4 Garden Designs That Look Great on Pinterest, but Just Don't Work With the UK's Climate

Designing a garden to meet your needs is no easy feat, which is why choosing the right materials, layout, and plants is key — especially in the UK. Now, as much as we might like to create lush green gardens with multiple levels, zones, and maybe even bold landscaping choices, the truth is, some features don't quite fit the unpredictable weather that often characterizes the UK climate.

Which is why understanding your modern garden is essential to meet its needs and requirements. And after speaking to a garden designer, I've now learnt that there are a few things which simply do not work well in UK climates when it comes to garden design, despite their effectiveness in other parts of the world.

To understand the impact of your garden design and what should be avoided in this climate, I spoke to Melanie Hick, a garden designer based in London. Here's what she had to say about garden designs that may look great, but won't work in UK weather.

1. Wooden Steps

Instead of choosing wood flooring, natural stone might be the best option for optimum durability in rougher climates. (Image credit: Vintage Garden House Design)

If you've got an urban garden, then this first feature might not quite fit what you're looking for in your garden design.

The first garden design that might look and sound great, but that won't work is wooden steps, according to Melanie. "Wood steps look great, and adding natural materials is always part of my design work," says Melanie.

She continues, "However, in the UK, consider that wood does not last as long as it does in hotter, more consistently dry countries. Consider instead adding wood in seating or furniture or areas that don’t need to be slip-proof."

When designing steps, Melanie says she likes to use natural stone instead. "And make those steps wide and generous and able to double as flexible seating for when visitors arrive."

2. Car-Focused Front Gardens

Unless you have a very large front garden, like this design by Whipple Russell Architects — creating a car focused front yard might not fit your space. (Image credit: Design: Whipple Russell Architects)

Your front garden ideas are more important than you realize, especially in the UK. From the layout to the overall appearance, many UK front gardens, especially in the city, do not have space for a car-focused front garden. Unless you're living outside of the city with ample open space in the front, creating a front garden for your vehicle is more challenging than you might think.

"It’s really important that we help flooding rain drain away fast, so in front gardens we add more planting and porous, free-draining paving like gravel and well-spaced clay pavers," explains Melanie. "But front garden ideas on Pinterest often apply to huge US suburban plots with integrated garages and space for plenty of cars."

To understand your space better, Melanie says you should "carefully measure your car, bins, and path needs, and go from there."

3. Huge Eucalyptus Trees

As beautiful as they may be, planting large trees (especially if you own a home in the UK) can be quite tricky. So, it's best to stick to smaller planting schemes. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: CHROFI)

There are a few container garden design mistakes you'll want to avoid, but Melanie says the main one is planting giant eucalyptus trees that won't stand as tall as you might think in the UK climate.

"It’s easy to buy eucalyptus trees in the UK, but you need to be careful with which species and variety you buy," she says. "Many types get absolutely huge. If you visit the wonderful Beth Chatto garden in Colchester, you can see just how grand and statuesque some varieties can grow."

She adds, "Avoid these enormous types if you have less than a parkland and instead choose a dwarf variety as I have done here, with Eucalyptus pauciflora subsp. Niphophila ‘Mt Bogong’."

Embrace container gardening in the right way, and watch your space flourish as seasons change.

4. A Tropical Garden

Some tropical plants simply cannot hack the UK climate, so ensure you plant with understanding. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

Lastly, tropical garden ideas might not be the right fit for the UK climate. Why? Well, it's simple. Certain plants cannot thrive in the UK, and with the constant weather changes that occur here, there are a few plants that may need a little more love.

Melanie tells me, "A client who came back from Singapore wanted to create the look but without the humidity, high rainfall, and high temperatures they enjoy there."

"We had a Pinterest image, but we could not grow and live in the same way as the tropics enjoy," she explains. "What I achieved instead was a series of planting combinations that look tropical because of the variety of leaf textures, but can withstand low winter temperatures and beating sun. Every one of my clients enjoys personal guidance through all these issues and more before I arrive at their ideal garden design."

Remember, it's best to think about the type of plants you choose for your flower bed and aim to create spaces that work in this environment, especially if you're seeking a bountiful garden.

As fun as it may be scrolling through Pinterest for garden inspiration, it's important to keep in mind that some designs won't cut it here in the UK.

But not all hope is lost, we've created a guide for those summer garden design mistakes you'll want to avoid to create a lush and heavenly field this season.