How to Pick a Fruit Tree Based on Your Birth Month — The 12 Trees and Which to Get (or Gift) Depending on When You Were Born

Making your home personal doesn't begin and end with interior styling. You can take intentional design beyond the inner walls of your home and into your backyard by growing plants that tie into your personality. And today, we're discussing birth month fruit trees.

We've already given you a peek into birth month trees, and while they offer beautiful foliage and some pretty blooms, they lack an edible element. And with garden-to-table growing being the trend it is, these birth month fruit trees will repay your efforts in a bountiful harvest.

I won't keep you in suspense any longer. Here's the list of fruit-bearing trees you can pick from to give your garden a personal planting.

January: Lemon

Lemons are a truly versatile plant you can't go wrong with. (Image credit: YouGarden)

Starting off strong, if you're born in January, lemons are your ideal birth month fruit tree. Paris Lalicata, head of plant education, tells me that lemon often holds its fruit through winter, bringing color and fragrance to quiet months. "It's a beautiful reminder that growth doesn’t stop when things slow down!" These are one of the best fruit trees to grow, and if you're keen on getting a head start, this Vivi the Lemon Tree from Patch Plants is perfect.

Paris Lalicata Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Paris Lalicata is the head of plant education and community at The Sill. With over 10 years of experience growing houseplants, Paris has cultivated an interior garden featuring over 200 plants.

February: Mango

In a smoothie, a fruit salad, or even just served plain, mangoes are a winning plant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're into bare-root fruit trees and born in February, you'll be happy to know that the mango is your chosen cultivar. "Mango begins to bloom in late winter in warmer climates, filling the air with soft yellow-white flower clusters," says Paris. "It provides a sense of optimism for the season ahead." These Thai Mango Seeds from ThaiSeeds on Etsy are ideal for planting during the warmer months.

March: Plum

Plant some plums for a juicy fruit patch in your backyard. (Image credit: YouGarden)

As one of the best trees for front yards, plums are the chosen birth month fruit tree for March. "Plum is one of the first to bloom in spring, covering bare branches with beautiful pink or white flowers," says Paris. "These fruit trees signal warmer days are on the way." And this Victoria Plum Patio Fruit Tree from YouGarden is my choice for fall planting.

April: Cherry

Just imagine the beauty of a cherry tree in your very own garden. (Image credit: Gardening Express)

April got lucky with cherry as your chosen birth month fruit tree. "Cherry blooms briefly each spring," she notes. "They bring bursts of color that invite us to pause, slow down, and enjoy every moment while it's here." So if you're born in April and looking for some tree landscaping ideas, then I recommend planting this Cherry Patio Fruit Tree from Gardening Express.

May: Fig

Bring color into your garden with a stunning fig tree. (Image credit: YouGarden)

Next, we have fig for anyone born in May. "As spring winds down, figs begin to bloom, showing soft flowers among their large, lobed leaves," she says. "They introduce an easy, laid-back summer feel to any space. This Fig Tree 'Brown Turkey' from YouGarden is a hardy planting choice. And our guide to pruning fig trees will help you keep them in tip-top shape.

June: Peach

You can't go wrong with a pretty peach tree in your garden. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

If your birthday lands in June, peach is your personal birth month fruit tree for planting. "Peaches will finish blooming as summer begins, shifting focus from flowers to forming fruit," she notes. "These trees promise a season of sweetness and connection." If you love the idea of growing peach trees in your backyard, this Peach Peregrine Bare-Root Tree from Thompson & Morgan is a great choice.

July: Mulberry

How gorgeous do these dewy mulberries look? (Image credit: YouGarden)

As the year turns into its second half and the calendar flips to July, mulberry is the fruit under the spotlight. And as a bonus, it's one of the fruit trees you can grow in pots. "Mulberry fruits in early to midsummer offer lush foliage and deep color," she explains. "They also offer abundant fruit that makes spaces (and bellies) feel full and alive." And this Mulberry Litre Pot Plant from YouGarden will help you get ahead of sowing from seed.

August: Apple

Keep the doctors away with an apple a day from your home garden. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

According to Paris, apple is the birth month fruit tree for August. "Apples begin to ripen in late summer, turning outdoor spaces into apple-picking season," she advises. "They are perfect for enjoying the harvest with loved ones from the comfort of your own home." They're also one of the best fruit trees for privacy. These Apple Braeburn Seeds from Thompson & Morgan are a brilliant choice for crunchy apples.

September: Asian Pear

These juicy pears will beautify your backyard, while adding to your pantry. (Image credit: Gardening Express)

"From spring blossoms to fall fruit, the Asian or D'Anjou pear brings lively seasonal change to your space, ending with juicy, sweet pears that make early autumn feel cozy and abundant," says Paris. So, if you're born in September and you're looking for trees to plant in a small garden, this Duo Pear Tree from Gardening Express will give you two fruits to pick from.

October: Pomegranate

Brighten your garden with a splash of red through pomegranate tree planting. (Image credit: YouGarden)

If you or a dear family member is born in October, then pomegranate is the birth month fruit tree to plant in your home garden. "Pomegranate is at its peak in fall once its vibrant foliage and ripe fruit appear," says Paris. "And this is the best time to enjoy the delicious pink fruit from these dwarf trees." I recommend bringing home this Dwarf Pomegranate Bush from YouGarden for a colorful fruiting plant.

November: Persimmon

These juicy citrus fruits are a match for November. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

They might not be your typical choice for trees for fall color, but persimmons match the seasonal palette and happen to be the birth month fruit tree for November. And Paris agrees, saying: "Persimmon brings rich fall color and late-ripening fruit, making it a perfect choice for anyone who loves autumn’s glow or the magic of spooky season as the garden begins to rest." This Sharon Fruit 'Fuyu' Persimmon from Thompson & Morgan comes in pots for easy planting.

December: Kumquat

Ending the year strong, December and kumquats are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: YouGarden)

Last but not least, Paris tells me that kumquats are the perfect birth month fruit tree for December. "From late spring blossoms to juicy fruit through winter, kumquat brings cheerful color and tasty citrus to your space," she says. "These indoor fruit trees make even the coldest days feel a bit brighter." This Citrus 'Kumquat' Tree from YouGarden comes ready to plant.

Outdoor Planters for Fruit Trees

Bergs Potter Københavner Flower Pot £47 at nordicnest.com Color: Gray This Københavner Flower Pot from Bergs Potter is a great home for nascent fruit trees. H&M Extra-Large Metal Plant Pot £39.99 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Brown How gorgeous is this Extra-Large Metal Plant Pot from H&M? It'll do nicely with a colorful fruit tree. Crocus Gray Leaf Planters £149.99 at Crocus Quantity: Set of 3 If you're looking to refresh your outdoor planters, this set from Crocus will add texture and style to your space.

