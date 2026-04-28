Every week, I semi-loathe the reset that looms over my Sunday morning. But after years of immersing myself in the design scene, I have secretly found a small slice of functional homeware brands that host chic cleaning tools.

Just as designer-approved cleaning products are finally dotting the shelves of cool contemporary homes, tidying arsenals should follow suit, too. And I have found 12 gorgeous pieces that will help you return your home to its pristine glory in style.

If you don't believe resetting your home for spring could be fun, wait until you see these tools. It'll lend the phrase 'you clean up well' a whole new meaning.

Living Room

Kitchen

Zara Home Wooden Bottle Brush £7.99 at Zara UK In truth, I despise most bottle brushes. But I have to tip my hat to Zara Home for its cool take on the tool, fitted with coconut bristles. Gohar World Host Lace-Trim Rubber Gloves £50 at Selfridges J'obsessed with these Host Lace-Trim Rubber Gloves from Gohar World. It'll keep your skin safe from any harsh washing up liquid and add a little whimsy to your life. Brabantia SinkSide Soap Dispensing Dish Brush £16.75 at John Lewis There's no need to have a tacky bottle of dish soap taking up counter space when you can refill your Brabantia brush with a fresh dose any time it's running low.

Dining Room

Zara Home Dustpan & Brush Set £12.99 at Zara UK I host my dinner parties with a side of sobremesa. And since I'm not rushing to clear the table, having something like this on hand will make all the difference. Dyson V10 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £299 at AO.com I wish I could clean my flat with just handmade cleaning tools, but I deem vacuums an essential for a spotless space. And so far, Dyson's taken the lead with sleek and efficient cordless cleaners. OYOY Mundus Microfiber Cloths £10.80 at nordicnest.com No cleaning cupboard should be missing microfiber cloths. It'll keep your glass surfaces streak and fabric free, and this set from OYOY is my top choice.

Bathroom

Don't stop with just your cleaning tools. Get your hands on some designer detergents to complete the aesthetic transformation of your tidying kit. And let every ordinary part of your home (and lifestyle) feel more designer by signing up for the Livingetc newsletter.