Where Can I Find a Garden Shed That Actually Looks Good? The Best Storage You'll Find This Year, Including One in Farrow & Ball Colors

You'd never dream of designing a kitchen without any storage, so why would you build a garden without any?

We get it, though, garden storage may not initially strike you as an outdoor essential. It's easy to underestimate the sheer amount of stuff you can accumulate over the years, especially for those with larger families. However, numerous bikes, toys, and garden accessories can accumulate and will ultimately make your carefully designed garden look like a cluttered mess.

So, if you want your gorgeous plants and outdoor furniture to be the star of the show, and not the paddling pool you use once a year, a garden shed is an absolute outdoor essential. But with so many duds on the market, it can be tricky to know whether you're spending your money in the right place. So, to avoid any mishaps, here's our definitive list of all the best spots for you to secure your outdoor storage solution.

Crane Garden Buildings

Price Range: £3,410 - £8,210

Stocked by the likes of John Lewis, this British heritage brand is proudly FSC® certified, and each one of its sheds is constructed from traceable timber grown in well-managed forests.

Thanks to Crane Garden Buildings close ties with paint brand Farrow & Ball, you can choose from their best paint colors to cover your shed, a far cry from the lackluster shed designs of our childhood. They also collaborate with the National Trust on designs that feel elegant, elevated, and better than your basic garden shed.

Crane Garden Buildings National Trust by Crane Garden Buildings Blickling Garden Shed, 1.8 X 3.6m £6,235 at John Lewis Size: 2.4 x 3 m With a high-grade FSC® certified northern Scandinavian redwood exterior and a solid timber base, this shed is several steps above the average. Choose between six natural and pastel shades for a garden shed that is as much a design feature as it is a practical addition.

Timbela

Price Range: £700 - £1,600

Stocked by the likes of B&Q and Amazon, you might think this garden shed brand a little basic. However, its designs have those extra details that make for a garden that feels more expensive than it actually is, especially given its more conservative price tag.

The sheds have wide doors, windows, and a 'cross cutting' construction (which seemingly makes them a little more difficult to construct, but worth it for the aesthetic details).

TIMBELA Wooden Garden Shed and Log Shed £1,127 at Amazon UK Size: 2.44 X 2.18m For maximum storage and maximum style, this raw timber design would make a great addition to your outdoor setup, and the additional lock feature makes it a super secure option. The installation process is a little more challenging than a standard shed, however.

Wayfair

Price Range: £69.99 - £24,199.99

If variety is what you're after, Wayfair is the place to go. With over 6,000 options available, you're sure to find something that appeals to you here. Plus, they have a huge range in prices, so no matter what end of the spectrum your budget is, there will be an option for you. Though if you're looking for the most impressive deals possible, we recommend waiting for the Wayfair sale.

One of our favorite things about Wayfair is the breadth of brands it offers, allowing you to browse through some of the most respected shed brands all in one place. Why I'd shop there? It has some designs you won't see anywhere else that almost look as good as indoor furniture. I'm obsessed with this micro shed from Wayfair that looks like a wardrobe.

Wayfair Wfx Utility Wooden Tool Shed £185.99 at Wayfair UK Size: 127.5 x 50 x 164 cm This simple, minimalist design is spacious enough to fit all your garden equipment and clutter, with a design that is inconspicuous enough to easily blend into the background, allowing the rest of your garden to shine. It almost feels like indoor furniture it looks so good, filled with helpful shed shelving.

Buy Sheds Direct

Price Range: £184.99 - 6,629

Over at BuyShedsDirect, the brand takes their garden sheds pretty seriously, I mean, it's in the name. With over 20 years of experience in the field, this website has become the leading online retailer for all things gardens, though sheds are their raison d'etre.

BuyShedsDirect works closely with some of the most respected shed manufacturers, including Yardmaster, Forest Garden, Shire, Keter, Biohort, and Palmako. You'll struggle to find a more comprehensive collection of garden sheds, with specific sections for every price point and material. Whether you're looking for small garden storage ideas, or larger garden rooms, you can find it here.

Buy Sheds Direct Forest BeckwoodShiplap Pressure Treated Pent Wooden Shed £429.99 at buyshedsdirect.co.uk Size: 1.98 X 1.4 m Forest Garden has a range of 'shiplap' sheds, which looks much fancier and more elevated than your typical flimsy pressure-treated sheds. They have a 25-year anti-rot guarantee, a reinforced security door and shatterproof window for your peace of mind.

Keter

Price Range: £300 - £2,000

The idea of a plastic shed doesn't sound that appealing, but when it's a Keter shed, we're talking about something totally different. They're luxe-looking, in a nice palette of colors, with low upkeep requirements. It's a win win.

From classic shed silhouettes to more modern, glazed designs, the price points are still not outrageous given the scale and design. They're fully recyclable at end of life, and the brand is making in roads into using fewer and fewer virgin resources.

Keter Keter Artisan Pent Outdoor Garden Storage Shed £1,075.25 at Argos Price range: 9 x 7 ft

FAQs

Is It Cheaper to Buy or Build a Garden Shed?

In the process of researching the best sheds, you'll likely stumble across some advice urging you to build your own shed, instead of wasting the money on a preassembled one. But is it really worth taking on the DIY challenge of constructing your own outdoor room?

Well, it depends. If you're a seasoned DIY-er, with all the tools and equipment ready to go, then without a doubt, building a shed is the way to go. However, if you aren't well-acquainted with the building process, you may be better off purchasing a ready-to-go shed.

While the materials may cost less, the additional tools and equipment will significantly add to the final cost, and, not to mention, the most valuable asset of all: time. Building your own shed is no quick task, and you'll have to consider how much value you place on your free time to accurately decide whether this is a good deal.



Garden storage isn't exclusively reserved for those of us with large, sprawling backyards, though. Even those of us with urban gardens need some clever storage solutions. Londoners are loving this idea of how to store bikes in a front garden.