I've had a few friends walk me through their IKEA PAX wardrobes before, and I'm honestly always so impressed. Not just because it looks so much more expensive than I know they paid for it, but because they've also managed to think about the little details, like shallow accessory trays and trouser hangers. The only time I've attempted to design my own in the past, I quickly gave up — overwhelmed.

But that's precisely why IKEA's new ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers caught my eye. Not only does it look like a more grown-up version of the soon-to-be-discontinued MALM dresser with its modern Shaker profile and light oak finish, but it also comes with two hidden 'inner' drawers, perfect for styling sunglasses, jewelry, and all your smaller accessories.

This IKEA product has done all the deep-thinking for you. And if you really have your heart set on a larger 'closet' design like what you can do with PAX, this new series also includes a freestanding wardrobe and tallboy, which could be used to build it out.

IKEA ANKARUDDEN Chest of 6 Drawers With 2 Inner Drawers/Oak Effect £179 at ikea.com Made with sleek integrated handles and featuring two hidden 'inner' drawers, IKEA's new chest of drawers is Scandinavian design at its finest. MALM walked so ANKARUDDEN could run — and anyone looking for MALM alternatives can stop their search immediately. It's only available in a light oak effect finish (not that that's a bad thing), and, as mentioned, as a tallboy and wardrobe, too. One review begs, "Please, please bring in bedside tables to coordinate." On that note, it's worth flagging that there are some mixed reviews so far, although it's still very early days. One mentions that the oak finish doesn't directly match an IKEA bedframe from another collection, and others say the drawers don't open smoothly, but that could be user error during construction, as others have been very impressed.





While many prioritize a wardrobe in their bedroom, the power of a dresser should not be overlooked. Chunky knits or heavy clothing that is prone to stretching may lose their shape on hangers, so are better stored in drawers. Plus, smaller pieces, especially accessories, are less likely to get lost or damaged in drawers.

And then, of course, there is the top of your dresser to consider: the perfect hip-height place to display your perfume collection, a candle that'll make your bedroom smell nice, fresh flowers, a lamp, and a mirror.

But if IKEA's ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers isn't quite to your liking, I've sourced six alternatives in different styles and to suit all budgets below.

DUSK Bonnie Bobbin 3 Drawer Chest in Taupe £149 at Dusk.com Slightly smaller, so great if you're short on space, the real selling point of this 3-drawer chest has to be its sweet bobbin edges. It's also available as a complementary Bonnie wardrobe and has a 4.67/5-star rating, with comments about its gorgeous color, sturdy design, and how easy it is to put together. DUSK Elena Ash 6 Drawer Chest in Light Wood £319 at Dusk.com This fluted chest of drawers from Dunelm looks so much more expensive than it is. Plus, you get a 'mystery' discount right now when you use the code REVEAL. Made from solid ash, ash veneer, and MDF, it's rated 4.83/5-stars after nearly 200 reviews. (There's also a walnut finish coming soon, too.) Habitat Simone Wide Rattan 4 Drawer Chest £310 at Habitat UK Want a quick way to add texture to your space? This rattan chest of drawers will do it. You can get a further 20% off right now using the code FURN20. It's rated 4.4/5-stars right now, with comments including "Great quality, sturdy, easy to follow instructions. Chic." Though one flags it's actually veneer, which isn't listed in the product description. John Lewis Check & Stripe 3 Drawer Chest in Dark Wood £349 at John Lewis I've seen this John Lewis dresser IRL and can attest that the detailing with the wood looks so expensive. It's currently discounted from £699 and reduced to clear, which means you don't have long to secure it. This is slightly smaller than IKEA's design, but it also comes as a longer sideboard with a marble top, if you're looking for something bigger. Dunelm Reeva 6 Drawer Chest £479.20 at Dunelm This mid-century style dresser is so pretty. Available in a lighter wash as well as this deeper hue, it's currently rated 5/5 after seven reviews. Made from "very heavy solid wood," one review writes: "Very, very good quality furniture, love the color and love the fact it came ready assembled." (You won't get that with IKEA.) Anthropologie Hale Canvas Six-Drawer Chest of Drawers £1,998 at Anthropologie For the maximalists out there, this Hale chest of drawers from Anthropologie comes in a range of different patterns. It's an investment, but is sure to be the star of your bedroom (or living room, for that matter). It also comes as a bedside table and smaller chest, and currently has five reviews, all five stars.

Still, I do think the hidden inner drawers on IKEA's ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers really sell it for me. It's one of the first things you're told to think of when planning kitchen drawers, so honestly, I'm not sure why it's taken me so long to apply the same logic to bedroom storage, where space is even more of a premium.

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