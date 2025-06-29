Is It Better to Buy or Build Your Own Pergola? Experts Discuss the Most Cost-Effective Way to Embrace Those Shady Summer Days

If, like us, you're planning on spending 80% of the summer months lying in your garden, a pergola is a must-have garden addition. The question is not whether you need one or not, it's how you should go about getting one: buy or DIY?

"A pergola is not just a decorative structure; it is also a sheltered space that allows for atmosphere in one piece of outdoor décor," explains Jamilyn Trainor. "Whether you are planning to feature a long table dinner or a garden activation, whether or not to buy or build can affect your schedule, budget, and the design freedom you may need."

Ultimately, our experts unanimously agree that buying a pergola is going to be a smarter choice than building one. We've all made the mistake of underestimating the amount of effort and time needed for a seemingly simple DIY project. Although something may seem easy enough at first, once you get started, you'll likely realize you're in over your head. However, other tasks are so simple you'd regret shelling out the cash for a premade version. So, to ensure you don't make a decision you'll regret, the experts are laying out the pros and cons of both options for us.

What Is a Pergola?

If you plan on hosting summer garden parties, a pergola is a must-have addition to your outdoor space. (Image credit: Landscape Design, Construction and Maintenance by Wyer & Co | Editorial Styling by Claire Delmar | Photography by Anson Smart)

Before you can decide whether you'd rather buy or DIY, let's get the basics out of the way.

"A pergola is a type of structure that stands on four columns and holds up some kind of overhead covering," explains Jeremy Yamaguchi from Cabana Pools, "It’s used to provide some kind of shade or overhead protection over an outdoor seating area."

Unlike a garden canopy, these structures tend to be more permanent, robust structures, designed to last for several years.

"A pergola is the ideal choice for creating a flexible and inviting outdoor space that effortlessly connects your home to your garden," says John Lowry from Exterior Spaces, "More than just a stylish feature, a pergola can offer shade, structure, and shelter, helping you make the most of your outdoor area. Modern pergolas, especially bioclimatic models, feature adjustable louvred roofs that let you control sunlight, airflow, and rain protection with ease, making them perfect for year-round use."

Not just a summer-time special, these additions can carry you through the seasons, acting as a protection from the rain just as much as they do from the sun.

Should You Buy or Build a Pergola?

A slatted roof provides shade, perfect for shielding your outdoor kitchen. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea Photography. Design: Christina Kelley Interiors)

"Unless you have carpentry skills, a real passion for time-intensive DIY, and access to the right type of treated timber (which isn't necessarily easy for the average garden enthusiast), a pre-designed pergola offers far more convenience and peace of mind," states Thomas Jones, from Zest Outdoor Living.

Building your own pergola may sound like a good idea, but this is not a quick, weekend DIY project. It requires plenty of tools, equipment, raw materials, as well as the most valuable commodity of all: time. This could take several weeks to complete, so if you're imagining a beautiful, custom shade solution in a matter of days, you may have to adjust your expectations.

"The cost of buying a pergola can vary significantly depending on the size, materials, design features, and overall quality," explains John, "While some systems may start from as little as £2,000, it’s important to recognize that pergolas are 100% exposed to the elements all year round, unlike doors or windows, which are protected by the fabric of the building."

With constant, year-round exposure to the elements, it's essential to invest in a pergola that's robust enough to withstand the years, rather than a flimsy, cheaper option that will quickly wear down.

"Because there are no building regulations for pergolas, many low-cost options on the market are lightweight and not designed to withstand the weather," says John.

The best pergolas are built out of durable, weather-resistant materials that won't rot or fade in the sun, like powder-coated aluminum or timber.

Is Building a Pergola a Good Idea?

A custom-built pergola is a great option for those with awkward garden layouts. (Image credit: Future)

While the experts agree that buying a pre-made pergola is undeniably the easier choice, if you're someone who actively enjoys a good DIY project, or you're just looking to save some money, building a pergola is still a great option.

Eleanora Romana, from Romana Interior Architecture, opted to build a custom, teak pergola for a recent project. She explains this decision and tells us: "While off-the-shelf pergolas can be more cost-effective initially, our bespoke construction was actually more convenient in terms of achieving the exact dimensions, quality, and visual harmony we required, adding bespoke trellis for climbers, lighting, and heating."

Beyond the lower costs, one of the most appealing aspects of building your own pergola is the opportunity for complete customization. By taking on full responsibility for the structure, you can create a completely bespoke design. It can be hard to find a premade pergola kit that perfectly encapsulates your interior design style and feels in line with the design of the rest of your outdoor area. When you design your own pergola, this isn't an issue.

"Ultimately, the custom-built solution provided us with greater control over materials, detailing, and integration within the space. It also allowed us to ensure longevity and durability, critical in high-spec outdoor environments," says Eleanora.

Additionally, even if you're not very confident with a toolbox, there are still DIY options that can work for you. As Joe Rabione, from Oldcastle APG, mentions: "If you opt to purchase a pergola kit, you can pretty easily install the structure yourself by following the manufacturer’s instructions."

These kits can still be very cost-effective, though you may find yourself limited to more basic designs.

"There's a good chance it's cheaper to build a pergola if you do not factor in the time," comments Kevin King, a building manager at Lancaster County Backyard. "If you have plenty of time and tools, it is, in theory, cheaper than the money you would have to pay out. If you don't have the tools and don't have the time, it's probably advantageous to buy one."

Eleanora Romano Founder of Romano Interior Architecture Eleonora Romano, creative director and founder, brings over 15 years of experience in the luxury interior design industry, marked by a distinguished portfolio of both international and UK-based projects. Her work has spanned the globe, from crafting opulent ski chalets in exclusive Polo & Golf country clubs to designing expansive residential estates in prestigious Wentworth Estate.

"If you're looking for a long-term, low-maintenance and visually seamless solution, we recommend buying a professionally made and installed pergola, particularly if you're investing in aluminium or bioclimatic designs. These structures offer superior performance, advanced functionality, and customisation options that are hard to replicate with a DIY build," says John.

However, a pergola is far from the only shade option for your garden. Before you invest in a premade design, you may want to consider some other patio shade ideas.