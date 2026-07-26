It's often said in interior design that a small room is the perfect place for a bold decorating technique, especially if it's a low-traffic space like a powder bath, office, or guest bedroom; low-risk, high-reward. Easier said than done, though, right? When it comes to actually implementing those out-of-the-box ideas, it's easy to worry that such a bold choice will feel overwhelming. However, small space trends are continually pushing the decorating envelope, proving that bold choices really do reap high rewards.

Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw and a designer who frequently remodels London-based apartments, says, "The biggest misconception is that safe choices, like painting a small space white, will automatically make a room feel bigger and brighter." In reality, this tends to make the room feel cold and uninteresting. "You end up with a space that's technically light, but has no warmth or character whatsoever," warns Louise.

From rich hues drenching an upstairs bedroom to apartment kitchens covered in wood paneling, there is so much fun to be had when decorating a small space. Sure, you need to keep a sense of balance and restraint in mind, but you should never shy away from a bold interior design trend just because your square footage is limited. So, if you're planning a small space makeover, forget the safety net; it's time to lean into your daring side. Below are five designer-approved small space trends that prove fortune favors the bold.

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1. Textured Wall Coverings

This small kitchen design is still very understated, but the different woods add warmth and a distinct character to the space. (Image credit: Gab Scott Design Theory)

Textured wall coverings have definitely seen a spike in popularity over the last few years. Tactile wallpaper, tile, wood panelling, and even cork surfaces — these alternatives to painted walls instantly bring a sense of character to a room.

While personally I would never shy away from color, the great thing about texture is that it is not synonymous with intense saturation or pattern. You can be as bold or subtle as you wish, which is what makes a textured wall so effective in small spaces.

"This might be one of my favorite details to include in a small room," says Louise McGarry. "A silk wall covering or a grasscloth wallpaper (there are so many wallpaper trends to choose from) works beautifully, making the room feel rich and enveloping and giving the light something to play off throughout the day," she shares. Texture adds depth to a room, and depth always elevates a small space.

Louise McGarry Co-Founder of Studio Braw Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Matt and Louise, the studio is based in leafy Pimlico, South-West London, though they work across the UK and further afield on projects ranging from heritage townhouses to modern penthouses, sun-soaked villas, characterful show homes, and more.

2. Canopy Beds

There's nothing too intense about this canopy bed, but it completely brings the room to life. (Image credit: Zack DeZon. Design: Moore House Design.)

Okay, a canopy bed in a small bedroom idea may sound like a square peg in a round hole situation. "It sounds counterintuitive, but rather than overwhelming the space, it gives the room a real sense of purpose and theater," explains Louise. A canopy bed gives the space identity rather than leaving you with blank walls to fill.

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UK-based interior designer Lauren Newman regularly designs townhouses and apartments — spaces that need that sense of fulfillment to translate as well-curated. When it comes to small space trends, "Because you're working with less, every design choice carries more weight," she explains. We've seen how curtain trends have become more dramatic lately, from the gothic romance aesthetic to decorating with sheer curtains and even curtains behind the bed.

The goal with canopy beds in small bedrooms is to immerse the room in design. The drapery carries the weight, making your small space stand out without too much effort.

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Lauren Newman Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lauren Newman is a UK-based interior designer with experience designing and decorating smaller homes like townhouses and apartments. Lauren has a British MA and BA Hons in interior design, and draws on over a decade of experience across residential and collaborative projects throughout the UK and Europe. Now, she is the founder of INTERIORS are LUSH, where she flexes her eccentric and bold decorating style.

3. Make the Most of Nooks

The zebra chairs and neon light may seem like bold choices, but when balanced with the dusty pink drench and rustic table, it feels complete. Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Studio Braw This calming bed nook turns an awkward space into a purposeful reading lounge. Image credit: Smac Studio.

Nooks are going to be your best friend when designing a small room. And luckily, breakfast nooks, coffee nooks, and bedroom nooks have evolved into a very design-forward moment in interiors. A nook brings the opportunity to create an extremely intentional and cozy space — plus, there are plenty of ways to really amp up the wow factor.

Whether you are making the most of a small kitchen-dining area or are working around an awkward nook, "Give that moment a story," says Louise. "For example, in a children's room, we tented a small alcove, lit it beautifully and filled it with cushions and toys — it became the most magical corner of the room and made use of a space that would otherwise have been overlooked entirely."

Dining nooks are especially effective, and after you source a good corner dining bench, you can apply this same decorating narrative. Lean into bold textures, color drenching, and heightened personalization. As Lauren says, "A compact space allows you to embrace bold pattern, experiment with color, and be more expressive with tactile materials."