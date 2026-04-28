12 Cleaning Tools That Are Actually Beautifully Designed — These Are Perfect for the Tidy Aesthetic Home

These accessories will make the least sexy chores so much more stylish (and just maybe a little enjoyable)

Amiya Baratan's avatar
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A grid of chic cleaning tools including a dustpan and broom, a set of microfiber cloths, a toilet brush, an oak brush, a pair of cleaning gloves, a bottle brush, and a squeegee
I don't want to reset my home unless I can do it with this arsenal of design-y cleaning tools.
(Image credit: Northern, OYOY, Mette Ditmer, Steamery, Gohar World, Zara Home, Zone Denmark)

Every week, I semi-loathe the reset that looms over my Sunday morning. But after years of immersing myself in the design scene, I have secretly found a small slice of functional homeware brands that host chic cleaning tools.

Just as designer-approved cleaning products are finally dotting the shelves of cool contemporary homes, tidying arsenals should follow suit, too. And I have found 12 gorgeous pieces that will help you return your home to its pristine glory in style.

If you don't believe resetting your home for spring could be fun, wait until you see these tools. It'll lend the phrase 'you clean up well' a whole new meaning.

Living Room

Kitchen

Dining Room

Bathroom

Don't stop with just your cleaning tools. Get your hands on some designer detergents to complete the aesthetic transformation of your tidying kit. And let every ordinary part of your home (and lifestyle) feel more designer by signing up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.