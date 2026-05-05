As someone who has been making homemade pizzas every week with my husband for years, and has had the pleasure of testing a wide range of stylish pizza ovens and accessories, too, it's safe to say I am quite clear on which accessories make the pizza-making experience easier, while also adding a healthy dose of style to your outdoor setup.

From peels and cutters to servewear and worthy gadgets, these are the pizza oven accessories that will make a difference to your outdoor cooking. Because selecting the perfect pizza oven is only the first part of the process — without the right accessories, you'll never be able to make the most of what your oven has to offer.

I have hands-on experience with many of the products I've shared below, but I've also included some highly reviewed, design-forward options on my wishlist, too. Let's elevate your pizza game.

Peels

Peels are an absolute essential for homemade pizza-making. The turning peel helps you rotate your pizza once it's in the oven for even cooking, and standard peels ensure you get your pizza in and out of the oven swiftly and easily. My personal preference is lightweight aluminium with perforations to remove excess semolina (or flour) from the pizza's base, and the thinner the better for getting it under the prepared dough with no fuss. However, there's a lot to be said for peels with foldable handles and non-stick bamboo peels that double up as serving boards, too, particularly if you're working in a small space with little storage.

Cutters

How you cut your pizza for the perfect slice is absolutely down to personal preference — just make it stylish. Whether a rocker cutter, a pizza wheel, or a classic knife, each have their merits, and any of these options will elevate your outdoor kitchen setup. I personally prefer a rocker for a quick and controlled cut, especially for pizzas with lots of toppings, but pizza wheels and knives still work very well and are also more easily stored.

Thermometers & Scales

Gamechangers. Most standard kitchen scales won't reliably measure below 5 grams (mine doesn't even register weight until 5 grams), so to accurately measure yeast for your dough, you need specialist scales for mini amounts. And, if your pizza oven doesn't have an in-built thermometer, you absolutely need an infrared thermometer to read the temperature of the stone, ensuring you cook your pizzas at the optimum heat for a perfectly crisp base.

Servers

After going to all the trouble of making a pizza from scratch, don't ruin it by just chucking it on any old plate. Present your pizzas in style with a board or pizza server for considered outdoor dining. Natural acacia or bamboo wood options are particularly authentic, while lightweight fiber boards are sure to make a statement.

Dough

Whether you're making dough from scratch, using a dough mix, or defrosting a frozen option, you 100% need semolina. Il Molino's Premium Italian Semolina Flour on Amazon will do the trick, but you'll be able to find a semolina of some description at your local supermarket, too. Otherwise, these tools and kits will help you achieve a perfect pizza every time. I also highly rate The Northern Dough Co.'s Neapolitan Pizza Dough Balls, available on Amazon — there's not always time to make dough from scratch.

Cleaning

Not the sexiest of accessories, but undeniably important. When cleaning your pizza oven, make sure you have beautifully designed cleaning tools to hand. For a suitably pristine cooking space for your next pizza bake, these are the stylish brushes and scrapers I recommend adding to your collection.

Extras

Not necessary, but nonetheless awesome. These are my picks for adding a splash of pizzazz to your hosting, whether to help with prepping, flavor, or a little bit of both.

If you don't already own a pizza oven, and are still debating 'Is a pizza oven worth it?' I can assure you that they are, but the experts will break it down for you.

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