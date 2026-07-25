We all have dreams of gardens thick with lush greenery, colorful blooms springing from every corner, and endless space to cultivate that growing green finger. But, sadly, for many of us, this vision is nothing more than that: a dream. And a dream that our tiny shoebox gardens struggle to live up to. But even in the tiniest of outdoor spaces, there are still plenty of opportunities to include some much-needed greenery.

It's at this time of year that our social media feeds become overtaken by gloating videos of sprawling backyards, overflowing with lush hydrangeas and bountiful vegetable crops, and, as a result, our small gardens seem to pale in comparison. But just because you're working with less space doesn't mean your garden isn't equally deserving of some beautiful blooms and foliage of its own.

You see, planting in a small garden versus one brimming with space does require a slightly different approach, but it's by no means impossible. You just need a few tricks up your sleeve to make it work, and luckily, these expert top tips will have you covered.

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1. Hanging Planters

For an even more layered look, try grouping together various hanging planters at different heights. (Image credit: IKEA)

One of the best methods for bringing some greenery into even the tiniest of outdoor spaces is by using some handy hanging baskets. Perfect for a little courtyard garden and apartment balcony alike, this method of planting brings a lovely layered finish to your outdoor area.

"Hanging baskets have really evolved over the past few years. They’re no longer just a traditional feature, but a simple, really high-impact way to add color, texture, and even fresh produce to your space," adds B&Q's horticulture expert Mark Sage. "Whether you’ve got a large garden or just a small balcony, hanging baskets are an easy way to make the most of vertical space and create something that feels full and abundant."

There's plenty of space to experiment with what you include within those baskets, too, with Mark suggesting, "For that really full, cascading look, you want a combination of trailing plants, upright varieties and something to fill the gaps. That layering is what gives baskets that lush, overflowing feel as they grow."

WSMKSZ Small Self-Watering Hanging Planters This clever hanging planter has a built-in reservoir, so it can go 14 days without watering - perfect for frequent travellers. IKEA FlodbjÖrk Hanging Planter This lovely woven, rattan planter from IKEA would look gorgeous grouped together at varying heights, and the affordable price point makes that all the more doable. Nkuku Atsu Hanging Brass Planter For a slightly more luxe look, these bronze planters bring a touch of glam to your outdoor area.

2. The Only Way Is Up

Covering one exterior wall in climbing plants is a beautiful way to transform your small garden into a green haven. (Image credit: James Merrell)

In a tiny garden where there isn't enough room to plant out, there's only one other option: plant up.

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"First — think vertically," encourages landscape designer Kat Aul Cervoni. "An obelisk planted up with a vine gives fullness and dimension without taking up too much space. Same goes for a trellis or lattice."

Making use of climbing plants and wall trellises is an easy way to create a green oasis in your backyard without eating into your floor space. You can use some scented climbers for a more atmospheric effect, or, if you want some protection against your nosy neighbors, a selection of fast-growing climbing plants for privacy is just what you need.

Primrose Classic Black Metal Trellis Give your climbing plants the support they need with this lovely arched wall trellis. Gardening Naturally Willow Expanding Trellis for Garden Walls Let your garden design grow alongside your plants with this genius expandable garden trellis. Garden Trading Barrington Arch Trellis This elegant, arched trellis is decoration enough, even without climbing plants running across it.

Katherine Aul Cervoni Founder and Principal of Staghorn NYC and The Cultivation by Kat Katherine "Kat" Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of Staghorn as well as the blog, The Cultivation. Her passion for all things outdoor living is driven by her desire to help people reconnect to nature wherever they can. She believes that outside spaces should exist as natural extensions of the interiors, and brings this ethos to all her design projects

3. Tiered Displays

Build different levels into your garden hardscaping for a more permanent version of this planting style. (Image credit: Tom Howard)

The key to a lush, fairy tale garden is not just in the sheer amount of plants you have, but in how you use them. What you're searching for is a way to create depth without needing too much space, and for that, a tiered planting scheme will be your best friend.

"It's about finding creative ways of bringing as much green into a small space as possible," says landscape designer Tom Howard, who designed the garden above to feel like you're "surrounded" by plants. "When you plant up larger gardens, you choose big herbaceous borders and taller plants at the back, then taller grasses and perennials, getting smaller the closer you get to the lawn or path."

"Here, you've got your low-level plants, then planting at a high level as well in the raised bed," he adds. "It's about trying to draw the eye up to the rest of the planting."

There are various ways to achieve this, too. From plant ladders, like this clever Wooden Plant Stand, or for a more dramatic effect, you could try a stacked design, like this 5-Tier Stackable Strawberry Planter Tower.