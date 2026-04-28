12 Cleaning Tools That Are Actually Beautifully Designed — These Are Perfect for the Tidy Aesthetic Home
These accessories will make the least sexy chores so much more stylish (and just maybe a little enjoyable)
Every week, I semi-loathe the reset that looms over my Sunday morning. But after years of immersing myself in the design scene, I have secretly found a small slice of functional homeware brands that host chic cleaning tools.
Just as designer-approved cleaning products are finally dotting the shelves of cool contemporary homes, tidying arsenals should follow suit, too. And I have found 12 gorgeous pieces that will help you return your home to its pristine glory in style.
If you don't believe resetting your home for spring could be fun, wait until you see these tools. It'll lend the phrase 'you clean up well' a whole new meaning.
Living Room
I've had my eye on this Cane Broom & Dust Pan from Northern for ages. And if the rust colorway isn't quite your speed, then perhaps this beige version will do the trick.
For irreversible design mistakes that make a living room hard to clean, this cool Wooden Feather Duster from Zara Home will come in handy.
Clean your sofa and rid your other interior textiles off any dust, pet hair, and crumbs with this Oak Pocket Brush from Steamery.
Kitchen
Dining Room
I host my dinner parties with a side of sobremesa. And since I'm not rushing to clear the table, having something like this on hand will make all the difference.
I wish I could clean my flat with just handmade cleaning tools, but I deem vacuums an essential for a spotless space. And so far, Dyson's taken the lead with sleek and efficient cordless cleaners.
Bathroom
Use this PEPPRIG Scrubbing Brush from IKEA to help you put your best bathroom cleaning hacks into motion. Especially for cleaning bathroom fixtures and grouted tiles.
Don't stop with just your cleaning tools. Get your hands on some designer detergents to complete the aesthetic transformation of your tidying kit. And let every ordinary part of your home (and lifestyle) feel more designer by signing up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.