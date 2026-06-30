This Cabinet Is the Most Budget-Friendly Way to Make a Coffee Nook Feel Custom-Built — and It Can Even Work on Small Kitchen Counters

Give your favorite morning ritual the attention it deserves with this chic coffee nook cabinet

Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features
A llight oak double door breakfast bar with ample storage
(Image credit: Makers)

The best kitchens are those that are designed to actively support the lifestyles of the people living in them. Finding little ways to integrate your daily routine into your space is what makes it feel truly personal, and, for me, nothing exemplifies that more than my dedicated coffee station.

Much like the rest of the population, my day does not begin until my first coffee has been consumed. It's an integral pillar of my routine, something I look forward to every day, and often, embarrassingly enough, go to sleep thinking about. So, when I was designing my kitchen, I knew a dedicated coffee bar was an essential addition. What I didn't realize, however, was just how expensive it was to create one of these from scratch. As it turns out, those stunning, built-in coffee cabinets I see all over Instagram don't come cheap, and my dream of a pocket-door breakfast station was quickly dampened. Luckily, I found the next best thing: this Coffee Station Organizer on Amazon.

With the same chic elevated look as all the custom-built cabinets I'd been lusting after, but at a fraction of the price, I think I struck gold with this find. And you'd never guess I got it for less than £50.

Alternative Options

If this design isn't exactly what you're after for your space, I've rounded up a few different styles that are also easy on the wallet.

While you're designing your ideal coffee nook, these are the six things every coffee nook should have for a stylized, streamlined space.

For even more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.