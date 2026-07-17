There's never been a better time to be a small space dweller and a coffee enthusiast. Why? Well, so many of the best names in coffee are releasing high-tech, fully automatic machines that are more compact than ever. Just like how the iPhone and Bluetooth speakers got smaller and smarter, these days, just because a coffee machine fits in a small kitchen doesn't mean it necessarily lacks any of the tech you'd get with bigger appliances. Take the just-launched De'Longhi Rivelia Start, for example.

As design becomes increasingly important to the home barista, the espresso machine you invest in for your coffee nook needs to deliver on both performance and form. Everyone wants a delicious, quality brew, but no one wants bulky appliances that clutter the kitchen. The Rivelia Start is De'Longhi's most compact design yet, and a more affordable alternative to the brand's Rivelia machine (£749), which launched in 2024. It's available in two different trend-led colors (with more to come) and with professional-grade versatility. Although I'm generally partial to a semi-automatic machine, I can't help but nerd out a little bit over this new release.

A premium at-home coffee experience doesn't have to come at the expense of good design. Sure, we can all pretend that the quality of the coffee is all that matters, but if you value convenience and stylish design as well, the Rivelia Start in the trendy beige or sage green colorway seems like a pretty wise investment to make. Here's what to know.

De'Longhi Rivelia Start £599.99 at Delonghi UK As much as I personally love the art of making coffee (grinding my own beans, steaming the milk, etc.), I totally understand the appeal of a slim, convenient coffee maker — it makes a morning routine easier and doesn't crowd the counter. This De'Longhi Rivelia Start machine currently comes in two stylish colorways: green and maple brown, with a wider rollout of more curated colorways expected to land in September. And you can elevate your coffee routine further with the cold brew option. A cold brew in under five minutes? Yes, please.



What sets this automatic espresso machine apart (and rivals my beloved KitchenAid semi-automatic machine) is that it was designed specifically as a 'countertop style statement' for design-conscious homes. So, De'Longhi knows exactly the kind of person after the Rivelia Start — a design-loving coffee connoisseur (sounds like you and me, eh?)

But after doing a little digging, what really struck me about this coffee maker is the 'bean switch system'. The Rivelia Start features two 250-gram interchangeable bean hoppers so you can effortlessly swap between different roasts. For instance, in the morning you may want a dark roast to wake you up, while a lighter-flavored roast is preferable in the afternoon, or even a decaf in the evening. It's bean flexibility with no intense hopper or coffee machine cleaning necessary.

Plus, you get all of the other typical automatic coffee machine features, like 10 different drinks at the push of a button and a milk steaming system that does the hard work for you. Which is fabulous if you can't be fussed to practice your milk frothing techniques — sometimes you need a quick, convenient caffeine fix, I get it.

And the cherry on top? You can also make a cold brew on this machine in under five minutes. I must admit, I'm impressed, De'Longhi. However, if you're still mulling over your cold brew coffee machine options and what automatic machine you want to invest in, there are a few similar options on the market. Below are three more favorites.

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I told you it was a good time to be looking for a sleek coffee machine for your apartment! Now all that's left is laying out your plans for all of the things you want to include in your coffee nook. I may or may not have some advice on that, too.

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