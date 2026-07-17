People Are Now Buying These 'Matcha Stations' to Better Organize Their Drink Rituals — They Make for Pretty Countertop Decor, too

These mini countertop organizers offer up a dedicated nook for your morning matcha

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
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a matcha station with a hand reaching in to grab a milk jug
(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

I know it's going to be a good day when my matcha's microfoam looks rich and velvety. And this morning ritual has taken on a whole new light since I discovered this sweet Matcha Station from Urban Outfitters.

Coffee nooks have been a thing forever, and it feels like matcha corners are finally getting the love they deserve. These countertop organizers allow you to make your love for this earthy green beverage a part of your culinary vignette, in tune with the rise of matcha-inspired cafés.

So, here are some ways to rope this therapeutic beverage ritual into your design and how to curate a matcha station you'll actually use.

Matcha Station Stylings

Since I like my matchas refreshingly chilled in this sweltering weather (and otherwise), I can't stop thinking about how game-changing this dedicated ice fridge would be. To keep up with other designer necessities for a cool summer home, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.