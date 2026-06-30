This Cabinet Is the Most Budget-Friendly Way to Make a Coffee Nook Feel Custom-Built — and It Can Even Work on Small Kitchen Counters
Give your favorite morning ritual the attention it deserves with this chic coffee nook cabinet
The best kitchens are those that are designed to actively support the lifestyles of the people living in them. Finding little ways to integrate your daily routine into your space is what makes it feel truly personal, and, for me, nothing exemplifies that more than my dedicated coffee station.
Much like the rest of the population, my day does not begin until my first coffee has been consumed. It's an integral pillar of my routine, something I look forward to every day, and often, embarrassingly enough, go to sleep thinking about. So, when I was designing my kitchen, I knew a dedicated coffee bar was an essential addition. What I didn't realize, however, was just how expensive it was to create one of these from scratch. As it turns out, those stunning, built-in coffee cabinets I see all over Instagram don't come cheap, and my dream of a pocket-door breakfast station was quickly dampened. Luckily, I found the next best thing: this Coffee Station Organizer on Amazon.
With the same chic elevated look as all the custom-built cabinets I'd been lusting after, but at a fraction of the price, I think I struck gold with this find. And you'd never guess I got it for less than £50.
Elegant, petite, and packed with storage, this is the perfect addition to a small kitchen, proving you don't need tons of space to squeeze a coffee nook into your design. With space to tuck in your coffee machine and a milk frother too, this bamboo design brings some structure and organization to your morning coffee setup.
Above the coffee machine nook, you'll find a shelf, perfect for keeping your mugs close to hand, with a fluted glass cabinet above that offers a spot to hide away any less appealing essentials, like extra coffee pods or sweetener.
The light bamboo frame brings a natural warmth, while the cabinet doors adorned with simple gold hardware add a touch of quiet luxury to your kitchen, all for less than £50.
Alternative Options
If this design isn't exactly what you're after for your space, I've rounded up a few different styles that are also easy on the wallet.
This cabinet is designed to sit beside your coffee machine, as opposed to housing it within. However, so long as you have enough space, this would be a very worthy addition to your coffee station. The three-tier design packs in plenty of storage, and the warm wood and fluted glass make for a super chic finish.
If you prefer the look of a more minimalist kitchen style, this oak tower shelf is a great alternative. This design has enough space to store any manner of kitchen appliance underneath, including a coffee machine. Raising the shelf up from your counters, it brings more storage to your kitchen worktop without eating into your existing surface area, making it a brilliant choice for anyone low on kitchen storage.
Coffee isn't the only beverage worthy of a dedicated setup, and this idea works just as well when applied to the drink of the moment: matcha. With an elegant three-tiered station like this, you can offer the drink the attention it deserves; it has plenty of space to store all your matcha accessories, and is a stylish way to integrate the daily ritual into your design.
A simple addition to your coffee nook, this two-tiered storage shelf brings warmth, texture, and movement to your kitchen counters, with its lovely organic, curving design and dark wooden finish. Position it next to your coffee machine as a convenient and stylish spot to store your mugs and cups.
The perfect choice for a modern, industrial kitchen design, this simple stainless steel frame may be designed for a microwave, but there's no reason you couldn't use it to store your coffee machine instead. Lean into the stainless steel kitchen trend and style it with some cool, chrome decor, or, for a warmer look, bring in some wooden features to balance it out; you can't go wrong with wood and chrome.
If you're looking for a slightly more heavy-duty take on the coffee nook, this Daals cabinet is the perfect option. With a dedicated space to store your coffee machine, as well as plenty of additional storage, this elevates your morning coffee to a whole new height. Plus, who doesn't love the warm, earthy look of woven rattan furniture?
While you're designing your ideal coffee nook, these are the six things every coffee nook should have for a stylized, streamlined space.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.