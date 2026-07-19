IKEA's Sophisticated New ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers Is Its Basic Range, Grown Up — It's Even Got a Hidden Accessory Drawer

Stop mourning the soon-to-be discontinued MALM dresser — IKEA has just released the perfect replacement, no DIY required

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IKEA ANKARUDDEN Chest of 6 Drawers styled in bedroom with a lamp, vase of branches, and books, under a round mirror, next to a plant, and a cane armchair
(Image credit: IKEA)

I've had a few friends walk me through their IKEA PAX wardrobes before, and I'm honestly always so impressed. Not just because it looks so much more expensive than I know they paid for it, but because they've also managed to think about the little details, like shallow accessory trays and trouser hangers. The only time I've attempted to design my own in the past, I quickly gave up — overwhelmed.

But that's precisely why IKEA's new ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers caught my eye. Not only does it look like a more grown-up version of the soon-to-be-discontinued MALM dresser with its modern Shaker profile and light oak finish, but it also comes with two hidden 'inner' drawers, perfect for styling sunglasses, jewelry, and all your smaller accessories.

This IKEA product has done all the deep-thinking for you. And if you really have your heart set on a larger 'closet' design like what you can do with PAX, this new series also includes a freestanding wardrobe and tallboy, which could be used to build it out.

While many prioritize a wardrobe in their bedroom, the power of a dresser should not be overlooked. Chunky knits or heavy clothing that is prone to stretching may lose their shape on hangers, so are better stored in drawers. Plus, smaller pieces, especially accessories, are less likely to get lost or damaged in drawers.

And then, of course, there is the top of your dresser to consider: the perfect hip-height place to display your perfume collection, a candle that'll make your bedroom smell nice, fresh flowers, a lamp, and a mirror.

But if IKEA's ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers isn't quite to your liking, I've sourced six alternatives in different styles and to suit all budgets below.

Still, I do think the hidden inner drawers on IKEA's ANKARUDDEN Chest of Drawers really sell it for me. It's one of the first things you're told to think of when planning kitchen drawers, so honestly, I'm not sure why it's taken me so long to apply the same logic to bedroom storage, where space is even more of a premium.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.