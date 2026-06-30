The best kitchens are those that are designed to actively support the lifestyles of the people living in them. Finding little ways to integrate your daily routine into your space is what makes it feel truly personal, and, for me, nothing exemplifies that more than my dedicated coffee station.

Much like the rest of the population, my day does not begin until my first coffee has been consumed. It's an integral pillar of my routine, something I look forward to every day, and often, embarrassingly enough, go to sleep thinking about. So, when I was designing my kitchen, I knew a dedicated coffee bar was an essential addition. What I didn't realize, however, was just how expensive it was to create one of these from scratch. As it turns out, those stunning, built-in coffee cabinets I see all over Instagram don't come cheap, and my dream of a pocket-door breakfast station was quickly dampened. Luckily, I found the next best thing: this Coffee Station Organizer on Amazon.

With the same chic elevated look as all the custom-built cabinets I'd been lusting after, but at a fraction of the price, I think I struck gold with this find. And you'd never guess I got it for less than £50.

Amazon Laneryin Coffee Station Organizer £46.99 at Amazon UK Elegant, petite, and packed with storage, this is the perfect addition to a small kitchen, proving you don't need tons of space to squeeze a coffee nook into your design. With space to tuck in your coffee machine and a milk frother too, this bamboo design brings some structure and organization to your morning coffee setup. Above the coffee machine nook, you'll find a shelf, perfect for keeping your mugs close to hand, with a fluted glass cabinet above that offers a spot to hide away any less appealing essentials, like extra coffee pods or sweetener. The light bamboo frame brings a natural warmth, while the cabinet doors adorned with simple gold hardware add a touch of quiet luxury to your kitchen, all for less than £50.

Alternative Options

If this design isn't exactly what you're after for your space, I've rounded up a few different styles that are also easy on the wallet.

While you're designing your ideal coffee nook, these are the six things every coffee nook should have for a stylized, streamlined space.

For even more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.