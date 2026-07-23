IKEA's Modern Scandi Outdoor Coffee Table Is a Multipurpose Marvel That's Ideal for Small Gardens — It's Simple, Stylish, and Practical

This almost-five-star-rated metal mesh design is both versatile and easy to maintain — "I ordered a second one right away," shares one reviewer

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A beige mesh outdoor coffee table with a bottle and glass of water on top in front of two white outdoor chairs on a dark tiled floor with foliage on one side and an outdoor closet on the other
(Image credit: IKEA)

Aside from needing to look good, which goes without saying, if I were to pinpoint the three key requirements of furniture ideal for a small outdoor space, I would say: multifunctional, low-maintenance, and a design that doesn't visually compete with the surroundings. Which is why it's no surprise that IKEA's KROKHOLMEN Coffee Table has been a staple of the Swedish brand for the best part of a decade.

With an impressive 4.8-star rating following hundreds of reviews, the neutral-hued style is modern, compact, and multifunctional — whether used as a coffee table, an oversized side table, or even a chic plant table — and its lightweight design means it can easily be transported around your space to suit your needs, or just as easily be used indoors. But what makes this coffee table a particularly good piece of garden furniture for smaller gardens, is its sleek metal mesh design. The holes not only allow water to pass straight through for practical purposes, but they visually trick the eye into thinking the space feels more open and spacious.

Plus, powder-coated metal outdoor furniture is a big trend this year, featuring heavily at Milan Design Week in April, and for good reason. Inherently suited to outdoor spaces, powder-coated metal designs are durable, versatile, and often have a bit more of an edge to them, in my opinion. And while lots of the styles popping up this year have been bold and colorful, there's a lot to be said for a neutral hue that makes a statement without competing for attention.

A white outdoor coffee table with a lemon plant on top and three glasses filled with a drink with a lemon and lime slice in each above a round grate and next to an outdoor wall with faded plaster

Plant table, coffee table, or a little bit of both — the KROKHOLMEN Outdoor Coffee Table is an inexpensive way to elevate your outdoor space.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Along with its airy design, with light seeping through the holes to visually expand the space, the light neutral colors also work wonders to make a small garden feel more open, too.

Plus, rounded furniture is one of the best outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces for this same reason, softening angular edges and promoting a feeling of spaciousness.

As one reviewer shares, "I replaced a rectangular coffee table and this round one works much better in a small space," while another notes that "even though it has a good surface area, the mesh design prevents it from feeling cramped."

If you like the idea of the airy design vibe but are keen to explore some other styles, I've found three alternative options, as well as three additional styles that give a similar feel without the mesh — all of which are affordable and practical.

Alternative Styles

For more small space-friendly finds, IKEA's 5-star rated conversation set is the comfortable addition to your tiny patio that will upgrade your space without taking over it.

If you're looking for more ideas for specific pieces, our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service will put you in touch directly with our stylists who can source them specifically for you and your requirements.

And for more ideas for your garden and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!