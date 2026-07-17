I like to think that living in a London flat gives me a little bit of authority on small-space design. It takes some craftiness to bring your interior design dreams to life when there's limited space to execute it. Something I've come to love as a small-square-footage dining idea? A dining nook. A table paired with a corner dining bench and a chair or two means more flexibility and limitless style.

But while it looks good on a mood board, scoring the right corner dining bench is the hardest part. A lot of the breakfast nook ideas you see on Instagram or Pinterest are custom builds or DIYs — cute, but not really my forte. I love styling, but I'm not super handy with a hammer and nails. So, that led me on my quest to find the perfect corner dining bench. Ideally, a piece that makes those awkward spaces and small dining areas feel curated and full of character.

A corner dining bench is the cornerstone of a well-designed dining nook. It's comfortable, practical, and surprisingly flexible when it comes to styling. Plus, nailing down good banquette seating helps dictate the kind of table you'll need, the placement of your nook, and the decor you'll arrange around it. So, after some serious searching, below I've curated a list of the best corner dining benches no matter your budget, style, or the size of your space.

Don't let an awkward kitchen layout or forgotten corner hold back your chic dining nook dreams. Corner dining benches offer comfort and an elevated design moment. And when you've got a streamlined list to shop, well, it makes finding the perfect pieces that much easier (wink, wink).

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