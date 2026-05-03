In interiors, it's widely accepted that in order to get the atmosphere right, you have to get the lighting right. Lighting is what sets the mood; it tells you how to feel. It's why we turn off the big light when it's time to relax, and swap over to soft, low lighting instead. And, unsurprisingly, the exact same applies to your outdoor space.

For far too long, garden lighting meant throwing up a few strings of fairy lights and calling it a day. And as pretty as that may be, it's also thoroughly predictable and, if I'm being honest, downright boring. In 2026, garden lighting trends are as considered and inspired as those for inside your home. No longer are people viewing their garden lights as a purely practical purchase. Instead, they are considered part of the broader scheme of their garden design. We're finding ways to use outdoor lighting to build a more inviting environment, understanding the importance of layering and using different lighting styles to 'zone' the space. The materials and designs we search for are changing, too, reflecting the wider shifts in design.

This year, it's time to give your outdoor area the lighting glow-up it deserves. And, to help you with that task, I asked the experts which garden lighting trends they predict will dominate in 2026 and beyond.

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1. Organic Forms and Materials

Rattan finishes bring a cool, textural touch to your outdoor space. (Image credit: PR Home)

If there's one theme that has dominated interior design trends of late, it's our love for all things 'organic'. In a rejection of the overly-manufactured perfection we've all grown so tired of, people have been increasingly seeking out designs and materials that feel more honest, even imperfect. Warm, earthy color palettes have ruled supreme, and natural, textured materials remain at the top spot. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, this trend is just as present in our outdoor lighting.

"Organic lighting is set to be a huge trend in 2026," predicts Claire Anstey, lighting buyer for Heal's. A natural fit considering the surroundings, these nature-inspired designs "blend seamlessly with its surroundings and bring a calming feel to the space," she says.

Against the random unpredictability of nature, designs that feel too industrial or contemporary can appear incongruous, ruining the flow of your space. Opting instead for softer forms, with natural, organic finishes, can create a more cohesive effect.

"Think earthy materials like rattan and wood, alongside mushroom-like silhouettes that feel almost ‘planted’ within a space, as though they’re gently growing from the ground," recommends Claire.

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A natural push-back to the inescapable influence of AI, Claire notes, "There’s also a growing interest for soft, flowing forms with slightly irregular, organic edges, designs that feel a little raw or unfinished, reflecting the imperfect, ever-changing character of the natural world.”

Claire Anstey Lighting Buyer at Heals Claire Anstey is an experienced buyer in the lighting department at Heal’s, where she has worked for the past seven years. In her role, she is responsible for sourcing and developing a diverse range of lighting products, balancing innovation, quality, and commercial appeal. She works closely with designers and suppliers to curate collections that align with Heal’s design-led heritage while responding to evolving customer trends. With a strong eye for detail and a passion for interiors, Claire plays a key role in shaping the lighting offer, ensuring it remains both distinctive and relevant. Her experience and insight contribute to creating collections that combine functionality with style, enhancing living spaces with thoughtful and well-crafted design.

2. Gentle Layering

Blending functional path lights with decorative lighting styles builds a more complex, atmospheric design. (Image credit: Ryan Theede. Design: Rusafava Markulis Architects)

If there's one thing every lighting designer will recommend, it's designing a layered lighting scheme. It's the key to creating a space that adapts to any mood or setting, and it's just as important in your garden as it is in your home.

Increasingly, people are moving away from the idea that a singular light source is enough and are opting for a more complex, layered approach instead. "Rather than relying on one bright source to light the whole garden, people are moving towards softer, warmer tones that feel more like natural moonlight, gently highlighting different areas to create a calmer, more inviting space," says Jon Saeed, co-founder of Lighting Legends.

Using a combination of lighting styles builds depth in your design, making your whole space feel more considered and elevated. It reflects our desire for a more indoor-outdoor living style, and allows you to create more clearly defined 'zones' in your space.

For this approach, KES Lighting operations director, James Kendall, says, "The key is to think in layers, much like you would indoors. Start with practical lighting for paths, steps, and entrances, then introduce softer accent lighting to highlight planting, trees, or architectural features. Rather than trying to light every corner of the garden, focus on creating pockets of light and shadow, which adds atmosphere and makes the space feel more luxurious."

Try to find a balance between practicality and aesthetics, with a combination of functional lights and more decorative ones. One particularly effective way to do this is by picking elements of your garden design you'd like to highlight. "For example, you might use spotlights to pick out foliage or trees, positioning them so they cast shadows and make the garden feel like it almost comes alive in the evening.

"You can then layer that with solar lights that switch on at dusk and add fairy lights more decoratively," suggests Jon. This kind of approach is what will build real depth and atmosphere in your garden.

Pooky Lighting Spikey Ip65 Long Body Spike Light in Brass £76 at Pooky Bring the focus back to nature by positioning these spike uplighters around the features you want to accentuate.

3. Following Nature's Lead

"Thoughtful placement is key. Rather than flooding the entire space with light, use it selectively to accentuate plants and greenery, highlighting textured leaves, architectural branches, and pockets of greenery to create depth, shadow, and a beautifully layered garden after dark," says Claire. (Image credit: Helen Fickling. Design: Kate Gould Gardens)

Nowadays, not only are we searching for lighting designs inspired by nature, but the way in which we light our garden is itself directly influenced by the nature around us.

This trend, known as 'biophilic lighting', argues for a nature-led approach to lighting design. As Claire describes, "At its core, it’s about enhancing the natural rhythms of daylight while complementing them with circadian-aligned artificial lighting that feels gentle and organic rather than harsh or intrusive." And, she argues, it's set to become one of the "defining garden trends of the summer."

This design style encourages a more thoughtful, considered approach to your garden's scheme. The idea is that by taking cues from the existing nature, your final design will feel more seamless and natural.

"To introduce this look into your garden, weave delicate fairy lights through the branches of trees or around sculptural shrubs. This helps diffuse the light softly through foliage, creating an inviting glow once the sun sets," recommends Claire.

Lezonic Lezonic Solar String Lights Outdoor £8.99 at Amazon UK Weave these solar-powered string lights through the branches of a tree to bring a magical sparkle into your garden.

4. Fuss-Free Designs

An outdoor table lamp is the ultimate fuss-free addition to your garden — and this Nordlux Ara To-Go Portable Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp at John Lewis is quietly elegant. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Your garden is meant to be a place for relaxing, a place of ease, and your outdoor lighting shouldn't detract from that. Now, more than ever, people are actively seeking out outdoor lighting styles that require as little thought as possible. That means no complicated installation, no intense wiring or mains connecting. We want simple, beautiful outdoor lighting, without the fuss.

"Fuss-free and versatile LED lighting designed for outdoor use continues to charm," agrees Danielle Le Vaillant, from Cox and Cox.

With all the innovation in modern lighting, there is no shortage of options for your modern garden. From portable, outdoor table lamps to chic, LED floor lights, there's something for everyone.

ferm LIVING Luver Led Portable Table Lamp £249 at Heal's Biophilic lighting is all about finding designs that naturally complement your garden, and this table lamp, with its tiered, fuss-free wooden finish, is a natural fit.

5. Touches of Whimsy

Unlike other path lights, this subtle, stake-in design feels more cohesive and natural. (Image credit: Jimi Smith. Foxterra)

There's an inherent magic to the outdoors, full of wonder and childlike mystery. It's why fairy tale gardens work so well; there's an element of whimsy to them, transporting you out of your everyday life, and offering you the possibility of escape. And the right lighting can have a lot to do with this feeling.

For Nate Fox, lead designer of Foxterra, these river-reed-inspired light fixtures are the perfect addition to any fantastical outdoor space. As he describes, "Their slim, stake-in-ground profile blends seamlessly with so many garden styles, and they're such an unexpected, whimsical addition to any space."

Tucked among long, ornamental grasses, these lights integrate into nature, creating a strikingly seamless effect.

"The key to making it feel natural is to think in clusters, not rows. Group lights at varying heights — mixing the 24", 36", and 44" sizes — between ornamental grasses, garden beds, or along pathways to create a naturalistic rhythm," suggests Nate.

"I also love using them to frame transitions like the edge of a patio, the start of a garden path, or the border between lawn and planting bed," he adds. "Because they're only 2 watts each, you can use multiples without worrying about excess energy costs."

Ray Modern Metal Reed Solar Outdoor Black Post Light £79.99 at neutralighting.co.uk These beautiful solar-powered river reed lights bring the perfect hint of illumination to your garden design.

Nate Fox Lead Designer at Foxterra Foxterra is a luxury-focused pool and landscape design company, crafting hundreds of luxury residential yards; currently across 39 states and counting, as well as in countries like Jamaica, Mexico, Costa Rica, Spain, and more.

The lighting may be what builds the atmosphere, but in order for you to soak it all in, you're going to need somewhere comfortable to sit, which is exactly where our edit of the best garden furniture comes in. They'll keep your outdoor space stylish and inviting all year round.

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