, it's important to store your outdoor cushions and whatnot, but what's the point in buying beautiful outdoor furnishings only to ruin the whole design with some tacky plastic boxes? If I'm bringing something into my garden, it has to feel cohesive with the design as a whole, and a flimsy gray plastic box is not on my list of chic outdoor storage options.

So, I went on a search for a product that is just as practical, but a little easier on the eyes. And this Steel Outdoor Storage Box from Wayfair was an instant win in my book. Chic, practical, and with no shortage of space, this is the storage box I've been waiting for to elevate my space.

Wayfair.co.uk Williston Forge Steel Outdoor Storage Box £156.99 at Wayfair UK No flimsy, cheap plastic here; this large garden storage box is constructed entirely from weathered steel. Unlike regular stainless steel, the material for this chic box has been pre-treated, giving it that signature oxidized look and ensuring it's durable enough to stand up against any weather conditions. Because of this, you won't have to worry about it rusting or changing over time after too much exposure to the elements. With pre-weathered steel, what you see is what you get. That's true, too, for the storage itself. With a gas-lift lid mechanism, this storage box offers easy access, so you won't have to awkwardly struggle with arms full of cushions. Carefully designed to offer the maximum amount of storage with the smallest footprint possible, this would be the perfect addition to a small garden. Plus, at only £162, this design offers you excellent quality for your money.

Stylish Alternatives

If this amount of storage isn't going to cut it in your garden, why not invest in a garden closet instead?

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