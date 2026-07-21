Lighting is as much about atmosphere as it is about illumination. You can never have too many layers in a home. Perhaps it’s the stylist in me, but I think of lights in much the same way I do accessories: the furniture may form the outfit, but the right lamp, pendant, or wall light is what truly settles a space, draws attention to different areas, and gives the room its character.



That might mean introducing a design classic, such as the Vitra Akari 25N floor lamp, softly diffusing light in a way that feels both timeless and modern — or opting for something more sculptural, like the Montera table lamp by &Tradition, which adds a playful silhouette and distinctive finish to any surface.

Heal’s is, for me, the obvious starting point for where to buy lighting. When sourcing for clients through Design Lab by Livingetc, I often find myself returning to its diverse lighting collection. The Tottenham Court Road store, in particular, is a stylist’s dream, letting you experience the scale and quality of each light in person, so you can see exactly how it will transform a room. So, whether you’re adding a final touch, highlighting a favorite artwork, or building another layer into your living room lighting scheme, remember: the right light doesn’t just illuminate — it elevates, making everything around it feel more thoughtfully placed.

I still stand by the fact that you can never have too many layers of lighting. The point is to make sure each piece feels like part of the same conversation. Look for a thread that connects them; that could be a repeated softer silhouette, perhaps a complementary finish (or totally contrasting), or colors that sit comfortably together without feeling too matched.



Then consider what each light is bringing to the room beyond illumination. A tall floor lamp can give a forgotten corner a purpose, introduce height or restore balance beside a sofa, sideboard or artwork. Smaller lamps can be just as effective, drawing the eye toward the areas and objects you want people to notice. Most importantly, choose lighting that still interests you when it is switched off and should be strong enough to hold its own in daylight. When the light comes on, it should not create the character from scratch, but reveal even more of it.

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