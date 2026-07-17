I know it's going to be a good day when my matcha's microfoam looks rich and velvety. And this morning ritual has taken on a whole new light since I discovered this sweet Matcha Station from Urban Outfitters.

Coffee nooks have been a thing forever, and it feels like matcha corners are finally getting the love they deserve. These countertop organizers allow you to make your love for this earthy green beverage a part of your culinary vignette, in tune with the rise of matcha-inspired cafés.

So, here are some ways to rope this therapeutic beverage ritual into your design and how to curate a matcha station you'll actually use.

Matcha Station Stylings

Since I like my matchas refreshingly chilled in this sweltering weather (and otherwise), I can't stop thinking about how game-changing this dedicated ice fridge would be. To keep up with other designer necessities for a cool summer home, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.