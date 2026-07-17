People Are Now Buying These 'Matcha Stations' to Better Organize Their Drink Rituals — They Make for Pretty Countertop Decor, too
These mini countertop organizers offer up a dedicated nook for your morning matcha
I know it's going to be a good day when my matcha's microfoam looks rich and velvety. And this morning ritual has taken on a whole new light since I discovered this sweet Matcha Station from Urban Outfitters.
Coffee nooks have been a thing forever, and it feels like matcha corners are finally getting the love they deserve. These countertop organizers allow you to make your love for this earthy green beverage a part of your culinary vignette, in tune with the rise of matcha-inspired cafés.
So, here are some ways to rope this therapeutic beverage ritual into your design and how to curate a matcha station you'll actually use.
This Matcha Station Shelf from Urban Outfitters might be the easiest way to fashion your love for matcha. It's simple, doesn't take up much space, and has just enough shelf room for your matcha essentials. Not to mention, it's minimalist enough to fit into almost any kitchen style. I'd take inspiration from Urban Outfitters' stylings, only replacing the Yeti and the moka pot to host your whisk and a bowl instead.
If the shelf is sold out by the time you're here, or you prefer a touch of closed storage, this Matcha Station from Urban Outfitters is another simplistic option. You can even use the clever pull-out drawer to store your favorite glass straws or some mini microfibre cloths for easy clean up.
If you want the feel of a traditional Japanese matcha café, this three-tier station from Amazon feels like an obviously chic choice. It's understated in style but feels contemporary with its dark wood finish. And the mini shelf for tea cups elevates the entire station.
A best-seller on Etsy with happy customer reviews, this Smiski Display Matcha Station Shelf will make you smile. While it doesn't come with any of the flourishes (including the collectibles), the bright green base features a mini Togo, a dining set, and arched shelves for you to personalize.
If you like the classic laid-back look, this rattan-style matcha organizer from Amazon is quite charming. And if you ask me, it's worth foregoing counter space, even in a small kitchen.
You can also take kitchen countertop organizers like the NÅLBLECKA from IKEA and transform it into your at-home matcha station. The tall lower-tier is perfect if you tend to drink matchas in highballs and also leaves room for a whisk, if you tend to get fancy with your recipes.
Matcha Station Stylings
If you don't have the space for a station all its own, this Matcha Set from Fellow is an undeniably good-looking alternative. And it's also available in a pretty 'Desert Rose', a sleek 'Matte Black', and an ultra-minimalist 'Matte White'.
Since I like my matchas refreshingly chilled in this sweltering weather (and otherwise), I can't stop thinking about how game-changing this dedicated ice fridge would be. To keep up with other designer necessities for a cool summer home, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.