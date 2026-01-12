These 5 Tastemakers Have Each Curated 'Collections' of Dahlias That Are a Shortcut to the Most Stylish Garden Beds This Spring

Dubbed the queen of dahlias, it will come as no surprise to gardening fans that Sarah Raven's spring collective for 2026 is all about these fabulous flowers. And this year, she has called on five incredible tastemakers to curate their own bundles of tubers.

It's just the thing to get you thinking about your garden once winter thaws, and there's plenty of inspiration to steal and sow into your own space. From the likes of Lucinda Chambers to Johnnie Boden, learning how to grow these dahlias will put you in cool company.

Think bright colors, plenty of textural layering, and blooms that are bound to stun. Here's a peek at this exciting collaboration.

1. Lucinda Chambers

A gorgeous summer blushy mix, Lucinda's bundle is perfectly pleasant. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Lucinda Chambers, founder of Collagerie, is first up, and her bundle is, for the most part, a love letter to pastels. And while dahlias are beloved among many florists' top flower picks for Christmas, Lucinda's bundle proves that these blooms are truly versatile.

If you do choose to indulge in Lucinda's bundle, I recommend looking at our guide on when to lift dahlias. That way, you can continue to enjoy this arrangement of tubers for seasons to come.

You can expect to watch all these dahlias bloom during the months of July to November. And if you want them to thrive, plant your tubers in moist but well-draining soil in the full sun.

Sarah Raven Lucinda Chambers Dahlia Collection £25.95 at Sarah Raven Includes: Dahlia 'Break Out', Dahlia 'Otto's Thrill', Dahlia 'Polka', Dahlia 'Sweet Sanne'

Quantity: 4 Tubers This is exactly the kind of effortlessly beautiful cocktail of flowers you'd expect from Lucinda!

2. Butter Wakefield

A little more fun and care-free, Butter's choice is ideal for a meadow-inspired look. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

As an award-winning landscape designer, I knew this dahlia curation by Butter Wakefield would be nothing short of thoughtfully layered. This mix of strikingly inked pom pom dahlias will flood your garden with color and texture.

Not to mention, it's one of the best flowers for cut floral arrangements. Which means you'll be able to put together florist-level bouquets from the comfort of your backyard.

The 'Zundert Mystery Fox' and 'Copper Boy' varieties are my personal favorites from this bundle. And if you're wondering where to plant them, these blooms are great inclusions for modern garden border ideas.

Sarah Raven Butter Wakefield Dahlia Collection £26.95 at Sarah Raven Includes: Dahlia 'Copper Boy', Dahlia 'Cornel Bronze', Dahlia 'Moor Place', Dahlia 'Zundert Mystery Fox'

Quantity: 4 Tubers Butter's bundle of pom pom dahlias also includes some of the best flowers for raised beds.

3. Johnnie Boden

Now this is what I call a stunning autumnal arrangement. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Not to play favorites, but I have to admit that the Johnnie Boden dahlia collection is the one that I've been thinking about ever since I got news of this Sarah Raven collaboration.

In terms of color, these fragrant autumn flowers feel just right for fall. With mix-ins of orange and a couple of burgundy stems, it strikes a stylish balance. And, admittedly, you could have it styled in your garden throughout any other season, too.

Considering Johnnie's background in fashion and his flair for color, this bundle feels like a perfect match for his online personality. So if you're planning ahead for fall garden ideas, or you love the palette for any time of year, this is the one to shop.

Sarah Raven Johnnie Boden's Dahlia Collection £29.95 at Sarah Raven Includes: Dahlia 'Black Jack', Dahlia 'Rip City', Dahlia 'Nuit d'Ete' syn. 'Summer Night', Dahlia 'Happy Halloween', Dahlia 'Bantling'

Quantity: 5 Tubers Since dahlia petals happen to be edible, you could sprinkle these orange and purple flowers on desserts and salads for a chic finishing touch.

4. Tricia Guild

This is the class of dahlia arrangements you can expect with Tricia's collection. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Sarah Raven and Tricia Guild, founder of Designers Guild, have a history of bringing together bold colors and patterns. Last seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2017, the duo reunited for this spring collective, and it's another success.

This bundle features a cohesive color palette with pink and purple dahlia varieties. And the differing textures from the wispy Dahlia 'Café au Lait Royal' to the layered Dahlia 'Moor Place', and the Dahlia 'Misses Amy' offer an eye-catching flourish if you're designing a mini meadow in pots.

Once you harvest some stems for arrangements, you can style this bundle the Tricia way by popping them in a tray of vases or by letting the florets float in water. Either way, they make a stylish statement.

Sarah Raven Tricia Guild's Dahlia Collection £34.95 at Sarah Raven Includes: Dahlia 'Cafe au Lait Royal', Dahlia 'Misses Amy', Dahlia 'Moor Place', Dahlia 'Radegast', Dahlia 'Otto's Thrill', Dahlia 'Le Baron'

Quantity: 6 Tubers I'm especially taken by Tricia's choice of the Dahlia 'Moor Place' with its deep purple flower and layered petals.

5. Patrick Grant

Patrick's bundle of dahlias is bound to make your mornings in the garden feel like a technicolor dream. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Last but not least, we have Patrick Grant, founder of Community Clothing. This British designer might be the last to talk about on the list, but his bundle is no less stunning than the rest.

A well-curated bundle of dahlias that display varying colors, textures, and shapes — Patrick's collection will sprout a garden that unfailingly brings a smile to your face. Not only will these flowers enrich your backyard, but once you harvest some stems, they'll make your home smell amazing, too.

And if you have a larger space to fill, you can always double up on the bundle by choosing the 14-tuber collection to carry Patrick's vision out in true commitment.

Sarah Raven Patrick Grant's Dahlia Collection £43.95 at Sarah Raven Includes: Dahlia 'Orange Symphony', Dahlia 'Labyrinth', Dahlia 'Danique' , Dahlia 'Park Record', Dahlia 'Night Silence', Dahlia 'Caitlin's Joy', Dahlia 'Karma Naomi'

Quantity: 7 Tubers By far the biggest bundle, Patrick's curation is rife with the prettiest colors and textures.

Planter for Your Dahlias

Sarah Raven Terracotta Scalloped Pot £24.95 at Sarah Raven Size: 15 cm x 20 cm Decorating with terracotta pots is an easy way to add character to your garden, and this scalloped design from Sarah Raven is my favorite. H&M Wide Terracotta Plant Pot and Saucer £19.99 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Green If you're looking for something with a little more color and sheen, then you can't go wrong with this green number from H&M. Crocus Embossed Leaf Planters £104.99 at Crocus Quantity: Set of 3 And if you're doubling up on some of these stylish tubers, then get yourself this trio of charming planters from Crocus.

If you're keen to work on your garden now, then our guide to the best flowers to sow in January will help you get a headstart on growing the most beautiful garden on the block.