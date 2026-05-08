Forget Tacky Plastic Garden Storage Boxes — This Weathered Steel Chest Is So Much More Stylish for Keeping Your Outdoor Cushions In
Your garden cushions deserve a stylish spot to rest when not in use, and we've just found the best-looking option out there
Call me a snob, but nothing makes me cringe more than seeing a big, bulky, plastic box taking up prime real estate in an otherwise beautiful garden. I know it's there for practical reasons, I understand that. But really, there needs to be more design-led storage options for our outdoor spaces.
Of course, it's important to store your outdoor cushions and whatnot, but what's the point in buying beautiful outdoor furnishings only to ruin the whole design with some tacky plastic boxes? If I'm bringing something into my garden, it has to feel cohesive with the design as a whole, and a flimsy gray plastic box is not on my list of chic outdoor storage options.
So, I went on a search for a product that is just as practical, but a little easier on the eyes. And this Steel Outdoor Storage Box from Wayfair was an instant win in my book. Chic, practical, and with no shortage of space, this is the storage box I've been waiting for to elevate my space.
No flimsy, cheap plastic here; this large garden storage box is constructed entirely from weathered steel. Unlike regular stainless steel, the material for this chic box has been pre-treated, giving it that signature oxidized look and ensuring it's durable enough to stand up against any weather conditions. Because of this, you won't have to worry about it rusting or changing over time after too much exposure to the elements. With pre-weathered steel, what you see is what you get.
That's true, too, for the storage itself. With a gas-lift lid mechanism, this storage box offers easy access, so you won't have to awkwardly struggle with arms full of cushions. Carefully designed to offer the maximum amount of storage with the smallest footprint possible, this would be the perfect addition to a small garden. Plus, at only £162, this design offers you excellent quality for your money.
Stylish Alternatives
If you prefer a more classic look, this smaller box from Garden Trading is a good option. Featuring the classic wood and chrome design combination, the galvanized steel lid offers fantastic protection from the weather, while the wooden base provides a Scandi-chic finish.
Year after year, people discuss whether rattan garden furniture is outdated. And, no matter how many arguments are made, nothing can convince me to say goodbye to this material. The woven finish is still one of our favorite outdoor materials, and this storage bench is a smart, stylish, and practical way to include it in your outside area.
The genius NÄMMARÖ Storage Box from IKEA is the 3-in-1 small space savior that gives you storage, privacy, and extra outdoor seating, all in one. The wooden finish feels surprisingly on-trend, while still being classic, and in a pinch, it could function as a chair, too.
Any fans of minimalist interior design are sure to love this sleek, simple garden storage box. Constructed from galvanized steel, it promises long-lasting durability, with anti-rust and weather-resistant properties. It can also hold an impressive 1056 liters, so there's space for all your garden tools and accessories to hide away in here.
Although this may look like a piece of wooden garden furniture, in reality, it's made of a durable, maintenance-free resin hybrid, constructed of 75% recycled materials. This sustainable material offers the warm, sleek appearance of a dark, stained wood, with none of the upkeep. Plus, it's not just a storage box; it can also double up as a garden seat, saving you space and money.
The design every good outdoor living room needs — part sofa, part storage, this garden bench is a brilliant space-saver for small patios that don't have enough space for a full, bulky storage box. This bench lifts up to reveal a generous amount of storage space and quickly transforms into a comfortable seat to perch on.
If this amount of storage isn't going to cut it in your garden, why not invest in a garden closet instead?
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.