Aside from needing to look good, which goes without saying, if I were to pinpoint the three key requirements of furniture ideal for a small outdoor space, I would say: multifunctional, low-maintenance, and a design that doesn't visually compete with the surroundings. Which is why it's no surprise that IKEA's KROKHOLMEN Coffee Table has been a staple of the Swedish brand for the best part of a decade.

With an impressive 4.8-star rating following hundreds of reviews, the neutral-hued style is modern, compact, and multifunctional — whether used as a coffee table, an oversized side table, or even a chic plant table — and its lightweight design means it can easily be transported around your space to suit your needs, or just as easily be used indoors. But what makes this coffee table a particularly good piece of garden furniture for smaller gardens, is its sleek metal mesh design. The holes not only allow water to pass straight through for practical purposes, but they visually trick the eye into thinking the space feels more open and spacious.

Plus, powder-coated metal outdoor furniture is a big trend this year, featuring heavily at Milan Design Week in April, and for good reason. Inherently suited to outdoor spaces, powder-coated metal designs are durable, versatile, and often have a bit more of an edge to them, in my opinion. And while lots of the styles popping up this year have been bold and colorful, there's a lot to be said for a neutral hue that makes a statement without competing for attention.

IKEA KROKHOLMEN Coffee Table, Outdoor - Beige $99.99 at IKEA £49 at ikea.com At a height of 44cm and a diameter of 73 cm, this compact coffee table or side table is ideal for particularly tiny patios or balconies. Constructed of powder-coated steel, the design is primed to withstand the elements, only requiring a simple wipe-down post rainfall, with the holes of the mesh tabletop allowing water to pass right through it, as well as extra light to filter through it. The slim legs also help visually expand the space, allowing you to see more physical area underneath the tabletop too. Plus, being lightweight, it's also easy to move it around your outdoor area wherever you need it most, made even easier with its lipped edge to ensure everything stays in its place. And as an easy pairing for greenery, the light beige tone will also suit any aesthetic, making it an IKEA Garden Furniture piece that will stand the test of time, too. As with most outdoor furniture, it is advised to cover it when not in use or else store it indoors to keep it in ship shape for as long as possible.

Plant table, coffee table, or a little bit of both — the KROKHOLMEN Outdoor Coffee Table is an inexpensive way to elevate your outdoor space. (Image credit: IKEA)

Along with its airy design, with light seeping through the holes to visually expand the space, the light neutral colors also work wonders to make a small garden feel more open, too.

Plus, rounded furniture is one of the best outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces for this same reason, softening angular edges and promoting a feeling of spaciousness.

As one reviewer shares, "I replaced a rectangular coffee table and this round one works much better in a small space," while another notes that "even though it has a good surface area, the mesh design prevents it from feeling cramped."

If you like the idea of the airy design vibe but are keen to explore some other styles, I've found three alternative options, as well as three additional styles that give a similar feel without the mesh — all of which are affordable and practical.

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Alternative Styles

HAY Balcony Coffee Table £104.50 at madeindesign.co.uk When it comes to iconic outdoor furniture, HAY is always going to make the list — and this perforated surface powder-coated steel coffee table in a punchy (no pun intended) Oxyde Red is giving me all the on-trend feels. Although the design is square, it's a physically smaller table (50 x 51.5 cm x H 39 cm) and the larger round holes add the visual softness to the space while increasing the area for light to travel through for depth and drama. The larger holes also reduce the physical weight of it, making it easy to move around while the double-anti corrosion treatment of the steel ensures it stands up well against the elements. IKEA MÅBÄRSSKÄR Coffee Table $49.99 at IKEA £29 at ikea.com Although not covered in holes, this outdoor coffee table does have a drainage hole on either side of the tabletop to allow water to pass through and the light neutral hue makes it suitable to include within a variety of garden aesthetics. The minimalist design is both stylish and practical, and the carry handle is as much a design moment as it is a functional element to carry it around your garden or around your house. Also constructed of powder-coated steel, it's both durable and easy to care for and its size (H61 x W41 cm — H71 including the handles) makes it ideal for small gardens. VidaXL Garden Coffee Table £38.99 at Amazon UK If you prefer something a little taller, this 72 cm tall VidaXL garden coffee table crafted from powder-coated alloy steel offers a more physically elevated drinks perch. Also available in a range of sizes, despite its square top, its curved legs soften the harder edges making it feel and look more rounded which also give more room for knees underneath it and for ease of walking around it. Highly rated for durability and ease of assembly, its simple design makes it suited to a wide range of spaces for hosting and relaxing outdoors. Noa and Nani Bjarni Garden Patio Occasional Table - Pink £34.99 at Amazon UK Very similar in style to the KROKHOLMEN coffee table but ever so slightly larger (75W x 42.3H cm) and without the mesh, this Bjarni patio occasional table comes in a soft blush pink hue that will add a pop of color to your outdoor space without being too in-your-face. With a practical lipped-edge design, it's both practical for moving around an outdoor or indoor space which enhancing the feel of the soft curves. This metal table is, however, designed for occasional outdoor use and should be covered or stored indoors when not in use. Habitat Habitat Pula Folding Metal Garden Side Table - Black £20 at Habitat UK Habitat's Pula Folding Metal Garden Side Table is a great choice for particularly compact spaces where a coffee table might still be too large, with this style measuring W48 x D52cm. This design is particularly ideal as it can be folded down completely flat for easy storage, taking up minimal space when not in use and its slim, lightweight design also makes it perfect for moving to any corner of the garden that needs an extra spot to house drinks and snacks when lounging outdoors. Highly-rated and inexpensive, one reviewer shared that they also use the tabletop as a tray as it's easily removed. Garden Trading Rive Droite Side Table - Clay £30 at Garden Trading A very similar style and size as the Habitat side table (W46 x D52cm), this steel option by Garden Trading is also available in black and is crafted from weatherproof powder-coated steel. With a detachable tray top and foldable legs, it's another design that works particularly well for small patios and balconies. Praised as being of "very good quality" it's an elegant side table that would pair well with a variety of schemes to add a modern touch — whether next to a garden sofa or within a couple of lounge chairs for easy drinks placement.

For more small space-friendly finds, IKEA's 5-star rated conversation set is the comfortable addition to your tiny patio that will upgrade your space without taking over it.

If you're looking for more ideas for specific pieces, our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service will put you in touch directly with our stylists who can source them specifically for you and your requirements.

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