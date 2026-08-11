IKEA's New Bamboo Lighting Collection Brings a Soft, Atmospheric Feel — And Plays as Much With Shadow as It Does With Light

These fixtures create layered lighting with just one bulb

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Published In Features
IKEA VARPTROSS Floor Lamp next to gray sofa with cushion and throw, artwork hung on wall behind, and a coffee table styled with vase of dried flowers
(Image credit: IKEA)

When it comes to curating a space, there’s no brighter idea than nailing the lighting. Flick a few switches and zing, suddenly the room is warmer, cozier, and more layered, with pools of light creating depth and shadows adding another dimension. Even better if your table lamps, floor lamps, sconces, and pendants look just as good switched off as they do switched on.

That’s something IKEA has understood with its new VARPTROSS series. Across a table lamp, sconce, floor lamp, and linear pendant, the collection uses clean strips of bamboo bent into a softly curving silhouette that feels rooted in the traditional East Asian lantern while retaining a distinctly contemporary character.

Flick that switch, however, and they really come to life. Rather than simply casting direct light into the room, the bamboo of these IKEA products becomes part of the lighting itself. The layered slats filter the bulb’s beam, creating a softly patterned glow. Warm and gently diffused, these lights create the impression of layered lighting from a single source.

Across every rendition of VARPTROSS, the bamboo slats are bent and assembled by hand in Vietnam. Blending old and new, their rounded ends soften the harsh rigidity of vertical lines while also referencing the familiar shape of traditional bamboo lanterns.

The VARPTROSS range only landed on 1 July, but it is already attracting rave reviews, with fans praising the cozy glow created by the alternating slats. One thing to note: the lightbulbs aren’t included, but that does at least leave you free to choose your own warm-hued bulb and really lean into the ambience.

Natural materials are practically shorthand for a warm, cozy home — and they are finding their way into the loveliest lights. I’ve found six more designs that capture the same grounded, softly filtered glow below.

Alternative Ways to Get the Look

The appeal of IKEA’s new VARPTROSS series goes beyond its contemporary take on traditional bamboo lighting. Like these alternatives, it taps into our growing appetite for natural materials and tactile textures at home, using the qualities of bamboo, rattan, and woven fibers to soften both the look and the light of a room.

Houseplants may be the obvious way to bring a little of the outdoors in, but nature-inspired homewares can do much the same job, from sculptural stone objets to organically curved furniture and, of course, plenty of woven lighting.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.