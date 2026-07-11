They say your tastes change over time, but if there's one thing I don't think I'll ever grow out of, it's my love for ice. Perhaps more accurately defined as a borderline obsession, my need for ice has been the object of much fascination throughout my life, but, if the newest kitchen appliance trend is anything to go by, I'm no longer alone in this devotion.

I'll be honest, I've yet to meet a freezer that can keep up with my ice intake. Even in the dead of winter, I go through more ice each day than my measly ice tray can keep up with. So, when I heard whisperings of a dedicated ice fridge hitting the market, it's safe to say my interest was piqued. A never-ending supply of ice sat right in my kitchen? Never having to suffer through a half-warm iced coffee again? This is the stuff dreams are made of — particularly in these hot summer months.

And it's not just perfect for ice-freaks like me, for passionate hosts, I'd go so far as to say this is a must-have item. Nothing ruins a party faster than finding out the host is all out of ice. But with this genius machine in your back pocket, there's absolutely no risk of that happening. But before we get too excited, let's establish exactly what an ice fridge really does, and why they're so different from your regular freezer.

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What Is an Ice Fridge?

The Sub-Zero ice maker fits neatly under counters, taking up minimal space. (Image credit: Sub-Zero)

When we talk about an 'ice fridge', we're referring to appliances with the sole purpose of supplying ice. More often than not, these look like small fridges designed to sit beneath your kitchen worktop, though you can also find plenty of countertop appliances with the same function.

Perhaps the best example of this type of product is Sub-Zero's Designer Undercounter Ice Maker. One of the newest additions to the kitchen appliance brand's product range, this petite fridge uses a patented ice distribution system to ensure an even and steady supply of ice at all times, while cutting down on maintenance and upkeep.

"A dedicated ice maker is engineered for producing a consistent supply of high-quality ice," explains Jeff Sweet from Sub-Zero. Using consumer insight data, Sub-Zero designed this machine to produce the most desirable ice shape: a 1.25" clear cube. Continuing, Jeff adds, "It includes a patented ice distribution system that eliminates uneven ice distribution to maximize usable storage without manual intervention, while an ultrasonic sensor accurately measures ice levels unaffected by the environment, so consumers can forget the inconsistency of freezer trays or freezer ice systems."

This design, and others like it, differ from regular freezers in their production process. As Chris Grundy, senior product manager at Haier & Hoover UK & Ireland, explains, "Traditional freezers rely on manual ice trays, which take time, occupy valuable freezer space, and only produce limited quantities of ice. A dedicated ice-making system is designed to deliver a continuous supply whenever it's needed."

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This style of system can also be found in premium freezers, such as Samsung's Bespoke AI Series 8, which comes with a plumbed-in ice dispenser, or Haier's FD 90 Series 7, with its Auto Ice Maker.

"Many premium systems also produce cleaner, more consistent ice that's ideal for everything from chilled soft drinks to entertaining guests. It means you're not planning ahead or running out halfway through a gathering; the appliance simply takes care of it for you," says Chris. "It's another example of how premium refrigeration is moving beyond food preservation to supporting modern lifestyles and reducing everyday effort."

Jeff Sweet Social Links Navigation Corporate Manager- Product Marketing at Sub-Zero Group, Inc. With over 12 years of experience at the Sub-Zero Group, Jeff currently works as the corporate manager of product marketing, and is an expert voice on trends in the luxury appliance industry,

Why Are They Trending?

Be the host of the summer and add an ice machine to your outdoor kitchen. (Image credit: Sub-Zero)

So, why are they trending at the moment?

Well, not to state the obvious, but we're going through a bit of a heatwave as of late, so it should really come as no surprise that people are more keen than usual to bring some ice into their kitchen setups.

But even beyond recent weather reports, this trend reflects a wider shift in what we expect from our modern kitchens. As Chris explains, "They're no longer simply spaces for cooking; they're places to entertain, socialize, and enjoy everyday moments. That means consumers are looking for appliances that offer greater convenience while also elevating the whole experience."

It's the same reason we're seeing a growing appetite for home bars and outdoor kitchens; people are actively designing their spaces around the idea of hosting, and investing in items that not only they will enjoy, but that their guests will, too.

"At the same time, there's been huge growth in home entertaining, at-home coffee culture and premium drinks, whether that's iced coffee, mocktails or cocktails," adds Chris. Post-pandemic, not only are people hosting more, but they're hosting better, too. And what better to assist you in that pursuit than your own never-ending supply of ice?

"Dedicated ice makers are growing in popularity as home entertaining continues to evolve and consumers place greater value on hospitality-driven kitchen design," agrees Jeff. "Rather than relying on traditional freezer ice trays or slow-producing built-in freezer ice systems, homeowners want a more reliable, always-ready supply of high-quality ice that supports everyday use and entertaining. In luxury kitchens especially, ice is no longer an afterthought but part of the hosting experience. Sub-Zero designed its new Undercounter Designer Ice Maker specifically with this shift in consumer needs in mind."

One of the biggest secrets to being a good host is knowing how to make your life easier, and this type of device offers exactly that. "Having a fridge that can produce a consistent supply of quality ice on demand removes one of those small daily inconveniences and makes the kitchen feel more capable and luxurious," says Chris.

Do I Need One?

For most people, an ice machine won't be a wholly necessary kitchen addition. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

Knowing whether a dedicated ice fridge is a worthy investment for you will come down to a few factors.

First of all, you need to think about whether it will solve an issue for you. For frequent hosts or large families, it can be hard to maintain your ice supply with a regular freezer, and you may often find yourself running out. If that problem is familiar to you, an ice fridge might just be the answer.

If you constantly have people in and out of your home, this kind of appliance can be a no-brainer. "It supports entertaining, keeps up with busy households and removes the need for countertop ice makers or overflowing ice trays," says Chris, "It's a feature that works quietly in the background but makes a noticeable difference whenever you're hosting friends, enjoying an iced coffee on a warm day or simply wanting perfectly chilled drinks on demand."

iN Ice Maker Machine £89.99 at Amazon UK Perfect for small kitchens, this petite machine produces two different sizes of ice and takes less than 10 minutes to churn out a fresh load of cubes. EUHOMY Nugget Ice Maker £199.99 at Amazon UK One of the most popular ice makers on the market, this countertop machine keeps you stocked with a constant supply of small nuggets of ice, perfect for cocktails. LG Instaview Freestanding Non-Plumbed American Fridge Freezer £2,009 at John Lewis It may not be a dedicated ice fridge, but this smart fridge-freezer offers you the option of cubed, crushed, and craft ice, and, if that wasn't enough, with the LG ThinQ smart system, you can control the production of ice directly from your smartphone, so you never have to come home to a half-empty ice drawer.

While some may think of this as an unnecessary luxury, experts suggest it won't be long until features like these become regular fixtures in all high-tech, luxury kitchens. As Chris says, "As kitchens become more connected and lifestyle-led, features like integrated ice production are becoming part of the expectation for a truly premium home, rather than an occasional luxury.”

And for more 'cold appliance' trends to add to your kitchen, the latest kitchen cooling tech will help you survive summer heatwaves in style.

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