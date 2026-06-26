I'm a bit scared to admit that I don't actually have a dedicated coffee nook in my flat. Regularly testing coffee machines means I don't always have the counter space to make things so personalized and streamlined. But having dreamed of a dedicated setup for so long, I have very strong feelings about the things every coffee nook should have.

Making coffee at home has become way more mainstream over the last few years, and as such, so have some coffee bar ideas. Sure, we all want a tasty cup of joe to help us wake up in the morning, but the routine is almost just as important. Smelling the freshly ground beans, practicing your latte art, and taking a moment to pause, sit, and sip before the day begins.

Which is why serious coffee connoisseurs should have a dedicated coffee nook at home (myself included), a carved-out corner fit with all the best coffee machine accessories. And what are they, you ask? Here are six things I think no modern coffee nook is complete without.

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1. A Quality (and Preferably Stylish Looking) Coffee Machine

The Anza R2 Concrete Espresso Machine has been on my list for a while. It's the definition of art meets performance. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Architect: Krysytan Keck)

First and foremost, every coffee nook needs a stellar espresso machine or coffee maker. Duh. It's an obvious first step, but finding the best espresso machine for your space can be a journey. Start by considering where you'll keep your coffee maker in your kitchen and what you really want from your machine.

Do you want something totally hands-off for an ultra-convenient cup of coffee? Or do you want to practice milk frothing techniques and grind your own beans? You can go automatic or fully manual, or somewhere in between.

"For most coffee lovers, a semi-automatic machine is the most practical choice, as it combines ease of operation with the ability to influence key parameters, resulting in high-quality results without excessive effort," Leo Yuffa, owner of Colorado-based Dazbog Coffee, tells me.

However, each type typically comes in a range of options that fit your counterspace size and price range. For me, I like a blend of form and function with a bit of hands-on interface — the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic or the Smeg Cold Brew and Espresso Machine have become two of my favorites.

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Leo Yuffa Social Links Navigation Coffee Expert Leo Yuffa is the owner of Dazbog Coffee, a company specializing in premium coffee roasts with 15 coffee shops across Colorado, alongside his brother, Tony. Established in 1996, Dazbog Coffee is a gourmet coffee roaster that slow-roasts coffee daily in small, customized batches. Dazbog carefully samples coffee from hundreds of farms WORLDWIDE to select only the best estate and plantation beans.

2. A Grinder and Milk Frother

Depending on the finish and build, grinders and milk frothers can actually be a very stylish addition to a coffee bar. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Next up, every coffee nook should have a quality coffee grinder or milk frothing equipment. As you will quickly find when searching for a coffee maker, grinders and milk steaming wands aren't built into every machine. While this may seem inconvenient at first, it's actually a great opportunity to invest in appliances that yield top-of-the-line results. Plus, most coffee-related appliances have a more stylish look to them than other kitchen gear — trust me, it all becomes part of the coffee nook design.

If space allows, I'd go big or go home with these inclusions; you'll always get better results when you invest in quality. Plus, practicing your latte art and grinding fresh beans (even if you don't do either every day) not only makes the coffee-making ritual more enjoyable but also makes your coffee machine work better and taste better.

3. Elevated Drinkware and Accessories

A coffee nook is part of your home, so style matters. (Image credit: Thomas Richter)

Okay, now it's time to get into the fun things every coffee nook needs. Once you have the technical bits sorted, you can start playing with how you want to personalize your coffee nook and how it will blend with the rest of your home's design scheme. A lot of the visual heavy-lifting here starts with the drinkware and accessories — aspects just as important as the appliances, but a little more niche and aesthetic.

I'll be the first to argue that the mug you choose affects the way your coffee tastes (and, actually, it's scientifically proven). But mostly, it's simply important to have a few go-to mugs that look just as beautiful when not in use (perhaps while sitting in your coffee station mug organizer?)

And don't feel limited to only picking your favorite mugs, a set of chrome espresso cups and saucers, or a few characterful glasses for iced coffee would elevate your shelves and make your coffee nook look cafe-ready.

Beyond drinkware, a coffee nook should also have a few other coffee machine accessories, too. Knock boxes, puck-suckers, tapping mats, bean storage containers — all of these things have their place, but it's up to you to pick what's necessary for your ideal coffee nook.

4. A Cozy Seating Area (If Space Allows)

A built-in bench seat is the dream for true morning routine practicers. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Coffee nooks can be a small space that lives on the countertop or a fully realized breakfast nook idea. So, if you have the space, then a cozy spot to sit and sip is essential. No more tech early in the morning, we are practicing healthy analogue habits in 2026!

And interior designer, Nina Lichtenstein, agrees. "A small table with comfortable chairs or a cushioned bench can turn your coffee nook into a serene spot for relaxation," she says.

For those with more room to work with, I'd go for a full banquette seating look. However, I am also loving the idea of a couple of pouffe seats around a bistro table, if you are an apartment-dweller like me. Your home cafe is yours to create. Just make sure the seats are cozy, elevated, and preferably match the rest of your nook's design and color scheme.