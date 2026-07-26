With all the gorgeous, sprawling outdoor spaces served up to us day after day on social media, it's all too easy to feel slightly disappointed when looking out at your own tiny outdoor space. But just because you don't have the space for an Olympic-sized swimming pool or a fully stocked outdoor kitchen doesn't mean your garden is any less worthwhile.

With minimal space to work with, designers are often pushed to think more creatively when designing small gardens, finding little ways to make a big impact. Without the luxury of space, a more refined approach is required, forcing you to fully consider what you actually need from your garden. Which, as a result, can often lead to more considered, intentional designs.

Plus, no place is more ripe for a dramatic transformation than a small, abandoned outdoor area. In just a few months, a pile of gravel and weeds can become a calming oasis. Don't believe me? Just take these before-and-after makeovers as proof.

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1. Checkerboard Chic London Patio

BEFORE

An uninspiring, astroturfed patio that was in need of some TLC. (Image credit: Lilly-Joan Richardson)

AFTER

Image 1 of 3 An elegant tiled garden with an outdoor living room and cooking area (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders.) An elegant tiled garden with an outdoor living room and cooking area (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders.) An elegant tiled garden with an outdoor living room and cooking area (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders.) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

With elegant, checkerboard floors and bountiful, verdant greenery, this gorgeous patio garden in Wandsworth feels a million miles away from the astroturf lawn it once was.

Transformed by landscape designer Lilly-Joan Richardson, this garden went from an uninspiring, blank space to the home's central hub for entertaining.

"Previously, the garden was an underused space that felt flat and uninviting," Lilly says. "The clients are a family with three teenage children, and they wanted to transform it into a garden that was not only beautiful to look at — particularly from the kitchen, where it is visible all year-round — but also practical and inviting to use."

Her clients were keen to create a space that blurred the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, where guests and family could gather in the warmer months, lounging on the sofas and crowding around the barbecue.

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Despite the minimal space, Lilly was able to create two distinct 'zones' in this garden, using large, potted plants to separate the outdoor living room from the cooking area. In doing so, Lilly created the illusion of more space, while simultaneously making the two zones feel more intimate and inviting.

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