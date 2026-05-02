When we think about outdoor storage, it’s no longer just about tucking things away. With so many options now available, it’s about choosing pieces that not only keep your essentials organised but also sit comfortably within your outdoor style. Our patios and gardens have become true extensions of the home, so the choices we make, right down to storage. deserve just as much thought as anything inside.

If you're looking at where to buy a shed, can I make a suggestion? Avoid that basic 'shed' that you see in every garden, time and time again. Today’s best storage looks as good as it works, bringing a sense of calm and intention to your space. If you don’t have a space for a shed, don’t worry. You can absolutely create an outdoor area that feels organised, stylish, and thoughtful. As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I’m always on the hunt for storage that does double duty, and these 12 finds prove you never have to compromise.

Here’s what I always tell my clients when they’re searching for the right outdoor storage:

1. Choose materials that can handle the elements

Look for storage that’s either fully lined or made from durable materials such as powder-coated metal or treated wood like teak or acacia (both of which weather beautifully over time). The aim is to keep everything inside protected, especially cushions and tools, without compromising the piece's appearance.

2. Keep everything slightly elevated

Take it from me: never place anything directly on the base. Unfortunately, that’s exactly where moisture tends to build up. And if you’re dealing with UK weather, it’s practically guaranteed. I always recommend internal shelves or a raised base. It keeps everything dry, easier to access, and avoids that slightly damp, everything-piled-in feel.

Not seeing your perfect fit here? Let’s find something that does. There’s no need to endlessly scroll. With our free Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc, you can share your specific brief and I’ll curate 3–5 pieces that are genuinely suitable to your space.

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